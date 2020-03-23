Authorized natural persons who interrupted their activity - allowance equal to gross minimum salary

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The head of the Prime Minister Chancellery, Ionel Danca, on Tuesday proposed, at the beginning of the Government meeting, the introduction on the supplementary agenda of the Government of a memorandum that provides for the creation of an inter-institutional working group to assess the economic impact…

- Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban on Monday stated that the European Commission decision related to CFR Marfa (National Railway Company - Freight) is to be blamed on the PSD (Social Democratic Party) Government and that all measures will be taken to save this company. "This decision has to do…

- A list of the new Orban government and an updated version of the government programme were submitted to Parliament on Monday. Doing the lodging was Ionel Danca of the National Liberal Party (PNL) who submitted the documents to the chairs of the two chambers of Parliament.PNL national leader,…

- The head of Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca, on Tuesday announced that a government emergency ordinance was adopted to continue the "First Home" programme, the amount of money allocated by the Government for this programme being similar to that allocated in the previous years, namely round…

- The Government approved a memorandum to grant an aid "to rescue" TAROM worth 195 million lei, with the money to be borrowed from the Treasury, the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca, announced on Thursday. "Another normative act adopted by the Government today was a memorandum…

- The Government approved the draft on the election of mayors in two rounds, will assume responsibility for this legislative initiative, and will send Parliament a letter on this matter on Monday, Prime Minister's Chancellery head Ionel Danca announced.

- Prime Minister's Chancellery head Ionel Danca stated on Thursday evening that all salary and pension rights in payment would be respected by the National Liberal Party (PNL), in agreement with the laws in force. "Everything meaning salary and pension rights in payment, according to the laws in force,…

- Prime Minister's Chancellery head Ionel Danca said on Monday that the Government adopted the emergency ordinance (OUG) on some fiscal-budget measures, providing locking in the benefits for dignitaries and the suspension of the provisions in the administrative code regarding the special pensions for…