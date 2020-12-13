AUR's Simion: We won't make alliance with anyone; we revolutionize political class

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) co-chair George Simion said on Thursday that if Social Democratic Party (PSD) does not initiate the procedure for suspending President Klaus Iohannis from office, his party will do so, according to AGERPRES. "PSD makes huge mistakes, does not tax at…

- Dacian Ciolos, co-chairman of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance, declared on Sunday evening that he would assume the position of prime minister, if President Klaus Iohannis entrusts him with this responsibility, but for the alliance it will be important…

- More than 264,000 Romanian citizens had voted abroad in the general election until Sunday as of 23:00 hrs, Romania's time, with 21,329 of these votes being cast by mail, the Permanent Electoral Authority announced on its website. In Spain, the country with one of the largest Romanian communities…

- More than 18 million Romanian voters are expected to go to the polls on Sunday at over 18,000 polling stations to open in the country to elect their representatives to the new Parliament, according to AGERPRES. Senators and MPs are elected by ballot, according to the principle of proportional…

- The congress for approving the merger between Pro Romania and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) has started online on Sunday, after a congress of each party took place.The union of the two parties will be approved in the merger congress and the new party will be called Pro Romania…

- Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, a candidate for the mayoralty of Bucharest, said on Sunday, after going to the polls, that he had voted "to consolidate democracy.""The vote I cast today is a vote for consolidating democracy so that Romanians no longer…

- The Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance asks the President and the Government to intensify diplomatic demarches necessary to ensure polling stations abroad for the parliamentary elections."The USR PLUS Alliance requests President Klaus Iohannis and…