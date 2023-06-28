AUR's Simion, on law banning pension and state salary cumulation: Empty populism, lies.

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Iohannis promulgates law repealing special pensions of MPs. President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Wednesday the law repealing the special pensions of MPs. CITESTE SI CSAT to convene on July 6 to discuss Romania's objectives for NATO summit 19:47 1 Ministry of Energy announces European…

- Special pension bill clears Chamber, returns to Senate. The Chamber of Deputies on Monday passed a bill on special pensions that will return to the the Senate on the grounds that several amendments were approved that "generate major differences in its legal content" compared to the form previously…

- PM Ciolacu: By a large majority, we put an end to special pensions of MPs; Cumulation of pension and salary is up next. Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that the bill repealing MPs' special pensions was passed by a large majority of Parliament, just as he said when taking over the PM…

- The president of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), deputy George Simion, announced on Wednesday that the party's parliamentary groups submitted to the Standing Bureaus of the two Chambers a statement "to be adopted" regarding traditional families, specifying that his party wants a confirmation…

- AUR's Simion: Romania joined a group of 9 countries in the EU asking waiver of the veto. Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) Chairman George Simion stated on Monday that Romania joined a group of 9 countries at the European Union level that are calling for waiver of the veto when it comes to…

- Leader of the opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) George Simion declared on Wednesday that a string of "harmful", "anti-national and anti-Christian" bills are being discussed in Parliament."We want to announce that in the future parliamentary majority AUR will repeal PL-x 145 (the…

- Speaker Ciolacu: Group leaders to bring proposals to Standing Bureau on Wednesday's events at Parliament.The leaders of the parliamentary groups will present proposals to the Standing Bureau regarding Wednesday's events in Parliament in which the Alliance for Romanians' Union (AUR) was involved,…

- Alliance for Romanians' Union (AUR) Chairman, MP George Simion, said on Wednesday that the Romanian state gave its tacit consent last year on deepening works on the Bystroe Canal, saying that he had not received a written document to this effect."All the measurements made with advanced technology,…