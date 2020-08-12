Barna: Congress for USR-PLUS merger on Saturday

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said Romania must be with the Lebanese state and people, offering help after explosions in the port of Beirut. "Yesterday's explosion in Beirut left a shock wave around the world. Our thoughts go first and foremost to those directly affected…

- The candidate for the Bucharest City Hall, Nicusor Dan, expressed, on Thursday, his trust that the right-wing parties will "have the wisdom" to reach "an agreement" in what regards candidacies for local elections, as they have done in his case, designating him joint candidate for the Bucharest Mayoralty."I…

- Chairmen of the county branches of the PNL (National Liberal Party), USR (Save Romania Union) and PLUS (Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) on Monday signed a protocol to support the same candidates for the Galati City Mayor and Galati County Council President offices. The three parties' candidate…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday evening stated that PNL (National Liberal Party) continues discussions with USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) to establish common candidates for the Bucharest district halls and some cities around the country; he said districts…

- Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Bucharest Claudiu Nasui and Chairman of the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Bucharest Vlad Voiculescu announced on Sunday at a news conference that negotiations with the National Liberal Party (PNL) for the nomination of some common candidates for…

- The Save Romania Union (USR) - the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance endorses the organisation and conduct of this autumn's local elections over two days. According to a release sent to AGERPRES, the Alliance proposes two days for the local elections, "to have a fair and accessible…

- The Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR - PLUS) alliance has been officially registered as a political alliance as the Bucharest Tribunal accepted the request of the two parties, according to a USR press statement. "The USR PLUS alliance was officially registered on Wednesday,…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the National Liberal Party (PNL) will continue to support, together with the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR-PLUS) Alliance, and possibly the People's Movement Party (PMP), Nicusor Dan as candidate for the Bucharest Mayor, emphasizing…