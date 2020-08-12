Barna: Congress for USR-PLUS merger on Saturday

Stiri Recomandate

Cresc tensiunile în Mediterană: Turcia trimite nave într-o zonă disputată din Mediterană

Cresc tensiunile în Mediterană: Turcia trimite nave într-o zonă disputată din Mediterană

Tensiunile dintre Grecia și Turcia cresc din nou după ce Ankara a trimis nave de prospecţiuni geologice pentru depistarea de zăcăminte de gaze naturale într-o zonă disputată a Mării Mediterane. [citeste mai departe]

Rețeaua de alimentare cu apă potabilă din Șard va fi extinsă. Se vor executa peste 200 de cămine de branșament

Rețeaua de alimentare cu apă potabilă din Șard va fi extinsă. Se vor executa peste 200 de cămine de branșament

Rețeaua de apă potabilă din Șard va fi extinsă pe mai multe străzi din localitate. Printr-un proiect se urmărește realizarea a 215 cămine de branșament și 14 hidranți… [citeste mai departe]

Ludovic Orban prezinta in Parlament raportul privind masurile adoptate pentru limitarea raspandirii COVID-19

Ludovic Orban prezinta in Parlament raportul privind masurile adoptate pentru limitarea raspandirii COVID-19

Camera Deputatilor si Senatul se reunesc, miercuri, in sedinta comuna.Camera Deputatilor si Senatul se reunesc, miercuri, in sedinta comuna in care premierul Ludovic Orban va prezenta… [citeste mai departe]

Ana Maria Lintaru, pe site de escorte. Fosta concurentă de la Puterea Dragostei a spus adevărul

Ana Maria Lintaru, pe site de escorte. Fosta concurentă de la Puterea Dragostei a spus adevărul

Toată suflarea și-o aduce aminte pe Ana Maria Lintaru de pe vremea când în casa ”Puterea Dragostei”, de la Kanal D,  a trăit o poveste plină de romantism alături de Bogdan Mocanu, de care s-a despărțit ulterior,… [citeste mai departe]

Ion Cristoiu, ipoteză neașteptată: Traian Băsescu intră în cursă ca bodyguard pentru Nicușor Dan

Ion Cristoiu, ipoteză neașteptată: Traian Băsescu intră în cursă ca bodyguard pentru Nicușor Dan

Ion Cristoiu lansează o nouă ipoteză privind motivul intrării lui Traian Băsescu în cursa pentru Primăria Capitalei: dacă nu a luat această decizie pentru a câştiga, atunci fostul preşedinte,… [citeste mai departe]

Trump anunţă al şaselea contract pentru livrarea a 100 milioane de doze de vaccin

Trump anunţă al şaselea contract pentru livrarea a 100 milioane de doze de vaccin

Preşedintele SUA Donald Trump a anunţat un contract de 1,5 miliarde de dolari pentru livrarea a 100 milioane de doze de vaccin experimental al companiei americane de biotehnologie Moderna, al şaselea contract de acest gen după luna… [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai multe cazuri de COVID-19 importate de Grecia din străinătate provin din România

Cele mai multe cazuri de COVID-19 importate de Grecia din străinătate provin din România

Secretarul de stat pentru Protecţia Civilă, Nikos Hardalias, a prezentat ultimele date centralizate de autorităţi pentru primele zece zile din luna august, după ce duminică 9 august s-a înregistrat un număr record de 203… [citeste mai departe]

În Belarus s-a anunțat reținerea „coordonatorului” dezordinilor în masă

În Belarus s-a anunțat reținerea „coordonatorului” dezordinilor în masă

CHIȘINĂU, 12 aug - Sputnik. Coordonatorul dezordinilor în masă a fost reținut la Minsk, anunță postul național de televiziune din Belarus, citat de RIA Novosti.  El ar fi avut trei subordonați care, la rândul lor, „coordonau sute de persoane”,… [citeste mai departe]

Cutremur de magnitudine 5,3 grade pe scara Richter, fără victime în Salvador

Cutremur de magnitudine 5,3 grade pe scara Richter, fără victime în Salvador

Un cutremur de magnitudine 5,3 grade pe scara Richter a zguduit marţi seară El Salvador, fără să facă victime sau pagube, a anunţat Ministerul Mediului din mica ţară central-americană, citat miercuri de France Presse și preluat de agerpres. Seismul,… [citeste mai departe]

