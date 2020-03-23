Authorized natural persons who interrupted their activity - allowance equal to gross minimum salary

Stiri Recomandate

Real Madrid nu poate lua o pauză! După decesul lui Lorenzo Sanz, un alt fost președinte al clubului a fost depistat pozitiv cu COVID-19

Fernando Martin Alvarez, fost președinte interimar la Real Madrid între februarie și aprilie 2006 și proprietar al companiei…

O persoană aflată în autoizolare a fost transferată într-un centru de carantină, după ce nu a respectat condițiile impuse de lege

O persoană aflată în autoizolare a fost transferată într-un centru de carantină, după ce poliţiştii au constatat că nu a respectat…

Hypermarketurile Cora îşi modifică programul de funcţionare: Se vor închide la 20:30

Cora România a anunţat luni că a luat decizia de a modifica programul hypermarketurilor sale, în concordanţă cu noile măsuri anunţate de către autorităţi, care limitează circulaţia persoanelor pe timp de noapte, astfel că…

Tătar anunță rădăuțenii că plata impozitelor locale cu acordarea bonificației de 10% s-a prelungit până la data de 30 iunie. Totodată se suspendă executările silite pe perioada stării de urgență

Primarul…

Iaşi: Locurile de joacă pentru copii și locurile în care se adună populație au fost închise

Toate persoanele cu vârsta de peste 65 de ani din Iaşi vor fi identificate de Primăria municipiului, astfel încât echipe de la Direcția de Asistență Socială să ia legătura cu cei care nu pot ieși din casă…

La Vâlcea autoritățile vor achiziționa un aparat pentru efectuarea testelor pentru COVID – 19.

Direcția de Sănătate Publică Vâlcea monitorizează în prezent 813 de persoane cărora li s-a impus izolarea la domiciliu sub supravegherea medicilor de familie, pentru o perioadă de 14 zile. Un număr de…

Care sunt medicamentele contrafăcute care ne „tratează”. Piața neagră depășește 4 miliarde de euro

Valoarea totală a produselor farmaceutice contrafăcute comercializate la nivel mondial este estimată la 4,03 miliarde de euro, potrivit unui raport publicat luni de Oficiul European…

Ministrul Justiţiei anunţă toleranţă zero pentru infractori: „Fie respectaţi legea, fie o veţi simţi”

Ministrul Justiţiei, Cătălin Predoiu, a transmis un mesaj prin care cere procurorilor "toleranţă zero" faţă de infractori. Cătălin Predoiu precizează că persoanele care încalcă…

Epidemia în Ungaria se apropie în salturi de stadiul de infecţie în masă, a avertizat Viktor Orban

Guvernul de la Budapesta şi-a organizat răspunsul faţă de epidemia de coronavirus ţinând cont de aspectele politice, medicale, economice şi militare ale acesteia, a declarat luni premierul ungar…

Ministerul Sănătății intervine la Spitalul Județean Suceava: Pacienții sunt externați, medicii testați de COVID-19, iar spitalul dezinfectat

Toate cadrele medicale din Spitalul din Suceava vor fi testate pentru COVID-19, iar spitalul va fi dezinfectat,…


Publicat:
The authorized natural persons who have interrupted their activity during the state of emergency will benefit from a fixed allowance at the level of a gross minimum salary, said on Monday the head of the 's Chancellery, , who stated that on Tuesday a new working meeting of the Government-created Group will be held to find solutions for the other categories of persons, employees, companies, which are affected by the coronavirus pandemic during this period. In an intervention on Digi 24, Danca specified that the Government has adopted solutions for those already affected…

