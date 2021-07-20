Barna: There's no way I can be happy with coalition's governing manner; many goals still unaccomplished

Stiri Recomandate

PAS a promis majorarea pensiei minime pentru limita de vârstă până la două mii de lei. În acest sens, banii urmează să fie luați din fonduri externe. Iată ce crede despre această intenție fostul vicepreședinte al Parlamentului Alexandru… [citeste mai departe]

Niculaie Stefanescu ramane directorul de operatiuni al compania Socep SA Consiliul de Supraveghere din cadrul societatii Socep SA, cu sediul social in Constanta, incinta Port, Dana 34, judetul Constanta, a hotarat prelungirea contractului de mandat al directorului de operatiuni Niculaie Stefanescu, pentru o… [citeste mai departe]

Identitatea înaltului responsabil depistat cu noul coronavirus nu a fost făcută publică. Psaki a precizat însă că acesta a fost testat pozitiv luni, prezintă simptome ușoare și că nu a avut contacte apropiate cu… [citeste mai departe]

Meșteșugari pricepuți încă de mici! Mai mulți copii au reușit să construiască propria ambarcațiune, o canotcă. Bucuria a fost peste masură după ce au tesat-o pe apă. Alaturi de ei a… [citeste mai departe]

Producatorii spun ca graul care pleaca de aici de pe camp are calitatea potrivita pentru panificatie dar analizele facute de intermediar fac ca pretul acestuia in port sa scada chiar si cu 20… [citeste mai departe]

Comisia Europeană nu va aproba planul naţional de redresare şi rezilienţă (PNRR) al Ungariei atât timp cât această ţară nu implementează reforme judiciare… [citeste mai departe]

Astazi se implinesc 89 de ani de la nasterea regretatului scriitor dobrogean Corneliu Leu Cunoscut prozator, dramaturg, jurnalist si om de radio, Corneliu Leu s a nascut la 21 iulie 1932, la Medgidia si, chiar daca a parasit locurile natale, a ramas intreaga viata… [citeste mai departe]

În această seară, polițiști din cadrul Poliției Orașului Bechet au fost sesizaţi cu privire la faptul că la un bar din localitatea Sadova a avut loc un scandal, relatează IPJ Dolj.La fața locului s-au deplasat polițiștii care… [citeste mai departe]

Sunteți atenți la persoana umană și știți să-i inspirați consolare și speranță în momentele de încercare: afirmă papa Francisc într-o scrisoare trimisă președintelui… [citeste mai departe]

O copie foarte rară a primelor reguli scrise ale fotbalului, stabilite de clubul englez Sheffield, în 1858, a fost licitată, marţi, pentru 56.700 de lire sterline (peste 65.500 de euro) la Londra, a anunţat casa… [citeste mai departe]


Barna: There's no way I can be happy with coalition's governing manner; many goals still unaccomplished

Publicat:
Barna: There's no way I can be happy with coalition's governing manner; many goals still unaccomplished

and USR PLUS Co-Chairman Dan Barna said today that he is not happy with the ruling coalition's governing manner, as many of the goals set at the beginning of the term have not been accomplished; he also remarked that a great part of these goals "have been somewhat conditioned on the clarification of the 's leadership".

Barna admitted that things work with more difficulty in a three-party coalition, agerpres.ro confirms.

"This is about accepting that in a three-party coalition things work with more difficulty than in a coalition of two,…

