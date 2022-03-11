Auto industry signals blockages in importing parts necessary in vehicle production (Ministry)

Stiri Recomandate

România, printre statele UE care alocă cel mai puţin pentru sănătate

România, printre statele UE care alocă cel mai puţin pentru sănătate

Cheltuielile guvernamentale pentru sănătate au crescut în Uniunea Europeană, în 2020 comparativ cu 2019, însă ţările membre cu cea mai mică pondere a cheltuielilor pentru sănătate în PIB sunt Letonia, Polonia, Irlanda şi România, arată datele publicate vineri… [citeste mai departe]

De ce își dorește Ion Țiriac vaccinarea obligatorie: „Teama de COVID e una cu care trebuie să învățăm să trăim”

De ce își dorește Ion Țiriac vaccinarea obligatorie: „Teama de COVID e una cu care trebuie să învățăm să trăim”

De ce își dorește Ion Țiriac vaccinarea obligatorie. Miliardarul român a avut parte de propria experiență cu coronavirusul. Omul de afaceri în vârstă… [citeste mai departe]

Nu mai avem nevoie de formular PLF la intrarea în România. Guvernul a abrogat ordonanţa de urgenţă

Nu mai avem nevoie de formular PLF la intrarea în România. Guvernul a abrogat ordonanţa de urgenţă

Formularul PLF nu va mai fi obligatoriu pe teritoriul național, dar sunt alte state care au această măsură și, de aceea, cetățenii români care călătoresc în alte țări trebuie să verifice dacă statele… [citeste mai departe]

Numărul refugiaţilor ucraineni care ajung în PTF Siret, în scădere

Numărul refugiaţilor ucraineni care ajung în PTF Siret, în scădere

Numărul refugiaţilor ucraineni care ajung în PTF Siret, "în scădere" FOTO: Mihaela Buculei. Numărul refugiaţilor care ajung în Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Siret a scăzut semnificativ, mai ales din cauza frigului de noaptea trecută, când… [citeste mai departe]

PUTIN, cerere de ULTIMĂ ORĂ pentru ministrul său al apărării! Răspuns la mișcările NATO

PUTIN, cerere de ULTIMĂ ORĂ pentru ministrul său al apărării! Răspuns la mișcările NATO

Preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin i-a cerut vineri ministrului apărării, Serghei Şoigu, să-i prezinte un raport cu propuneri de redesfăşurări militare la graniţele vestice ale Federaţiei, ca răspuns la consolidările… [citeste mai departe]

LIVE TEXT | Război în Ucraina. Rusia se pregăteşte să ia cu asalt Kievul. Armata rusă a bombardat un spital psihiatric: „E crimă de război împotriva civililor”

LIVE TEXT | Război în Ucraina. Rusia se pregăteşte să ia cu asalt Kievul. Armata rusă a bombardat un spital psihiatric: „E crimă de război împotriva civililor”

Convoiul militar rusesc aflat la nord-vest de Kiev, care… [citeste mai departe]

ALBA: 70 de cazuri COVID și trei decese, în ultimele 24 de ore. Situația infectărilor în localitățile din județ, 11 martie

ALBA: 70 de cazuri COVID și trei decese, în ultimele 24 de ore. Situația infectărilor în localitățile din județ, 11 martie

ALBA: 70 de cazuri COVID și trei decese, în ultimele 24 de ore. Situația infectărilor în localitățile din județ, 11 martie Au fost înregistrate… [citeste mai departe]

Mesaje la violență anti-Putin, permise pe rețelele de socializare, în anumite condiții

Mesaje la violență anti-Putin, permise pe rețelele de socializare, în anumite condiții

Vladimir Putin trimite procurorii peste firmele străine care-și suspendă activitatea în RusiaUtilizatorii celor 2 platforme de socializare din unele țări vor avea voie să facă apel la violență, după ce compania-mamă Meta… [citeste mai departe]

Pachet legislativ pentru combaterea vandalismului grafic, propus de PNL. Sebastian Burduja: Nu discutăm de arta stradală

Pachet legislativ pentru combaterea vandalismului grafic, propus de PNL. Sebastian Burduja: Nu discutăm de arta stradală

