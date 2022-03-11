Auto industry signals blockages in importing parts necessary in vehicle production (Ministry) The auto industry has signalled blockages in importing parts that are essential for the production of vehicles which, up to now, had been acquired from the market of Russia, but also Ukraine, but we will act in an applied manner and come to the support of companies in the sector, said Economy Minister Florin Spataru, after a meeting with representatives of industrial sectors with a significant share of the GDP of Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

