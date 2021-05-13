Average net nominal earnings rise 5.4% in March from previous month The average net nominal earnings in March 2021 stood at 3,547 lei, increasing compared to the previous month by 182 lei (+5.4%), the highest values being registered in service activities in information technology (8,876 lei), and the smallest in hotels and restaurants (1,751 lei), according to a National Institute of Statistics (INS) release, agerpres reports. The average gross nominal earnings were 5,785 lei, by 288 lei (+5.2%) higher than in February 2021.

Compared to March of the previous year, the average net nominal earnings increased by 7.7%.



