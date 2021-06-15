Azeri player Mamedyarov, winner of 90,000-dollar Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2021 grand prize

Stiri Recomandate

După o perioadă fastă pentru ea, urmează o adversară de coşmar pentru Sorana Cîrstea, iubita lui Ion Ion Ţiriac. Înainte de Wimbledon, jucătoarea de tenis din Târgovişte şi-a aflat adversara pentru primul tur al întrecerii din Berlin. Competiţia este premergătoare concursului din Anglia. Din păcate… [citeste mai departe]

Gică Hagi a reacţionat şi a dat dovadă de o modestie ieşită din comun, după ce a fost dat la o parte de politicieni la meciul de Euro 2020 de la zona VIP de pe Arena Naţională. Gică… [citeste mai departe]

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE ar putea fi întârziat, au raportat surse coreene mai devreme astăzi. Agenția de știri ETNews nu a reușit să-și confirme raportul și de atunci a șters articolul. Samsung a intervenit… [citeste mai departe]

Joia viitoare, mai precis pe 17 iunie, vor avea loc alegeri interne la PNL Târgovişte. Sunt alegeri statutare, în care se stabilesc structurile la nivel local şi care – a declarat Aurelian Cotinescu, preşedintele… [citeste mai departe]

Experții în domeniul electoral au comentat decizia CEC  privind deschiderea celor 3 secții de votare pe terioriul… [citeste mai departe]

Un cutremur cu magnitudinea 3,1 pe Richter s-a produs marţi dimineaţa Foto arhivă: INCDFP. Un cutremur cu magnitudinea 3,1 pe Richter s-a produs marţi dimineaţa, la ora 3:08, în judeţul Vrancea, potrivit datelor publicate de Institutul Naţional de… [citeste mai departe]

Parchetul de pe lângă Tribunalul Timiș a anunțat, marți, că 9 dintre cei 10 polițiști de la Serviciul de Înmatriculări Timișoara ridicați luni și duși la audieri au fost reținuți… [citeste mai departe]

Programul pentru Evaluarea Internaţională a Elevilor (Programme for International Student Assessment -PISA) este un studiu de evaluare comparativă pe scară largă, iniţiat de OCDE, care măsoară… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele UDMR Kelemen Hunor a făcut o declarație destul de controversată în legătură cu calcularea alocațiilor pentru copii. Acesta, în calitate de vicepremier, a atras atenția asupra faptului că a avut… [citeste mai departe]

Ambiţiile şi comportamentul Chinei reprezintă "provocări sistemice la adresa ordinii internaţionale bazate pe reguli", au afirmat liderii NATO într-o declaraţie comună semnată înainte de începerea summitului de luni de la Bruxelles, potrivit unor surse… [citeste mai departe]


Azeri player Mamedyarov, winner of 90,000-dollar Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2021 grand prize

Azeri player Mamedyarov, winner of 90,000-dollar Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2021 grand prize

Azeri chess player , the winner of the Superbet Chess Classsic Romania 2021, of the , received a prize worth 90,000 dollars from the organizers, on Monday evening, in Bucharest.

I am very happy. I thank the organizers, the players, for a very beautiful tournament and I am glad to be here. I love Bucharest, I was passing through the everyday on my way to the hotel, I met wonderful, friendly people. Everything was very, very good. I want to say that I love Bucharest and I cannot wait to be back here, said Mamedyarov.

Cunoscuta actrița, Maia Morgenstern va juca duminica aceasta o piesa... de șah

10:46, 12.06.2021 - Poate cea mai cunoscuta actrița romanca și publicului internațional prin rolul Mariei din filmul Patimile lui Hristos realizat de Mel Gibson, Maia Morgenstern a acceptat o provocare pentru acest weekend. Sa mute prima piesa in mutarea ceremoniala care va deschide cea de-a opta runda a Superbet Chess…

Superbet Chess Classic Romania: Lupulescu pulls off victory against Anish Giri

22:15, 07.06.2021 - Constantin Lupulescu, the best ranked Romanian chess player, pulled off a remarkable victory today against Dutch GM Anish Giri, world No. 6, in the third round of the Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2021, the first leg of this year's Grand Chess Tour, agerpres reports. Lupulescu (86th in FIDE's world…

Sah: Remize pe linie in prima runda a turneului Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2021

23:45, 05.06.2021 - Toate cele cinci meciuri disputate, sambata, in prima runda a turneului de sah Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2021, de la Bucuresti, din cadrul Grand Chess Tour, s-au incheiat cu remize.   Constantin Lupulescu, cel mai bine cotat jucator roman de sah (locul 86 in clasamentul…

Grandmaster Kasparov, Romanian Senate Chair Dragu open Chess Classic 2021 tournament

18:46, 04.06.2021 - Chess grandmaster and multiple-time world champion Garry Kasparov and Chair of the Romanian Senate Anca Dragu opened on Friday the Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2021 tournament, part of the Grand Chess Tour. Kasparov and Dragu made the first symbolic move of the competition in Bucharest,…

Orban: There are no resources in order to afford another child allowance increase this year

17:25, 24.05.2021 - The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, declared on Monday, in Pitesti (northwest of Bucharest), that there are no resources available for increasing child allowance this year. "Opinions have surfaced... I would rather not comment. I am certain that we will reach a…

Polish President: We must be prepared to defend Belarus, if it is necessary to defend this independence

13:55, 10.05.2021 - NATO countries must be prepared to defend Belarus, "if it is necessary to defend this independence," Polish President Andrzej Duda told a joint news conference with President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest on Monday. "This is the problem in Belarus, which also affects Belarusian citizens of Polish origin.…

Three Covid patients die in 'Victor Babes' Hospital's mobile ICU following oxygen system malfunction

22:35, 12.04.2021 - Three Covid patients have died at the mobile Intensive Care Unit of the 'Victor Babes' Hospital in Bucharest, apparently due to the malfunction of the oxygen supply system, the Health Ministry informed on Monday. "The Ministry was informed via the Operational Center for Emergency Situations…

CNCAV: New tranche of 345,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to reach Romania on Monday

19:20, 28.03.2021 - A new tranche of 345,150 doses of Pfizer Biontech vaccine will reach Romania on Monday, and will be delivered by air to the airports in Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19. According to a CNCAV press release, the…


