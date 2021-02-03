Auction: Barack Obama's "A Promised Land", with his handwritten signature, sold for 7,500 euros

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Cartea "Pamantul Fagaduintei", semnata de cel de-al 44-lea presedinte al Statelor Unite ale Americii, Barack Obama, a fost adjudecata, marti seara, la licitatia Artmark organizata online, la pretul de 7.500 de euro, potrivit catalogului sesiunii, informeaza Agerpres. Artmark a informat, anterior,…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that he was determined to get involved in taking the Romania-US strategic partnership further and called last week's violence against the Capitol as a "sad" event. "American democracy is a very solid one and it will outlive this stage, but it is sad what happened…

- UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) chairman Kelemen Hunor said on Tuesday that the coalition leaders told president Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Palace about their intention to collaborate and work together for a 4-year period. Kelemen Hunor said he was convinced that, after the Parliament…

- The manuscript "The Twilight of Thinking" by Emil Cioran was awarded at the Artmark auction on Thursday evening at the price of 19,000 euros. According to the auction house, the manuscript notebook - a collector's item - had a starting price of 3,000 euros and was the best awarded lot of the session.…

- „A Promised Land”, cartea de memorii a fostului presedinte american Barack Obama, a atins vanzari de aproape 1 milion de exemplare in primele 24 de ore de la apariție. In total au fost cumparate 887.000 de exemplare in SUA si Canada, mai ales in micile librarii, conform datelor prezentate de editura…

- The interim President of the Senate, Social-Democrat Robert Cazanciuc, points out that the Loan Agreement between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), a program allocated to the health sector, was to be ratified in plenary sitting on Tuesday in order take…

- Ambassador Zuckerman, on behalf of President Trump and the people of the United States, expresses his sincere condolences to the families of those who perished in the hospital fire in Piatra Neamt. The people of the United States today grieve with the people of Romania.We commend the brave hospital…