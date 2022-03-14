Australia, Netherlands sued Russia over downing of Flight MH17 Australia and the Netherlands started legal proceedings against Russia at the International Civil Aviation Organization over the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 eight years ago, according to Bloomberg. The move comes after Russia “unilaterally” ended negotiations with the two countries and comes as well as the national prosecution of four suspects in the crash, […] The post Australia, Netherlands sued Russia over downing of Flight MH17 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

