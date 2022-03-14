Australia, Netherlands sued Russia over downing of Flight MH17

Stiri Recomandate

F1, a doua sesiune de teste din presezon: Verstappen, cel mai rapid, iar Schumacher pe locul 2

Echipele și piloții din Formula 1 au intrat în linie dreaptă către prima cursă a sezonului 2022, acum că cea de-a doua sesiune de teste din presezon a ajuns la final. Per total, Max Verstappen a stabilit timpul de… [citeste mai departe]

Noi probleme la Cernobîl - Ucraina acuză trupele ruse că ar fi avariat din nou liniile de alimentare cu energie electrică

Ucraina acuză din nou, luni, armata rusă, de faptul că a ”tăiat” alimentarea cu energie electrică a Centralei Nucleare avariate de la Cernobîl, situată… [citeste mai departe]

Ce spectacole ne-au mai pregătit actorii TNAMT pentru acest final de săptămână? Vezi programul!

După cum v-am obișnuit deja, în fiecare luni vă prezentăm spectacolele pe care le-au pregătit actorii Teatrului Național „Aureliu Manea” Turda pentru finalul săptămânii. Programul din această... Acesta… [citeste mai departe]

75.000 de refugiați ucraineni se află în România. Aproape 30.000 sunt copii

Pe teritoriul României se află 75.081 de cetățeni ucraineni, dintre care 29.385 sunt copii, anunță, purtătorul de cuvânt al Executivului, Dan Cărbunaru. Toții minorii neînsoțiți vor fi înregistrați. [citeste mai departe]

Jocurile Paralimpice 2022 s-au încheiat cu China şi Ucraina în fruntea clasamentului pe medalii

Flacăra paralimpică a Jocurilor de iarnă s-a stins, duminică, 13 martie la Beijing, după 10 zile de performanţe excepţionale ale sportivilor din ţara gazdă şi din Ucraina, confruntată cu invazia rusă, scrie… [citeste mai departe]

Raed Arafat le recomandă românilor să aibă în casă stocuri pentru DEZASTRE naturale - Precizări despre perspectiva RĂZBOIULUI

„La acest moment, stocurile obișnuite pe care noi le-am recomandat altă dată pentru dezastre naturale rămân valabile. Pentru cutremur… [citeste mai departe]

Nouă înşelătorie pe WhatsApp. Avertismentul DNSC: „Obiectivul principal este să provoace curiozitatea utilizatorului”

Directiratul Nțional de Securitate Cibernetică a precizat că tot mai mulți utilizatori din România continuă să raporteze primirea unor mesaje cu oferte… [citeste mai departe]

Weekend cu amenzi și retineri de permise

În cadrul activităţilor desfăşurate de către poliţiştii rutieri, în weekend, au fost aplicate 595 de sancţiuni contravenţionale la regimul circulaţiei rutiere. De asemenea, polițiștii au reținut 80 de permise de conducere şi au constatat 15 infracţiuni. Poliţiştii rutieri au continuat activităţile pe drumurile publice… [citeste mai departe]

15 martie: O nouă campanie de colectare a deșeurilor de echipamente electrice și electronice începe la Alba Iulia (P)

15 martie: O nouă campanie de colectare a deșeurilor de echipamente electrice și electronice începe la Alba Iulia (P) Consiliul Județean Alba, Primăria Municipiului… [citeste mai departe]

A pretins că e refugiată din Ucraina pentru a primi din donaţii, dar s-a ales cu dosar penal

O femeie din Sibiu a pretins că ar fi refugiată din Ucraina, pentru a primi mai multe bunuri din donaţii.  Un sibian, organizator al unei campanii umanitare destinate sprijinirii refugiaților din Ucraina,… [citeste mai departe]


Australia, Netherlands sued Russia over downing of Flight MH17

Australia, Netherlands sued Russia over downing of Flight MH17

Australia and the Netherlands started legal proceedings against Russia at the International Civil Aviation Organization over the downing of MH17 eight years ago, according to Bloomberg. The move comes after Russia “unilaterally” ended negotiations with the two countries and comes as well as the national prosecution of four suspects in the crash, […] The post Australia, Netherlands sued Russia over downing of Flight MH17 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

