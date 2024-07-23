Balance of non-governmental credit, up by 1.8% in June versus May

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Finance Ministry (MF) borrowed 335.4 million lei from banks on Monday, through a benchmark government bond issue with a residual maturity of 163 months, at an average yield of 6.80% per annum, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), told Agerpres.

- The inauguration of the Embassy of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka in Bucharest illustrates the growing importance of Romania's relations with the countries of the Indo-Pacific region, stated, on Tuesday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, in a joint press statement with…

- In January - May 2024, the balance-of-payments current account posted a deficit of EUR 9,175 million, compared with EUR 6,879 million in January - May 2023, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) informs in a press release.

- January - May direct investments in Romania by non-residents increased 35.57 percent to EUR 3.342 billion, as against EUR 2.465 billion in the same period of 2023, according to a release of the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

In scadere cu 0,4 puncte procentuale fata de anul anterior

- Romania will be able to export dairy products and fish products to the Chinese market, as two protocols to this effect were signed on Tuesday in Beijing, the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) informs.

- The Ministry of Finance borrowed, on Tuesday, 75 million RON from banks, in addition to Monday's auction, when it drew 500 billion RON, through an issue of benchmark government bonds, with a residual maturity of 46 months, at an yield rate of 6.42 ppa, according to data published by the National Bank…

- The minister of culture, Raluca Turcan, on Tuesday stated that Romania has received a favourable decision for the inclusion with the UNESCO World Heritage List of the Sculptural Ensemble of Constantin Brancusi at Targu Jiu and the Roman Limes / the Frontiers of the Roman Empire - the Danube Limes, in…