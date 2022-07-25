Bavarian Nordic monkeypox vaccine wins EU approval

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union health agencies on Monday recommended a second COVID-19 booster for everyone above 60 amid a new rise in infections and hospitalizations across Europe, according to Reuters. While the existing coronavirus vaccines continue to provide good protection against hospitalization and death,…

- The European Central Bank plans to gradually revamp its 344 billion euro corporate debt portfolio to favour greener firms, it said on Monday, taking another step in aligning monetary policy with climate change goals, according to Reuters. The ECB has long said that the fight against climate change is…

- Romania‘s Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the first case of Monkeypox in the country was diagnosed in a 26-year-old man from Bucharest, Universal.net reports. According to the cited source, the disease began 4 days prior, and the patient went to the hospital on Sunday night. “The man’s condition…

- EU leaders have reached an agreement “in principle” on banning oil imports from Russia, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said early on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am very glad that the leaders were able to agree in principle on the sixth sanctions package,” she told reporters after…

- Oil prices climbed above $120 a barrel on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports, according to Reuters. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday,…

- EU foreign ministers sought to publicly pressure Hungary on Monday to lift its veto of a proposed oil embargo on Russia, with Lithuania saying the bloc was being “held hostage by one member state”, according to Reuters. The ban on crude imports proposed by the European Commission in early May would…

- The war in Ukraine pushed the European Commission to slash its annual growth expectation to 2.7% for both the EU and eurozone this year, down from the previous forecast of 4%, the EU executive announced Monday, according to Politico. The Commission also hiked its inflation forecast to 6.1% for the eurozone…

- Sweden will send diplomats to Turkey to try to overcome Ankara’s objections in its plan to join NATO, said Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist, with a formal decision to hand in an application expected on Monday, according to Reuters. Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats dropped their 73-year opposition to…