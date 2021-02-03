Auction: Barack Obama's "A Promised Land", with his handwritten signature, sold for 7,500 euros

Stiri Recomandate

Ce procedură de testare vor urma elevii care continuă să aprticipe on-line la cursuri?

Ce procedură de testare vor urma elevii care continuă să aprticipe on-line la cursuri?

Ministrul Educației, Sorin Cîmpeanu, spune că elevii care fac școala online vor fi evaluați tot online, dar cei care au de dat examene naționale le vor susține la școală, cu prezență fizică. „Cei care fac online vor fi evalați la… [citeste mai departe]

Opoziția ucraineană inițiază procedura de impeachment împotriva lui Zelenski

Opoziția ucraineană inițiază procedura de impeachment împotriva lui Zelenski

CHIȘINĂU, 3 feb – Sputnik. Partidul ucrainean de opoziție ”Platforma de opoziție – Pentru Viață” inițiază procedura de impeachment împotriva președintelui Vladimir Zelenski. Inițiativa are legătură cu decizia de închidere a posturilor de… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîţu, după ce o chelneriţă a ajuns inginer la Apele Române: Am cerut Corpului de Control să investigheze situaţia

Florin Cîţu, după ce o chelneriţă a ajuns inginer la Apele Române: Am cerut Corpului de Control să investigheze situaţia

Premierul Florin Cîțu a anunțat că va trimite Corpul de Control pentru a investiga cazul chelneriţei care a ajuns inginer la Apele Române . „În… [citeste mai departe]

Invitaţie la Teatru: „Ea şi numai ea”

Invitaţie la Teatru: „Ea şi numai ea”

Teatrul „Sică Alexandrescu” îşi redeschide porţile de astăzi. Se vor respecta prevederile actuale (distanțarea socială, normele sanitare), iar capacitatea sălilor va fi de 30% (Sala Mare – 182 locuri, Sala Mica – 14 locuri) Primul spectacol va avea loc la Sala Studio „Stela Popescu”, în 5.02.2021, ora 19:00 – „EA… [citeste mai departe]

Cantonament centralizat la domiciliu, pentru CSO Cugir

Cantonament centralizat la domiciliu, pentru CSO Cugir

CSO Cugir rămâne singura divizionară terță din Alba ce va efectua un cantonament centralizat în această iarnă. “Roș-albaștrii” pregătiți de antrenorul Lucian Itu vor avea parte, în perioada 2-12 februarie, de un stagiu în localitate, care se va încheia cu un al doilea amical al anului, cu CSM… [citeste mai departe]

Scoţia: Carantină instituţionalizată pentru persoanele care intră în țară

Scoţia: Carantină instituţionalizată pentru persoanele care intră în țară

Toţi călătorii ce vor sosi în Scoţia vor trebui să stea în carantină instituţionalizată, a anunţat marţi premierul scoţian Nicola Sturgeon. Premierul consideră insuficiente actualele modalităţi de combatere a propagării epidemiei de coronavirus,… [citeste mai departe]

Bogdan Loghin: Nu îmi face plăcere să formulez plângeri penale, dar sunt obligat din punct ...

Bogdan Loghin: Nu îmi face plăcere să formulez plângeri penale, dar sunt obligat din punct ...

Primarul din Rădăuți, Bogdan Loghin, a declarat că nu îi face plăcere să formuleze plângeri penale la adresa conducerilor Spitalului Municipal și a firmei Servicii Comunale, însă este obligat din punct de… [citeste mai departe]

Romanias Halep progresses to Gippsland Trophy singles quarter-finals

Romanias Halep progresses to Gippsland Trophy singles quarter-finals

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number two, on Wednesday advanced to the singles quarter-finals of the 565,530-USD Gippsland Trophy WTA 500 tennis tournament after defeating German Laura Siegemund 6-2 6-4, according to AGERPRES. Top-seed Halep, 29, prevailed… [citeste mai departe]

SĂNDOI, SUPĂRAT PE ARBITRAJ

SĂNDOI, SUPĂRAT PE ARBITRAJ

Emi Săndoi s-a arătat nemulţumit de rezultatul final al meciului de la Ploieşti, cu CFR Cluj.Chindia a pierdut după nouă etape fără eşec, iar antrenorul se declară frustrat. Gazdele au acuzat arbitrajul lui Radu Petrescu.Chindia Târgovişte pierde primul meci după nouă etape în Liga 1. Echipa lui Emil Săndoi s-a […] Articolul SĂNDOI, SUPĂRAT… [citeste mai departe]

Moment emoționant în sala de judecată. Navalnîi i-a desenat soției o inimă, din boxa condamnaților: „Nu fi tristă, totul va fi bine!”

