AUR's George Simion: We accuse minister Barna Tanczos of bringing about wood crisis

Bugetul Jocurilor Olimpice de la Paris 2024 crește la 4,38 miliarde de euro din cauza inflației

Bugetul Jocurilor Olimpice de la Paris 2024 crește la 4,38 miliarde de euro din cauza inflației

Bugetul estimat pentru Jocurile Olimpice de la Paris 2024 a crescut de la 3,98 miliarde de euro, sumă stabilită la sfârșitul anului trecut, la 4,38 miliarde de euro, conform insidethegames.biz, potrivit Mediafax.… [citeste mai departe]

Concurs pentru elevi și studenți la Muzeul Judeţean de Artă

Concurs pentru elevi și studenți la Muzeul Judeţean de Artă

Nou concurs pentru elevi și studenți la Muzeul Judeţean de Artă «Centrul Artistic Baia Mare». Datorită generozității avocatului George Şerban, iubitor de artă și colecționar recunoscut, toți elevii şi studenţii care vizitează expoziția temporară BIJING-GA, Femei frumoase, curtezane,… [citeste mai departe]

Vedeta din România care nu consumă cozonac deloc. A slăbit zeci de kilograme

Vedeta din România care nu consumă cozonac deloc. A slăbit zeci de kilograme

O vedetă din România le-a povestit fanilor ce dietă urmează acum. Aceasta a reușit să slăbească zeci de kilograme și cu siguranță le-a fost de mare ajutor unor internauți care și-au dorit să își schimbe imaginea. Solista a mărturisit tuturor… [citeste mai departe]

Veste de ultimă oră despre voucherele sociale. Când intră banii pe card, de fapt

Veste de ultimă oră despre voucherele sociale. Când intră banii pe card, de fapt

Ministrul Investițiilor și Proiectelor Europene a oferit informații de ultimă oră despre voucherele sociale. Marcel Boloș a anunțat când vor intra banii pe card. Veștile sunt bune pentru românii care beneficiază de acest program special… [citeste mai departe]

Liceul maghiar din Deva și rutenii din Hunedoara

Liceul maghiar din Deva și rutenii din Hunedoara

Diversitate și patrimoniu cultural prin prisma mass-media în Județul Hunedoara În perioada 7-11 noiembrie 2022, Departamentul pentru Relații Interetnice (DRI) al Guvernului României a organizat o vizită de documentare în Județul Hunedoara în cadrul Programului anual „Diversitate și patrimoniu cultural… [citeste mai departe]

Ședință CRUCIALĂ a coaliției la Palatul Victoria - Deciziile pentru români înainte de 1 ianuarie 2023

Ședință CRUCIALĂ a coaliției la Palatul Victoria - Deciziile pentru români înainte de 1 ianuarie 2023

Pe primul loc pe agenda discuțiilor - legea bugetul pentru 2023, făcut pe ultima sută de metri. Cu un război la graniță, guvernanții vor să aloce mai mulți bani pentru Apărare. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Șoc! Liviu Dragnea rămâne cu decizia de condamnare! Fostul lider PSD este bun de plată

Șoc! Liviu Dragnea rămâne cu decizia de condamnare! Fostul lider PSD este bun de plată

Judecătorii Înaltei Curți de Casație și Justiție au respins contestația în anulare făcută de Liviu Dragnea în dosarul angajărilor fictive.  „Respinge, ca inadmisibilă, contestaţia în anulare formulată de contestatorul condamnat… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, a fost numit Omul Anului de Financial Times

Președintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, a fost numit Omul Anului de Financial Times

Președintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, a fost numit Omul Anului de publicația britanică de afaceri "Financial Times" (FT), anunță Tass, potrivit Rador. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook… [citeste mai departe]

Tragedia rutieră de la Drăgușeni provocată de un șofer din Ilfov

Tragedia rutieră de la Drăgușeni provocată de un șofer din Ilfov

Duminică seară în timp ce conducea autoturismul pe raza comunei Drăgușeni, un bărbat de 55 de ani din județul Ilfov a surprins și accidentat doi localnici de 38 și respectiv 67 de ani, angajați în traversarea străzii prin loc nepermis și fără să se asigure corespunzător.… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 100 miliarde de colete au fost expediate prin serviciile de curierat în 2022

Peste 100 miliarde de colete au fost expediate prin serviciile de curierat în 2022

Numărul coletelor expediate în anul 2022 prin serviciile de curierat a depășit 100 de miliarde, cifra fiind de 71 pe cap de locuitor, conform datelor furnizate de Biroul Național Poștal din China. În prezent, China are formată o rețea… [citeste mai departe]


AUR's George Simion: We accuse minister Barna Tanczos of bringing about wood crisis

Publicat:
AUR's George Simion: We accuse minister Barna Tanczos of bringing about wood crisis

, the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) MP accused, on Monday, in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, minister of the of bringing about the wood crisis and the low-cost airline operator blockage, and also of leading the ministry as "his own fiefdom".

