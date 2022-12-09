Austria’s President blasts own government for Blocking Romania and Bulgaria’s Schengen entry

Stiri Recomandate

PSD îi îndeamnă pe români să cumpere doar produse româneşti după refuzul admiterii în Schengen

Partidul condus de Marcel Ciolacu a transmis vineri, 9 decembrie, că își menține recomandarea ca românii să cumpere doar produse fabricate în țara noastră, aceasta fiind „cea mai bună lecție pe… [citeste mai departe]

Sucursală Raiffeisen, vandalizată: Nazi bank / Poliția Română a început o anchetă

O sucursală Raiffeisen Bank a fost vandalizată de persoane necunoscute! „Nazi bank”, este mesajul lăsat la sucursala din Cluj-Napoca. Gestul apare în contextul în care România a ratat intrarea în Schengen, după refuzul Austriei… [citeste mai departe]

Daniel Blaga, deputat USR: „Locul României este în Schengen”

Locul României este în Schengen iar USR s-a luptat, mai ales prin europarlamentarii săi, pentru a face acest lucru posibil, în ultimii ani. Ieri, inclusiv partidul austriac NEOS, din familia europeană a USR, și-a arătat public susținerea pentru aderarea țării noastre.… [citeste mai departe]

A ratat calificarea, dar a stabilit un record: Neymar l-a egalat pe Pele la numărul de goluri marcate pentru naţionala Braziliei

Atacantul Neymar a marcat, vineri, un gol în meciul din sferturi Brazilia - Croaţia, scor 1-1 (2-4 după lovituri de departajare) şi l-a egalat… [citeste mai departe]

FIFA aplică amenzi disciplinare Croației, Serbiei și Arabiei Saudite

Croația, Serbia și Arabia Saudită au fost amendate de către FIFA cu sume în valoare totală de 100.000 franci elvețieini (101.170 euro/ 106.850 dolari) pentru abateri disciplinare în timpul Cupei Mondiale Qatar 2022. [citeste mai departe]

Croația ajunge în semifinale. Favorita numărul unu la Cupa Mondială din Qatar a fost învinsă la lovituri de departajare. Scor 1-1, 4-2

Naţionala Croaţiei a rezistat vineri în faţa Braziliei, principala favorită a Cupei Mondiale din Qatar, obţinând calificarea… [citeste mai departe]

Postarea sfâșietoare a unei tinere din Buzău: „Mă aflam la Spitalul Județean când mama a fost anunțată ca i-a decedat copilul”

O durere ce nu poate fi exprimată în cuvinte este trăită, în aceste momente, de rudele lui Cosmin B., copilul în vârstă de 15… [citeste mai departe]

Programul Bazinului de Înot pentru perioada sărbătorilor de iarnă

Dragi înotători, programul Bazinului de Înot pentru perioada sărbătorilor de iarnă este următorul: 24 Decembrie 2022 – Închis 25 Decembrie 2022 – Închis 26 Decembrie 2022 – deschis între orele [citeste mai departe]

Mediul de afaceri din România, consternat de rezultatul votului privind aderarea României la Schengen

Membrii Coaliției pentru Dezvoltarea Românie (CDR)i au susținut aderarea României la spațiul Schengen prin întâlniri cu autoritățile, declarații publice, adrese către ambasade, discuții cu organizațiile… [citeste mai departe]

Cu ce trebuie sa uzi plantele ca sa se umple de flori. Ingredientul special, care face minuni

Gospodarii încearcă să aibă grijă de flori așa cum pot mai bine, iar cei mai mulți vor să nu mai apeleze la produsele pline de chimicale pe care le găsesc în comerț. Experții au adus acum în prim-plan un secret ce… [citeste mai departe]


Austria’s President blasts own government for Blocking Romania and Bulgaria’s Schengen entry

Publicat:
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said on Friday that he regrets a government decision to block Romania and Bulgaria from joining Europe’s open-borders , according to RFE/RL. Van der Bellen criticized the move, which he said would add to the migration crisis instead of alleviating it. “It is true that Austria is in […] The post Austria’s President blasts own government for and Bulgaria’s Schengen entry appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

