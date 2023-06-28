AUR's Simion, on law banning pension and state salary cumulation: Empty populism, lies.

Stiri Recomandate

Turnurile – o Istorie pe verticală

Nu ştiu dacă cineva înaintea mea a scris vreun eseu despre turnuri considerate în mod generic, nu doar dintr-o perspectivă personalizată, inclusă în diferite jurnale de călătorie sau evocări istorice. Eu îmi asum acum acest exerciţiu, întemeindu-mă pe impresiile generate de vizitele mele oficiale sau particulare în ţară şi în… [citeste mai departe]

Poliția a făcut un portret robot al criminalului de la Timișoara și face apel la populație

Ancheta polițiștilor continuă în cazul individului care a omorât doi bătrâni, la Timișoara. Oamenii legii au discutat cu nepotul victimelor și au făcut apoi un portret robot al criminalului. Individul a fost filmat… [citeste mai departe]

Cum să-ți schimbi înfățișarea total în doar 5 minute. Câteva trucuri în materie de machiaj

Fără machiajUn machiaj bun depinde, în primul rând, de un ten bine pregătit. Orice tip de ten are nevoie de hidratare. Alege produsele în funcție de tipul de ten și de anotimp.– Vara este cel mai bine să… [citeste mai departe]

Politehnica va avea din nou un Iosif Rotariu în teren

Alb-violeţii au oficializat în această seară o nouă sosire, a 5-a din această vară. Nou sositul e un tânăr mijlocaş care a atras atenţia în Liga 3, dar a făcut-o la o echipă modestă, care a şi retrogradat – Progresul Ezeriş. Cărăşeanul transferat de Politehnica Timişoara atrage şi prin numele… [citeste mai departe]

Bode, după ce CCR a respins sesizarea USR referitoare la sancţionarea protestelor: „Unii au vocaţia de demolatori”

Secretarul general al PNL, Lucian Bode, salută decizia Curţii Constituţionale, care a respins sesizarea făcută de USR şi Forţa Dreptei asupra propunerii legislative… [citeste mai departe]

Ai nevoie de ajutor pentru a crea un magazin online? Alege să lucrezi cu o platformă eCommerce

Dacă ești antreprenor în căutarea unor idei de dezvoltare și creștere a profitului pentru afacerea ta, este momentul să iei prezența în online ca pe o necesitate și nu o chestiune de preferințe. Pentru marea… [citeste mai departe]

Școala din România unde niciun elev nu a luat notă de trecere la Evaluarea Națională 2023. E incredibil ce punctaje mici s-au dat

Emoțiile au ajuns la final pentru elevii absolvenți ai clasei a opta. Miercuri, 28 iunie, Ministerul Educației a afișat primele rezultate… [citeste mai departe]

Eveniment aniversar. Vineri are loc hramul Mănăstirii Bârsana

Anul acesta se împlinesc 30 de ani de la reînvierea Mănăstirii Bârsana din Maramureșul Voievodal, atunci când, la solicitarea preotului Gheorghe Urda și credincioșilor din Bârsana, în anul 1993, ÎPS Iustinian Chira a sfințit și a așezat piatra de temelie a noii biserici a… [citeste mai departe]

L-ați văzut?! Poliția a făcut un portret robot al criminalului de la Timișoara și face apel la populație

Ancheta polițiștilor continuă în cazul individului care a omorât doi bătrâni, la Timișoara. Oamenii legii au discutat cu nepotul victimelor și au făcut apoi un portret robot al criminalului.… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Comunității maghiare din Abrud, o sărbătoare a Abrudului, a bunei înțelegeri, a încrederii în viitor

Fidelă tradiției și în acest an, comunitatea maghiară din Abrud și-a sărbătorit ziua în ultima sâmbătă din luna iunie, astfel că biserica reformată a devenit neîncăpătoare pentru… [citeste mai departe]


AUR's Simion, on law banning pension and state salary cumulation: Empty populism, lies

Alliance for Romanians' Union (AUR) criticised on Wednesday the draft law banning the cumulation of pension and state salary because of the exceptions that have been introduced, as well as the law on special pensions, saying that these laws are just "empty populism, meaningless forms, affecting the poor and not the rich."

CITESTE SI promulgates law repealing special pensions of MPs 19:50 1 CSAT to convene on July 6 to discuss Romania's objectives for NATO summit…

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 28 iunie 2023
USD 4.5277
EUR 4.9583
CHF 5.0561
GBP 5.7514
CAD 3.4246
XAU 277.685
JPY 3.144
CNY 0.625
AED 1.2327
AUD 3.0053
MDL 0.2488
BGN 2.5351

