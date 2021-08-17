Avioane Craiova SA records 11.82 million RON in loss in H1 2021

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romgaz has reported a net profit worth 761.6 million RON after the first half of this year, dropping by 4.9 pct compared to the 800.8 million RON net profit recorded in the same period of last year, according to the half-year report sent by the company to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). Romgaz…

- The National Company Nuclearelectrica (SNN) registered, during the first half of this year, a net profit of 385.393 million RON, rising by 12.3%, in comparison with the similar period of 2020, according to the company's financial results, published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). At…

- The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has recorded a net profit worth 690.8 million RON (140 milion euro) in the first half of this year, an increase of 38.5 pct over 498.9 million RON (103.6 million euro) in the similar period of last year, following the improved operational performance mainly on the…

- The volume of turnover in car and motorcycle trade increased by 40.9%, as an unadjusted series, in the first five months compared to the similar period of the previous year, and so did the volume of turnover in market services provided to the population which went up by 27.6%, as unadjusted series,…

- The current account balance of payments deficit has increased by 2.74 billion euro in the first five months of this year, to 5.947 billion euro, from 3.207 billion euro in the January - May 2020 period, according to data of the National Bank of Romania, agerpres reports. "In the structure of this…

- The eJobs Romania recruitment platform registered a turnover of over 5.5 million euros in the first half of this year, up by almost 70% compared to last year, according to a company statement transmitted agerpres. "We are closing the first half of the year with a turnover of over 5.5 million euros,…

- The current account of balance of payment registered a deficit of 4.710 billion Euro, during the first 4 months of 2021, rising by 107.12%, in comparison with the one from the similar period of 2020, of 2.274 billion Euro, according to a press release from the Romanian National Bank (BNR), agerpres…

- New orders in the manufacturing industry have increased by 21.8 pct in nominal terms in the January 1 - April 30, 2021 period, compared to the similar period of 2020, according to the National Institute for Statistics (INS). Thus, new orders in the manufacturing industry, in the first four months…