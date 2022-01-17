Australia leaves door open for Djokovic to play at next year’s Open

Stiri Recomandate

La un an de la încarcerare, Alexei Navalnîi nu regretă nimic

Opozantul rus Aleksei Navalnîi a declarat luni, la exact un an de la arestarea sa, că "nu regretă nicio secundă" că a revenit în Rusia şi i-a îndemnat pe concetăţenii săi să nu se teamă, informează AFP, potrivit Agerpres. "Am făcut-o, nu o regret nicio secundă", a scris el… [citeste mai departe]

ACUM! Pieton lovit pe trecere lângă Finanțele Publice Argeș!

O persoană a fost lovită în urmă cu puțin timp pe trecerea de pietoni din apropierea Finanțelor Publice Argeș! Din primele informații, se pare că pietonul s-a angajat în traversarea regulamentară a străzii, dar un șofer nu l-ar fi observat și l-a lovit din plin. În urma impactului,… [citeste mai departe]

Șofer din Alba prins BEAT la volan în Hunedoara: S-a întors acasă cu un dosar penal

Șofer din Alba prins BEAT la volan în Hunedoara: S-a întors acasă cu un dosar penal Șofer din Alba prins BEAT la volan în Hunedoara: S-a întors acasă cu un dosar penal Un bărbat de 33 de ani, din judeţul Alba, a fost depistat… [citeste mai departe]

Coperta Vogue cu modele de culoare, subiect de polemici pe internet. Ce reproşează fanii revistei

Coperta ediţiei din februarie a revistei British Vogue, care prezintă nouă modele de culoare, a fost catalogată drept „ofensatoare" pe reţelele de socializare, criticii susţinând că iluminarea proastă şi… [citeste mai departe]

ANAF-ul intră PUTERNIC în firmele mici! Ministrul Finanțelor: Sunt vizate cele cu un istoric negativ!

Ministrul Finanțelor, Adrian Câciu, susține că microîntreprinderile ar trebui să se raporteze cu preponderență către ceea ce înseamnă valoare adăugată. „Eu mi-aș dori ca zona de microîntreprinderi… [citeste mai departe]

Cele 4 zodii care îți vor frânge inima într-o relație

O decepție în dragoste poate fi răvășitoare. Să stai până târziu în noapte, să plângi în hohote pe perne, să bei până uiți de tine, să-ți petreci zilele în pijamale – cu toții am trecut prin asta la un moment dat în viața noastră. Iată adevărul, toți suntem oameni imperfecți... The post… [citeste mai departe]

Kazahstan/ Kasîm-Jomart Tokaev curăță Kazahstanul de rudele predecesorului său - Ultima victimă, nepotul lui Nazarbaev

Samat Abiş, nepotul fostului preşedinte Nursultan Nazarbaev, a fost destituit luni din funcţia de adjunct al şefului Comitetului pentru Securitate Naţională… [citeste mai departe]

Prețuri INCREDIBIL DE MARI la carburanți. Șoferii vor fi nevoiți să-și golească buzunarele

Benzina şi motorina au depăşit pragul psihologic de 22 de lei şi, respectiv, 19 lei  pentru un litru. Agenţia Naţională pentru Reglementare în Energetică a stabilit pentru marți noi prețuri plafon la carburanţi. [citeste mai departe]

Munții Făgăraș vizibili din Cluj-Napoca. Astfel de imagini pot fi văzute rar - FOTO

Un clujean iubitor de drumeții a făcut o fotografie senzațională, în care Munții Făgăraș se văd din Cluj-Napoca, deși sunt la 200 de km distanță.”Munții Făgăraș văzuți de pe Vârful Măgura de lângă Cluj. Distanța care ne desparte… [citeste mai departe]

Prințul Harry a cerut mai multă protecție pentru el și familia sa în țara natală. Răspunsul a fost negativ

Prințul Harry amenință, prin avocații săi, Guvernul britanic cu tribunalul, după ce Executivul de la Londra a refuzat să-i aigure protecție specială în timpul vizitelor în… [citeste mai departe]


Australia leaves door open for Djokovic to play at next year’s Open

Publicat:
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has left the door open for to compete at next year’s despite the tennis superstar facing an automatic three-year ban from entering the country, according to Reuters.  The world number one player left Australia late on Sunday after the upheld a government decision to […] The post Australia leaves door open for Djokovic to play at next year’s Open appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

