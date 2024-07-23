Balance of non-governmental credit, up by 1.8% in June versus May

Stiri Recomandate

Doua decenii de cand primele femei au absolvit cursurile scolii militare de la Constanta: Festivitate de absolvire la Școala Militara de Maistri Militari a Fortelor Navale

Doua decenii de cand primele femei au absolvit cursurile scolii militare de la Constanta: Festivitate de absolvire la Școala Militara de Maistri Militari a Fortelor Navale

Scoala Militara de Maistri Militari a Fortelor Navale "Amiral… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de cetățeni români, blocați în Bologna de Wizz Air. Compania nu răspunde

Zeci de cetățeni români, blocați în Bologna de Wizz Air. Compania nu răspunde

Zeci de cetățeni români au rămas blocați luni seară pe aeroportul din Bologna, în centrul Italiei, după ce compania ungară Wizz Air a anulat zborul spre București, fără să ofere alte variante de transport, apă sau alimente. Zborul era… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul se împrumută de la Banca Mondială pentru a opri deficitul. Ciolacu: „Eu nu opresc investițiile”. Taxe și impozite mai mari de anul viitor

Guvernul se împrumută de la Banca Mondială pentru a opri deficitul. Ciolacu: „Eu nu opresc investițiile”. Taxe și impozite mai mari de anul viitor

România se împrumută de la Banca Mondială pentru a acoperi deficitul, a admis, marți, premierul… [citeste mai departe]

Cumparari directe: MINAC face cercetare arheologica preventiva in cadrul proiectului Construire cresa organizare de santier si imprejmuire teren cartier Palazu Mare, municipiul Constanta

Cumparari directe: MINAC face cercetare arheologica preventiva in cadrul proiectului Construire cresa organizare de santier si imprejmuire teren cartier Palazu Mare, municipiul Constanta

Muzeul de Istorie Nationala… [citeste mai departe]

Sirieni care încercau să treacă ilegal frontiera de vest, descoperiți ascunși într-un camion cu textile

Sirieni care încercau să treacă ilegal frontiera de vest, descoperiți ascunși într-un camion cu textile

Poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul Punctului de Trecere a Frontierei Nădlac II au depistat, ascunși într-un TIR condus de un turc, zece cetăţeni din Siria care au încercat să treacă… [citeste mai departe]

Verdict cumplit: Zece persoane acuzate de terorism au fost executate în aceeași zi

Verdict cumplit: Zece persoane acuzate de terorism au fost executate în aceeași zi

Detalii despre execuții Executarea celor zece irakieni a fost efectuată „sub supravegherea unei echipe a Ministerului Justiției”, conform unui oficial local, care a cerut anonimatul. Închisoarea al-Hout, supranumită „balena” în limba… [citeste mai departe]

Zilele Municipiului Zalău: sport, cultură și film

Zilele Municipiului Zalău: sport, cultură și film

Municipiul Zalău va fi gazda unei serii de evenimente speciale, organizate cu ocazia Zilelor Municipiului. Evenimentul, așteptat de mulți localnici, va avea loc în perioada 26-28 iulie și, totodată, Primăria Municipiului Zalău promite să aducă, alături de manifestările artistice și competiții sportive… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu a provocat cutremur în Guvern: A tăiat în carne vie în rândul șefimii din ministere

Marcel Ciolacu a provocat cutremur în Guvern: A tăiat în carne vie în rândul șefimii din ministere

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu și-a asumat, la începutul mandatului, faptul că va reduce posturile de conducere din aparatul bugetar. Primii care au intrat în malaxor au fost tocmai șefii din Guvern.… [citeste mai departe]

Mugur Cozmanciuc, deputat PNL: „Susțin măsurile prin care creștem eficiența energetică”

Mugur Cozmanciuc, deputat PNL: „Susțin măsurile prin care creștem eficiența energetică”

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a semnat decretul de promulgare al Legii pentru modificarea şi completarea Legii nr.372/2005 privind performanţa energetică a clădirilor, pe care am votat-o pentru adoptare. Ce prevede… [citeste mai departe]

Bilete online: Acces facil la o lume a experiențelor memorabile

Bilete online: Acces facil la o lume a experiențelor memorabile

În ultimele decenii, internetul a revoluționat modul în care participăm la evenimente. De la concerte și spectacole de teatru până la competiții sportive, vânzarea online a biletelor a eliminat barierele geografice și a facilitat accesul la cultură și divertisment. Acest… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Balance of non-governmental credit, up by 1.8% in June versus May

Publicat:
Balance of non-governmental credit, up by 1.8% in June versus May

The balance of non-governmental credit granted by credit institutions increased, in June 2024, by 1.8% compared to May 2024 (1.6% in real terms), up to the level of 400.695 billion RON, according to data from the of Romania, published on Tuesday.Credit in RON, with a weight of 69.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Finance Ministry draws over 335 million lei from banks on Monday

16:05, 22.07.2024 - The Finance Ministry (MF) borrowed 335.4 million lei from banks on Monday, through a benchmark government bond issue with a residual maturity of 163 months, at an average yield of 6.80% per annum, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), told Agerpres.

Inauguration of Embassy of Republic of Sri Lanka in Bucharest illustrates Romania's relationship with Indo-Pacific states

15:25, 16.07.2024 - The inauguration of the Embassy of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka in Bucharest illustrates the growing importance of Romania's relations with the countries of the Indo-Pacific region, stated, on Tuesday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, in a joint press statement with…

Balance-of-payments current account posts deficit of EUR 9,175 million 5 months into 2024

15:35, 15.07.2024 - In January - May 2024, the balance-of-payments current account posted a deficit of EUR 9,175 million, compared with EUR 6,879 million in January - May 2023, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) informs in a press release.

Jan - May foreign direct investments up 35.57 pct to EUR 3.342 bln

15:35, 15.07.2024 - January - May direct investments in Romania by non-residents increased 35.57 percent to EUR 3.342 billion, as against EUR 2.465 billion in the same period of 2023, according to a release of the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

INS: Cheltuielile cu protectia sociala, in Romania, au avut o pondere de 16,2% din PIB, in 2022

11:05, 03.07.2024 - In scadere cu 0,4 puncte procentuale fata de anul anterior Sursa articolului: INS: Cheltuielile cu protectia sociala, in Romania, au avut o pondere de 16,2% din PIB, in 2022 Credit autor: Realitatea De Mures. Source

Romania to be able to export dairy and fish products to China

13:40, 02.07.2024 - Romania will be able to export dairy products and fish products to the Chinese market, as two protocols to this effect were signed on Tuesday in Beijing, the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) informs.

Finance Ministry draws 75 million RON on Tuesday, in addition to Monday's auction

16:05, 18.06.2024 - The Ministry of Finance borrowed, on Tuesday, 75 million RON from banks, in addition to Monday's auction, when it drew 500 billion RON, through an issue of benchmark government bonds, with a residual maturity of 46 months, at an yield rate of 6.42 ppa, according to data published by the National Bank…

Culture minister Turcan: Brancusi, Roman Limes files closer to enter the UNESCO World Heritage

20:45, 11.06.2024 - The minister of culture, Raluca Turcan, on Tuesday stated that Romania has received a favourable decision for the inclusion with the UNESCO World Heritage List of the Sculptural Ensemble of Constantin Brancusi at Targu Jiu and the Roman Limes / the Frontiers of the Roman Empire - the Danube Limes, in…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: