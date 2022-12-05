AUR's George Simion: We accuse minister Barna Tanczos of bringing about wood crisis

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The president of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), George Simion, claimed on Friday in central Alba Iulia that Romania no longer has to finance "not even with a single RON" the Government in Chisinau, adding that "too much funds" have been allocated for the Ukrainian refugees, told Agerpres.

The President of Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), Deputy George Simion, said on Wednesday that he intends to request that the Government exercise the right to buy the shares held by electricity supplier Enel, which has announced that it wants to withdraw from Romania.

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) claims that the solution to the current energy crisis is the regulation of the profile market, requesting the Ciuca Government to come to the Parliament with a "serious" legislative project in this regard, the AUR chairman, MP George Simion said, according

The leader of AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) lawmakers, Antonio Andrusceac, said on Wednesday that the party's representative had been "abusively" removed from the list of lawmakers who are going to go to the US on a mid-term elections observation mission, told Agerpres.

Chairman of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) George Simion criticized, on Friday, the amendment adopted by the Parliamentary Committee for Justice Laws eliminating the magistrates' misconduct for non-compliance with the decisions of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), told Agerpres.

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, will be invited next Monday to the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, for the "Government's Hour" debate, told Agerpres.

Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu requested that the draft law on protection of whistleblower in public interest, under review at the Chamber of Deputies, be re-sent to the Legal Committee for the introduction of the observations and recommendations of the European Commission that take into account

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that he had a discussion with Minister of the Environment Barna Tanczos regarding the situation created following the suspension of Blue Air flights.