Azeri player Mamedyarov, winner of 90,000-dollar Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2021 grand prize

- Poate cea mai cunoscuta actrița romanca și publicului internațional prin rolul Mariei din filmul Patimile lui Hristos realizat de Mel Gibson, Maia Morgenstern a acceptat o provocare pentru acest weekend. Sa mute prima piesa in mutarea ceremoniala care va deschide cea de-a opta runda a Superbet Chess…

- Constantin Lupulescu, the best ranked Romanian chess player, pulled off a remarkable victory today against Dutch GM Anish Giri, world No. 6, in the third round of the Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2021, the first leg of this year's Grand Chess Tour, agerpres reports. Lupulescu (86th in FIDE's world…

- Toate cele cinci meciuri disputate, sambata, in prima runda a turneului de sah Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2021, de la Bucuresti, din cadrul Grand Chess Tour, s-au incheiat cu remize. Constantin Lupulescu, cel mai bine cotat jucator roman de sah (locul 86 in clasamentul…

- Chess grandmaster and multiple-time world champion Garry Kasparov and Chair of the Romanian Senate Anca Dragu opened on Friday the Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2021 tournament, part of the Grand Chess Tour. Kasparov and Dragu made the first symbolic move of the competition in Bucharest,…

- The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, declared on Monday, in Pitesti (northwest of Bucharest), that there are no resources available for increasing child allowance this year. "Opinions have surfaced... I would rather not comment. I am certain that we will reach a…

- NATO countries must be prepared to defend Belarus, "if it is necessary to defend this independence," Polish President Andrzej Duda told a joint news conference with President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest on Monday. "This is the problem in Belarus, which also affects Belarusian citizens of Polish origin.…

- Three Covid patients have died at the mobile Intensive Care Unit of the 'Victor Babes' Hospital in Bucharest, apparently due to the malfunction of the oxygen supply system, the Health Ministry informed on Monday. "The Ministry was informed via the Operational Center for Emergency Situations…

- A new tranche of 345,150 doses of Pfizer Biontech vaccine will reach Romania on Monday, and will be delivered by air to the airports in Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19. According to a CNCAV press release, the…