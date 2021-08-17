Avioane Craiova SA records 11.82 million RON in loss in H1 2021

Avioane Craiova SA records 11.82 million RON in loss in H1 2021Publicat:
Avioane Craiova SA recorded a net loss of 11.82 million RON in the first half of the year, after recording a net profit of 489,857 RON in the similar period of 2020, according to the half-year report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).
Avioane Craiova had expenses worth 34.2 million RON in the first half of the year, increasing over the 14.74 million RON recorded in the similar period of last year.
The company reported incomes of 22.40 million RON in the mentioned period, increasing over the sum of 15.23 million RON recorded as incomes in the first half of last year.…