Băsescu își vrea PDL-ul înapoi. Blaga: Nu se poate, pentru că PNL este continuatorul partidului “portocaliu”

Băsescu își vrea PDL-ul înapoi. Blaga: Nu se poate, pentru că PNL este continuatorul partidului “portocaliu”

Traian Băsescu, proaspăt candidat oficial al PMP pentru Primăria Capitalei, administrează prima lovitură sub centură liberalilor. Fostul președinte declară că va cere… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Barna: Congress for USR-PLUS merger on Saturday

Publicat:
Barna: Congress for USR-PLUS merger on Saturday

The congress for the - Liberty, Unity, (USR-PLUS) merger will take place on Saturday, August 15, announced USR leader .

" we are holding the congress for the USR-PLUS merger. It is a historic moment and a moment expected by many of our supporters who also understand the experience of these negotiations for the local elections, because the USR-PLUS Alliance has candidates in all UATs [administrative-territorial units], in all the municipalities, all the big cities, showed us that it is necessary to take further the natural step…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

USR's Barna: Romania should be with the Lebanese state and people in overcoming this moment

12:26, 05.08.2020 - National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said Romania must be with the Lebanese state and people, offering help after explosions in the port of Beirut. "Yesterday's explosion in Beirut left a shock wave around the world. Our thoughts go first and foremost to those directly affected…

Nicusor Dan, about common right-wing candidates in Bucharest: I am optimistic

12:05, 30.07.2020 - The candidate for the Bucharest City Hall, Nicusor Dan, expressed, on Thursday, his trust that the right-wing parties will "have the wisdom" to reach "an agreement" in what regards candidacies for local elections, as they have done in his case, designating him joint candidate for the Bucharest Mayoralty."I…

PNL, URS, PLUS sign protocol to support common candidates to Galati City Hall, County Council

16:20, 27.07.2020 - Chairmen of the county branches of the PNL (National Liberal Party), USR (Save Romania Union) and PLUS (Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) on Monday signed a protocol to support the same candidates for the Galati City Mayor and Galati County Council President offices. The three parties' candidate…

PM Orban on PNL-USR-PLUS candidates: We continue discussions; two district halls where things are more difficult

08:42, 21.07.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday evening stated that PNL (National Liberal Party) continues discussions with USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) to establish common candidates for the Bucharest district halls and some cities around the country; he said districts…

USR PLUS alliance says negotiations with PNL over district mayoralty candidates advancing

18:42, 19.07.2020 - Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Bucharest Claudiu Nasui and Chairman of the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Bucharest Vlad Voiculescu announced on Sunday at a news conference that negotiations with the National Liberal Party (PNL) for the nomination of some common candidates for…

USR PLUS Alliance: Local elections should take place over two days' time

13:09, 06.07.2020 - The Save Romania Union (USR) - the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance endorses the organisation and conduct of this autumn's local elections over two days. According to a release sent to AGERPRES, the Alliance proposes two days for the local elections, "to have a fair and accessible…

USR PLUS Alliance, officially registered as political alliance

11:25, 25.06.2020 - The Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR - PLUS) alliance has been officially registered as a political alliance as the Bucharest Tribunal accepted the request of the two parties, according to a USR press statement. "The USR PLUS alliance was officially registered on Wednesday,…

Orban: Nicusor Dan is the candidate we support for Bucharest Mayor; we don't change on whim

10:28, 02.06.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the National Liberal Party (PNL) will continue to support, together with the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR-PLUS) Alliance, and possibly the People's Movement Party (PMP), Nicusor Dan as candidate for the Bucharest Mayor, emphasizing…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 12 august 2020
Bucuresti 18°C | 32°C
Iasi 12°C | 31°C
Cluj-Napoca 14°C | 29°C
Timisoara 16°C | 32°C
Constanta 20°C | 30°C
Brasov 13°C | 28°C
Baia Mare 15°C | 30°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 09.08.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 365.289,60 7.008.347,12
II (5/6) 17 7.162,54 -
III (4/6) 680 179,06 -
IV (3/6) 10.921 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 7.579.503,52

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 11 august 2020
USD 4.1033
EUR 4.8347
CHF 4.4909
GBP 5.3722
CAD 3.0852
XAU 262.68
JPY 3.8668
CNY 0.5907
AED 1.1171
AUD 2.9441
MDL 0.2487
BGN 2.472

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec