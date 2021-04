Romanias Ruse, Dulgheru progress to Zagreb Ladies Open singles 2nd round

Romanian players Gabriela Ruse and Alexandra Dulgheru on Tuesday advanced to the second round of the singles event at the 60,000-USD 2021 Zagreb Ladies Open tennis tournament, report agerpres. Ruse, 23, world number 175, prevailed over second seed Greet Minnen… [citeste mai departe]