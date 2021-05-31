BCR listed the largest bond issue on BVB, worth RON 1 billion

Stiri Recomandate

Polițiștii vâlceni au adus bucurie copiilor din familii defavorizate

Polițiștii vâlceni sunt alături de cei mici și în acest an, de 1 iunie, împărțind dulciuri, hăinuțe, jucării și alimente copiilor din familiile defavorizate. 1 iunie reprezintă Ziua Copilului, ziua în care toți copiii trebuie să se simtă bine, să primească cadouri,… [citeste mai departe]

Manifestările de Ziua Copilului, amânate de ploi

■ acestea au fost reprogramate pentru 5 iunie Reprezentanţii municipalităţii pietrene au luat decizia de a amâna manifestările organizate cu ocazia Zilei Copilului, pentru sâmbătă, 5 iunie, din cauza vremii nefavorabile.  „Ziua Copilului va fi marcată în acest an la Piatra-Neamț sâmbătă, 5 iunie, cu… [citeste mai departe]

OMV Petroms Verchere: Black Sea natural gas development is four years overdue

The Black Sea natural gas extraction project is four years late now, and Romania should amend its legislation so that other projects will not end up the same way, OMV Petrom CEO Christina Verchere said on Monday, agerpres reports. She participated… [citeste mai departe]

„Model” de şpagă: bormaşini gratis şi reduceri la geci. Unde primeau mita comisarii de la OPC Argeş

Comisarii de la Oficiul pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor Argeş arestaţi pentru luare de mită cereau de la comercianţi, printre altele, reduceri la geci şi bormaşini gratis. Dumitru Boboc… [citeste mai departe]

Maraton de vaccinare pentru adolescenți de 1 iunie, la Cluj! VEZI lista centrelor de imunizare

Cei care doresc să se vaccineze în cadrul maratonului dedicat adolescenților trebuie să fie însoțiți de un părinte, putându-se prezenta la orice centru de vaccinare din Cluj în care se administrează… [citeste mai departe]

Reușită senzațională pentru sportivul Marian Drăgulescu. Felicitări! VIDEO

Gimnastica românească revine pe podiumul mondial încă odată. Înaintea JO de la Tokyo, Marian Drăgulescu a mai reușit o nouă performanță. Zilele acestea a avut loc Cupa Mondială de gimnastică de la Varna, în Bulgaria. Deși ajuns la vârsta de… [citeste mai departe]

Bilete gratuite la teatre, muzee şi la circ pentru cei care se vor vaccina anti-Covid de 1 iunie, în Piaţa Constituţiei

Toate persoanele care se vor vaccina anti-Covid în 1 iunie, la centrul de vaccinare drive-thru deschis de Primăria Capitalei în Piaţa Constituţiei, vor primi… [citeste mai departe]

Motivul pentru care Cătălin Măruță și Oana Zăvoranu nu au vorbit 10 ani. „Ți s-a pus pata”

Cătălin Măruță și Oana Zăvoranu nu au vorbit timp de zece ani. S-au revăzut acum și au spus motivul pentru care atâția ani de zile nu au menținut relația de prietenie pe care o aveau în trecut. Nu… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Robu are o singură pretenţie de la viitoarea conducere a PNL: Debarasarea de aliatul toxic USR

Fostul preşedinte al liberalilor timişeni, Nicolae Robu, a cerut, luni, viitoarei conduceri a PNL, ca primă prioritate, "debarasarea de aliatul toxic USR", întrucât "curentul neomarxist este străin… [citeste mai departe]

Mircea Geoană, la Atlantic-Black Sea Security Forum: Cred că NATO şi UE reprezintă o platformă unitară pentru abordarea rezilienţei într-un mod integrat

NATO şi Uniunea Europeană reprezintă o platformă unitară în ceea ce priveşte abordarea… [citeste mai departe]


BCR listed the largest bond issue on BVB, worth RON 1 billion

BCR listed the largest bond issue on BVB, worth RON 1 billion

(BCR) listed the largest bond issue on (BVB) on Monday worth RON 1 billion (E 203 million) under the ticker BCR28. The bonds have a 7-year maturity and an annual interest rate of 3.9%. The issue includes 2,000 bonds, with a nominal value of RON 500,000, according to a press […]

