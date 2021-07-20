Barna: There's no way I can be happy with coalition's governing manner; many goals still unaccomplished

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Deputy Prime Minister and USR PLUS Co-Chairman Dan Barna said today that the ruling coalition is currently in a deadlock over the abolition of the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ), mentioning that the Justice Minister presented several options, but none was accepted because…

- Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that "there is no reason to discuss reshuffle today", reiterating that he is satisfied with the work of the Liberal ministers, and "there is an additional act, a procedure to be followed" within the coalition. "In my…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that the governing coalition lawmakers will not vote on the Social Democratic Party (PSD)'s censure motion, but said they could attend the plenary session of the Parliament for entertainment. "I speak very often with the party's leader [National Liberal Party…

- Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban of the National Liberal Party (PNL) said on Thursday, when asked about recent statements by Prime Minister Florin Citu regarding the slow adoption of laws in Parliament, that in order to pass a bill through Parliament there must be agreement inside…

- Deputy Prime Minister and USR PLUS Co-Chairman Dan Barna said today at the end of the meeting of the formation's National Bureau that the planned National Agency for Health Infrastructure Investments "does not add to bureaucracy" because it will be created by reorganizing an existing structure of…

- There are places where the Coalition partners of PNL (National Liberal Party) "do not have a very friendly attitude", declared, on Friday, the chairman of PNL, Ludovic Orban, mentioning that he finds it commonsensical for representatives of all parties from the governmental coalition to not mutually…

- Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna announced on Monday that the formation of a working group on state reform has been agreed at the coalition level, with the role of making sure that reforms in the governing program become legislative initiatives, agerpres reports. "We had discussed before and we have…

- President Klaus Iohannis, when asked on Thursday what is Romania going to do if there is a decision to sue AstraZeneca company for delaying to deliver its vaccines in the EU, that it is "disappointing" that the supplier did not observe the agreements and "things cannot be just overlooked." "In…