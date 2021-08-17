Avioane Craiova SA records 11.82 million RON in loss in H1 2021

Stiri Recomandate

Exporturile Republicii Moldova în UE sunt în creștere. România, principalul importator

Republica Moldova a exportat, în perioada ianuarie - iunie 2021, mărfuri în sumă de peste 1,331 de miliarde de dolari, cu 13,8% mai mult comparativ cu aceeași perioadă din anul 2020. Exporturile de mărfuri autohtone au constituit… [citeste mai departe]

Adolescent tâlhărit în stația de tramvai, în Timișoara

Un tânăr în vârstă de 23 de ani a dat dovadă, luni, în toiul zilei, de un tupeu ieșit din comun. El i-a smuls de la gât lănțișorul de aur unui adolescent, în vârstă de 17 ani,  care aștepta în stația de tramvai de pe  bulevardul Liviu Rebreanu. Incidentul s-a petrecut în jurul orei… [citeste mai departe]

Marea Britanie: Numărul locurilor de muncă vacante a depăşit pentru prima dată un milion

Numărul locurilor de muncă vacante în Marea Britanie a depăşit pentru prima dată un milion, în urma redresării economiei după pandemia de coronavirus (COVID-19), transmit Reuters şi Sky News. Conform datelor publicate… [citeste mai departe]

O fermă din județul Buzău a rămas pustie

O fermă din comuna buzoiană Glodeanu Siliștea a rămas fără cei 8300 de porci după ce în cadrul Centrului Local de Combatere a Bolilor s-a luat decizia eutanasierii tuturor animalelor. Motivul, un focar de pestă porcină africană, boală ce se răspândește cu o viteză uluitoare. Ca urmare a confirmării unui focar de… [citeste mai departe]

De ce spiritul Woodstock nu va muri niciodată

Dacă, în titlu, aş fi spus ”muzica rock” sau ”muzica hippie” nu cred că aş fi greşit. Muzica rock va exista, probabil, alături de alte genuri, cât timp va dăinui civilizaţia umană. Iar muzica hippie, chiar dacă nu mai este ”la modă” astăzi şi nu toţi o mai ascultă, are o valoare intrinsecă ce o […] Articolul… [citeste mai departe]

S-a tras la sorţi programul noului sezon de Liga 3, ediția 2021-2022

*CSM Bacău va evolua în Seria 1 iar Aerostar și Dinamo Bacău se vor duela în Seria 2 * În prima etapă Aerostar primește vizita celor de la Viitorul Ianca, Dinamo Bacău joacă în deplasare la Metalul Buzău iar CSM va susține primul meci la Fălticeni, împotriva celor… [citeste mai departe]

Criza combustibilului se adânceşte. La unele staţii PECO benzina e de NEGĂSIT

E din nou penurie de combustibil în benzinării. De dimineaţă, de pe panourile mai multor staţii PECO lipseau preţurile pentru câteva tipuri de carburant, cum ar fi benzina A95, motorina şi gaz lichefiat. [citeste mai departe]

Mesaj Ro-Alert din cauza unui incendiu

Un incendiu puternic are loc, marți, la un depozit de materiale plastice, respectiv pet-uri, din Alba Iulia. Din cauza degajării mari de fum, a fost transmis un mesaj Ro-Alert. Incendiul de la depozitul materiale plastice (pet-uri), din Alba Iulia, se manifestă cu degajări mari de fum. De la nivelul ISU Alba acționează, la… [citeste mai departe]

Academicianul Mircea Martin a vizitat salonul de fotografie industrială

REȘIȚA – Invitat la Reşiţa, cu prilejul manifestărilor dedicate celor 250 de ani de foc nestins în municipiul de pe Bârzava, prof.univ.dr. Mircea Martin, membru al Academiei Române, a revenit pentru câteva zile acasă, în oraşul natal! Împreună cu soţia sa,… [citeste mai departe]


Avioane Craiova SA records 11.82 million RON in loss in H1 2021

Publicat:
SA recorded a net loss of 11.82 million RON in the first half of the year, after recording a net profit of 489,857 RON in the similar period of 2020, according to the half-year report sent to the (BVB).

had expenses worth 34.2 million RON in the first half of the year, increasing over the 14.74 million RON recorded in the similar period of last year.

The company reported incomes of 22.40 million RON in the mentioned period, increasing over the sum of 15.23 million RON recorded as incomes in the first half of last year.

Romgaz records net profit worth 761.6 million RON in the first semester

12:55, 13.08.2021 - Romgaz has reported a net profit worth 761.6 million RON after the first half of this year, dropping by 4.9 pct compared to the 800.8 million RON net profit recorded in the same period of last year, according to the half-year report sent by the company to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). Romgaz…

Nuclearelectrica registers rise in net profit by 12.3%, to 385.4 million RON, in H1

10:10, 13.08.2021 - The National Company Nuclearelectrica (SNN) registered, during the first half of this year, a net profit of 385.393 million RON, rising by 12.3%, in comparison with the similar period of 2020, according to the company's financial results, published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). At…

BCR records net profit worth 690.8 million RON in H1, 38.5 pct increase

19:41, 02.08.2021 - The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has recorded a net profit worth 690.8 million RON (140 milion euro) in the first half of this year, an increase of 38.5 pct over 498.9 million RON (103.6 million euro) in the similar period of last year, following the improved operational performance mainly on the…

INS: Turnover in car and motorcycle trade up 40.9 pct in first five months of 2021

10:10, 15.07.2021 - The volume of turnover in car and motorcycle trade increased by 40.9%, as an unadjusted series, in the first five months compared to the similar period of the previous year, and so did the volume of turnover in market services provided to the population which went up by 27.6%, as unadjusted series,…

Current account balance deficit increases by 2.74 billion euro in first 5 months of year

13:20, 14.07.2021 - The current account balance of payments deficit has increased by 2.74 billion euro in the first five months of this year, to 5.947 billion euro, from 3.207 billion euro in the January - May 2020 period, according to data of the National Bank of Romania, agerpres reports. "In the structure of this…

eJobs Romania records 70 pct increase in turnover in first half of 2021

12:40, 14.07.2021 - The eJobs Romania recruitment platform registered a turnover of over 5.5 million euros in the first half of this year, up by almost 70% compared to last year, according to a company statement transmitted agerpres. "We are closing the first half of the year with a turnover of over 5.5 million euros,…

Current account deficit goes up by 107%, during first four months of 2021

13:15, 14.06.2021 - The current account of balance of payment registered a deficit of 4.710 billion Euro, during the first 4 months of 2021, rising by 107.12%, in comparison with the one from the similar period of 2020, of 2.274 billion Euro, according to a press release from the Romanian National Bank (BNR), agerpres…

New orders in manufacturing industry rise 21.8 pct in first four months

09:55, 14.06.2021 - New orders in the manufacturing industry have increased by 21.8 pct in nominal terms in the January 1 - April 30, 2021 period, compared to the similar period of 2020, according to the National Institute for Statistics (INS). Thus, new orders in the manufacturing industry, in the first four months…


