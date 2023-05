Over 8,200 cars and 42,000 people transit Giurgiu Border Checkpoint during May 1 mini-holiday

According to Giurgiu Border Police, over 8,600 trucks, 8,200 cars and 42,000 people transited Giurgiu Border Checkpoint during the mini-holiday on May 1, according to a press release issued by Giurgiu Border Police… [citeste mai departe]