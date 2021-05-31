BCR listed the largest bond issue on BVB, worth RON 1 billionPublicat:
Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) listed the largest bond issue on Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday worth RON 1 billion (E 203 million) under the ticker BCR28. The bonds have a 7-year maturity and an annual interest rate of 3.9%. The issue includes 2,000 bonds, with a nominal value of RON 500,000, according to a press […] The post BCR listed the largest bond issue on BVB, worth RON 1 billion appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
