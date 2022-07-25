Bavarian Nordic monkeypox vaccine wins EU approval

Stiri Recomandate

Primăria Dumbrava Roșie prinsă în capcana timpului și a indolenței

Situată în coasta municipiului Piatra Neamț, comuna Dumbrava Roșie are toate atuurile pentru o dezvoltare accelerată – este aproape de municipiul reședință de județ, infrastructura o ajută, pe teritoriul ei sunt destule societăți comerciale plătitoare de taxe… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 3.300 de anunțuri de recrutare în județul Mureș. 1 din 5 oferă posibilitatea de a lucra de acasă

Sondaj BestJobs Candidații din județul Mureș de pe platforma de recrutare online BestJobs au acum disponibile peste 3.300 de joburi la care pot să aplice, cu 42% mai multe decât în aceeași… [citeste mai departe]

Vladimir Bolea neagă că PAS a decis cine va lupta cu Ivan Ceban pentru fotoliul de Primar de Chișinău

Dupa ce in presa a aparut informatia ca Vladimir Bolea ar fi candidatul PAS pentru fotoliul de primar de Chisinau, ministrul Agriculturii si Industriei Alimentare a negat acest lucru. Vladimir… [citeste mai departe]

Motivul pentru care Cosmin Cernat nu s-a mai întors în Canada, unde se mutase cu familia. Cu ce se ocupă, de fapt, soția lui în România

Cosmin Cernat, în vârstă de 46 de ani, s-a mutat în urmă cu câțiva ani în Canada, împreună cu soția lui, Mădălina. După… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanțul Festivalului de la Insulă: Din 52 de testați, 14 șoferi erau „fumați”

Efectivele Ministerului Afacerilor Interne au acționat proactiv pe durata festivalului, concentrându-și eforturile pe identificarea persoanelor care desfășurau activități ilegale, inclusiv persoane care consumau sau încercau să… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 100.000 de hectare din 20 de județe, afectate de secetă – Ministerul Agriculturii

Suprafaţa totală afectată de secetă este de 106.389 ha, potrivit datelor furnizate de Ministerul Agriculturii şi Dezvoltării Rurale, citate de Agerpres, iar Guvernul a luat mai multe măsuri pentru a despăgubi agricultorii… [citeste mai departe]

Europarlamentarul Eugen Tomac îl atacă de la Cluj pe premierul Ungariei: „Este inacceptabil. A devenit avocatul lui Putin”

Eurodeputatul Eugen Tomac a avut o reacţie dură în urma declaraţiilor făcute în weekend-ul recent încheiat de premierul ungar Viktor Orban, care… [citeste mai departe]

Șocant! Angajat al unei Case de Pensii, găsit spânzurat în arhiva instituției. Unde s-a întâmplat nenorocirea

O descoperire înspăimântătoare a pus în alertă oamenii legii din județul Gorj, în prima zi a acestei săptămâni. Totul, după ce un bărbat a fost găsit spânzurat în incinta… [citeste mai departe]

Stația spațială chineză Tiangong are acum două module pe orbita Pământului

Un modul-laborator din structura viitoarei staţii spaţiale a Chinei s-a conectat cu succes luni la modul central al acesteia, aflat deja pe orbita Pământului din anul 2021, realizând astfel încă un pas spre îndeplinirea visului autorităţilor… [citeste mai departe]

Prognoza meteo pentru următoarele două săptămâni. Canicula se menține, dar se anunță ploi de scurtă durată aproape în fiecare zi

Temperaturile se vor menţine ridicate pe parcursul următoarelor două săptămâni şi ar putea apărea ploi de scurtă durată şi… [citeste mai departe]


Bavarian Nordic monkeypox vaccine wins EU approval

Publicat:
Danish biotechnology company said on Monday the had given permission for its Imvanex vaccine to be marketed as protection against monkeypox, as recommended last week by the (EMA), according to Reuters. The approval comes just one day after the issued a high-level alert declaring the

