AUR's Simion: We won't make alliance with anyone; we revolutionize political class

Mesaj DUR de la Cluj pentru conducerea UEFA. „FĂRĂ RESPECT!”, acuză fanii CFR. FOTO

Mesaj DUR de la Cluj pentru conducerea UEFA. „FĂRĂ RESPECT!", acuză fanii CFR. FOTO

Întâmplările mai mult decât controversate în timpul meciului de la Berna nu au rămas fără urmări. Fanii echipei locale CFR Cluj au afișat un banner de protest după prestația slabă a arbitrilor de… [citeste mai departe]

Gabriel Dorobanțu, diagnosticat cu coronavirus - Anunțul cântărețului

Gabriel Dorobanțu, diagnosticat cu coronavirus - Anunțul cântărețului

Gabriel Doronațu a avut coronavirus. Puțină lume a știut faptul că artistul a fost infectat cu noul virus. El a făcut anunțul după ce s-a externat și s-a recuperat. Cântărețul a ținut să le mulțumească tuturor celor care l-au îngrijit și ajutat.“Pe acești… [citeste mai departe]

AUR, nemulțumiți că au un singur parlamentar în opt județe din Oltenia: „Să desfiinţăm cabinele de vot”

AUR, nemulțumiți că au un singur parlamentar în opt județe din Oltenia: „Să desfiinţăm cabinele de vot"

Ringo Dămureanu, vicepreședintele Alianţei pentru Unirea Românilor (AUR), a spus că în cele cinci județe din Oltenia plus Teleorman, Giurgiu și Caraș-Severin, formațiunea… [citeste mai departe]

George Simion, mesaj către simpatizanţii AUR: „Închideţi televizoarele mincinoase, avem Facebook-ul, avem legătură directă, revoluţionăm clasa politică românească”

George Simion, mesaj către simpatizanţii AUR: „Închideţi televizoarele mincinoase, avem Facebook-ul, avem legătură directă, revoluţionăm clasa politică românească"

George Simion, copreşedintele Alianţei pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Papa Francisc s-a angajat că Vaticanul va ajunge la zero emisii de carbon până în 2050

Papa Francisc s-a angajat că Vaticanul va ajunge la zero emisii de carbon până în 2050

Papa Francisc a cerut sâmbătă tuturor ţărilor să depună eforturi pentru a ajunge la zero emisii de carbon în perioada următoare şi s-a angajat ca Vaticanul – cel mai mic stat suveran din lume – să atingă acest obiectiv până… [citeste mai departe]

Cum petrecem sărbătorile de iarnă în pandemie. Ce spune Raed Arafat

Cum petrecem sărbătorile de iarnă în pandemie. Ce spune Raed Arafat

Secretarul de stat Raed Arafat, a declarat duminică că autorităţile nu le pot impune românilor un număr maxim de persoane cu care să petreacă sărbătorile de iarnă însă le recomandă să fie foarte atenţi, astfel încât să nu ajungă la spital din cauza infectărilor… [citeste mai departe]

Raed Arafat: Fără petreceri de Crăciun și Revelion

Raed Arafat: Fără petreceri de Crăciun și Revelion

Secretarul de stat Raed Arafat recomandă românilor să fie foarte atenți în perioada sărbătorilor de iarnă la respectarea regulilor sanitare, astfel încât să nu ajungă la spital din cauza infectărilor cu Sars-Cov-2. Într-un interviu acordat Știrilor Pro TV, şeful Departamentului pentru Situaţii… [citeste mai departe]

Trei migranți afgani, înjunghiați pe câmp. Doi au murit înainte să fie găsiți de un cioban

Trei migranți afgani, înjunghiați pe câmp. Doi au murit înainte să fie găsiți de un cioban

Două persoane au fost găsite decedate, iar una rănită, în apropiere de comuna Şagu. Toţi cei trei erau migranţi ilegali, de cetățenie afgană, screie Aradon. Cei trei migranţi au fost descoperiţi în câmp vineri,… [citeste mai departe]

Nicio emoție cu Baia Mare! SCMU Craiova a închis anul cu o victorie frumoasă

Nicio emoție cu Baia Mare! SCMU Craiova a închis anul cu o victorie frumoasă

În weekend-ul 11-13 decembrie, în Sala Polivalentă, din Bănie, a avut loc un nou turneu de volei, din cadrul Diviziei A1. Voleibaliștii de la SCMU Craiova au obținut două victorii de trei puncte, cu CSM Timișoara și Baia Mare, dar au și cedat… [citeste mai departe]

Dana Gârbovan, șefa Curții de Apel Cluj, atacată în mod constant de oamenii din sistem, dar apărată de colegi

Dana Gârbovan, șefa Curții de Apel Cluj, atacată în mod constant de oamenii din sistem, dar apărată de colegi

Președinta Curții de Apel Cluj, Dana Gârbovan, este atacată de diverse personaje care au avut sau au legătură cu PSD, partid care a vrut-o ministru al Justiției, în cabinetul… [citeste mai departe]


AUR's Simion: We won't make alliance with anyone; we revolutionize political class

Publicat:
AUR's Simion: We won't make alliance with anyone; we revolutionize political class

The co-chair of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), , stated, on Sunday, in the center of Craiova, , in a public meeting with members and sympathizers of the party, that AUR will revolutionize the Romanian political class and won't make an alliance or a coalition "neither with the left, nor the right."

Simion told his party colleagues that they will keep in touch directly and urged them to shut down their TVs, because, he claims, the TV stations ignored AUR during the entire campaign.

"Now the TV stations are calling us. They should leave us…

