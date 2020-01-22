Australian Open: Monica Niculescu, Misaki Doi qualify for 2nd round of women's doubles event

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Perechea romano-japoneza Monica Niculescu/Misaki Doi s-a calificat, miercuri, la Melbourne, in runda a doua a probei feminine de dublu din cadrul turneului de tenis Australian Open, primul de Mare Slem al anului, in urma victoriei cu 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-2 in fata cuplului Ana Kalinskaia (Rusia)/Iulia…

- Tennis duo Horia Tecau of Romania and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands on Wednesday progressed to the second round of the men's doubles event at Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, after defeating Dominic Inglot (GB)/Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi (Pak) 6-1 3-6 6-2. Seed number eight prevailed…

- Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number three, on Tuesday advanced to the second round of the women's singles event at the Australian Open tournament, the first Grand Slam of the year, after defeating American Jennifer Brady 7-5 (5) 6-1. Seed number 4 Halep, 28, prevailed in an hour and…

- "Sunt OK. Sunt gata și ma simt pregatita pentru Australian Open. Știu ca nu va fi ușor, e inceputul sezonului, iar eu niciodata nu am jucat foarte bine in aceasta perioada. Vreau sa imi intru in ritm, sa vad ce trebuie sa schimb in jocul meu și sa fiu din ce in ce mai buna in fiecare zi", a spus…

- Simona Halep (4 WTA) a parasit, azi noapte, turneul de la Adelaide, insa, daca va reusi sa se redreseze si sa-si faca jocul obisnuit la Melbourne, poate spera intr-un parcurs lung in primul Grand Slam al anului.

- Bianca Andreescu (19 ani, 6 WTA) a postat pe contul sau de Twitter decizia conform careia nu va participa la Australian Open - primul turneu de Mare Șlem din acest an - din cauza motivelor medicale. „Australian Open vine, din pacate, prea devreme pentru procesul meu de recuperare. Din nefericire, nu…

- The pair made of the Romanian tennis player Marius Copil and Ukrainian Denis Molceanov on Tuesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the doubles event of the challenger tournament in Bendigo (Australia), equipped with total prizes worth 162,480 US dollars, after defeating the pair Jaume Munar (Spain)/Emil…

- Romanian-German duo Florin Mergea - Andre Begemann qualified on Wednesday evening for the quarterfinals of the men's doubles event at the challenger tournament in Eckental (Germany) - Eckental Challenger, with prizes worth 46,000 euro, after defeating the pair made up of Romain Arneodo (Monaco) and…