Authorized natural persons who interrupted their activity - allowance equal to gross minimum salary
The authorized natural persons who have interrupted their activity during the state of emergency will benefit from a fixed allowance at the level of a gross minimum salary, said on Monday the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca, who stated that on Tuesday a new working meeting of the Government-created Group will be held to find solutions for the other categories of persons, employees, companies, which are affected by the coronavirus pandemic during this period. In an intervention on Digi 24, Danca specified that the Government has adopted solutions for those already affected…
