Car crashes into crowd in Munster Several people have been killed after a vehicle crashed into a crowd in the German city of Munster. German police confirmed at least three people are dead and dozens are injured following the incident around the Kiepenkerl statue in Munster’s old town. Police tweeted that residents should “avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub”, where a large-scale police operation is under way. Kiepenkerl is a popular bar in the city’s historic downtown area. Local media outlets claim a small truck drove into a seated group of people. Police say the driver has killed himself,…