După vandalizarea Ateneului Român cu spray-uri de graffiti, la finalul anului trecut, deputatul PNL, Sebastian Burduja, a demarat un pachet legislativ pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Romanias COVID-19 daily cases rise by 2,974 on 31,793 tests performed in last 24 hours

Romanias COVID-19 daily cases rise by 2,974 on 31,793 tests performed in last 24 hours

As many as 2,974 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 591 fewer than on the previous day, on 31,793 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Auto industry signals blockages in importing parts necessary in vehicle production (Ministry)

Publicat:
Auto industry signals blockages in importing parts necessary in vehicle production (Ministry)

The auto industry has signalled blockages in importing parts that are essential for the production of vehicles which, up to now, had been acquired from the market of Russia, but also Ukraine, but we will act in an applied manner and come to the support of companies in the sector, said Economy Minister Florin Spataru, after a meeting with representatives of industrial sectors with a significant share of the GDP of Romania.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

DefMin Vasile Dincu, US counterpart Lloyd J. Austin III, phone conversation on latest security developments

13:35, 11.03.2022 - The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, had a phone discussion with the American Secretary of Defence, Lloyd J. Austin III, the two highlighting the need of a continuous and constant dialogue given the complexity of the current security situation in Europe, which requires solid actions in…

Task force set up at Economy Ministry for managing effects of conflict in Ukraine on industry

11:30, 09.03.2022 - Minister of Economy Florin Spataru requested that a task force be set up at the level of the ministry that will manage the effects of the conflict in Ukraine on certain industrial segments in our country, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai…

President of Salvatii Copii: We help refugee children to smile a little, enjoy their childhood a little

22:51, 08.03.2022 - The executive president of Salvatii copiii Romania [Save the Children], Gabriela Alexandrescu, who went to the mobile refugee camp in Siret on Tuesday, told AGERPRES that, so far, the organization she represents helped, in various ways, 6,000 refugee children from Ukraine, and wants to extends its…

27 military students from Ukraine to continue to study at Breaza Military College

15:50, 06.03.2022 - A group of 27 refugee students from a military high school in Ukraine will continue their studies at the "Dimitrie Cantemir" Military College in Breaza, the Ministry of National Defence reported on Sunday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Tatal lui Catalin Hildan a incetat din viata la varsta de 75 de ani

22:45, 05.03.2022 - PCH a anuntat, sambata, pe pagina sa de Facebook, ca a incetat din viata tatal lui Catalin Hildan, Marin, care avea 75 de ani. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord…

Security situation in Ukraine, coordination in refugee flows management addressed by President Iohannis and Ylva Johansson

21:46, 28.02.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Monday at the Cotroceni Palace the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, the discussions of the two high officials focusing on the security situation in Ukraine, as well as on solidarity and coordination in the management of refugee flows from…

Ruling coalition party leaders strongly condemn invasion of Ukraine by Russian Federation

20:45, 24.02.2022 - Leaders of the parties making up the ruling coalition - the Social Democratic Party (PSD), National Liberal Party (PNL), Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the national minority parliamentary group - issued a joint statement on Thursday strongly condemning the "invasion and armed aggression"…

Panic among Ukrainean population; thousands in line to enter Romania through Vama Siret crossing point

14:40, 24.02.2022 - Russia's invasion of Ukraine causes the Ukrainian population to leave the war-torn country en masse. Thousands of people panicked by the start of the military conflict were waiting in endless queues at the border between Ukraine and Romania on Thursday, in the Tereblecea area, to leave, on foot,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 11 martie 2022
Bucuresti -6°C | 3°C
Iasi -7°C | -0°C
Cluj-Napoca -8°C | 3°C
Timisoara -5°C | 5°C
Constanta -5°C | -2°C
Brasov -9°C | -1°C
Baia Mare -7°C | 4°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 10.03.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 306.274,80 12.538.824,88
II (5/6) 2 51.045,80 -
III (4/6) 278 367,23 -
IV (3/6) 5.855 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 12.918.658,08

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 11 martie 2022
USD 4.5076
EUR 4.9489
CHF 4.8445
GBP 5.8968
CAD 3.5305
XAU 288.656
JPY 3.8562
CNY 0.7114
AED 1.2272
AUD 3.2961
MDL 0.244
BGN 2.5303

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec