Barna: Congress for USR-PLUS merger on Saturday

The congress for the Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (USR-PLUS) merger will take place on Saturday, August 15, announced USR leader Dan Barna.
"This Saturday we are holding the congress for the USR-PLUS merger. It is a historic moment and a moment expected by many of our supporters who also understand the experience of these negotiations for the local elections, because the USR-PLUS Alliance has candidates in all UATs [administrative-territorial units], in all the municipalities, all the big cities, showed us that it is necessary to take further the natural step…