Moment emoționant în sala de judecată. Navalnîi i-a desenat soției o inimă, din boxa condamnaților: „Nu fi tristă, totul va fi bine!”

Imediat după aflarea sentinței care îl trimite după gratii, Alexei Navalnîi a încercat, din boxa condamnaților,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Auction: Barack Obama's "A Promised Land", with his handwritten signature, sold for 7,500 euros

Publicat:
Auction: Barack Obama's

The book "A ", signed by the 44th President of the of America, , was awarded, on Tuesday evening, at the Artmark auction organized online, for the price of 7,500 euros, according to the session's catalogue, as reported by AGERPRES.

Artmark previously informed that the volume, with the handwritten signature of the former American president, is the only piece available for purchase in Romania and the revenues collected from the sale will be redirected to the program - "Read me 100 stories!". The funds will contribute to the acquisition…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Licitatie: Cartea "Pamantul Fagaduintei" de Barack Obama, cu semnatura olografa, unica in Romania - adjudecata la 7.500 de euro

09:40, 03.02.2021 - Cartea "Pamantul Fagaduintei", semnata de cel de-al 44-lea presedinte al Statelor Unite ale Americii, Barack Obama, a fost adjudecata, marti seara, la licitatia Artmark organizata online, la pretul de 7.500 de euro, potrivit catalogului sesiunii.   Sursa foto: www.artmark.ro Artmark a informat, anterior,…

Cartea lui Barack Obama, cu semnatura olografa, a fost vanduta cu 7.500 de euro: volumul este unic in Romania

09:06, 03.02.2021 - Cartea "Pamantul Fagaduintei", semnata de cel de-al 44-lea presedinte al Statelor Unite ale Americii, Barack Obama, a fost adjudecata, marti seara, la licitatia Artmark organizata online, la pretul de 7.500 de euro, potrivit catalogului sesiunii, informeaza Agerpres. Artmark a informat, anterior,…

Iohannis: It is sad what happened at the Capitol; I am involved furthering partnership with the US

19:11, 12.01.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that he was determined to get involved in taking the Romania-US strategic partnership further and called last week's violence against the Capitol as a "sad" event. "American democracy is a very solid one and it will outlive this stage, but it is sad what happened…

UDMR's Kelemen: We tell president Iohannis we intend to collaborate, work together for 4-year term

21:15, 22.12.2020 - UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) chairman Kelemen Hunor said on Tuesday that the coalition leaders told president Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Palace about their intention to collaborate and work together for a 4-year period. Kelemen Hunor said he was convinced that, after the Parliament…

The manuscript "The Twilight of Thinking" by Emil Cioran awarded at auction for 19,000 euros

11:35, 27.11.2020 - The manuscript "The Twilight of Thinking" by Emil Cioran was awarded at the Artmark auction on Thursday evening at the price of 19,000 euros. According to the auction house, the manuscript notebook - a collector's item - had a starting price of 3,000 euros and was the best awarded lot of the session.…

Memoriile lui Obama, best-seller: aproape 1 milion de exemplare vandute in primele 24 h

17:30, 20.11.2020 - „A Promised Land”, cartea de memorii a fostului presedinte american Barack Obama, a atins vanzari de aproape 1 milion de exemplare in primele 24 de ore de la apariție. In total au fost cumparate 887.000 de exemplare in SUA si Canada, mai ales in micile librarii, conform datelor prezentate de editura…

Cazanciuc: Loan Agreement between Romania, IBRD for health sector was to be ratified Tuesday by plenum

17:21, 17.11.2020 - The interim President of the Senate, Social-Democrat Robert Cazanciuc, points out that the Loan Agreement between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), a program allocated to the health sector, was to be ratified in plenary sitting on Tuesday in order take…

The message of the American ambassador after the tragedy in Piatra Neamt

13:05, 15.11.2020 - Ambassador Zuckerman, on behalf of President Trump and the people of the United States, expresses his sincere condolences to the families of those who perished in the hospital fire in Piatra Neamt. The people of the United States today grieve with the people of Romania.We commend the brave hospital…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 03 februarie 2021
Bucuresti 3°C | 10°C
Iasi 2°C | 7°C
Cluj-Napoca 3°C | 8°C
Timisoara 7°C | 12°C
Constanta 4°C | 11°C
Brasov 0°C | 10°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 5°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 31.01.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 530.370,00 7.543.538,88
II (5/6) 8 22.098,75 -
III (4/6) 534 331,06 -
IV (3/6) 10.088 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 8.199.758,88

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 02 februarie 2021
USD 4.0483
EUR 4.8739
CHF 4.5097
GBP 5.5385
CAD 3.1627
XAU 240.75
JPY 3.8562
CNY 0.6269
AED 1.1021
AUD 3.0821
MDL 0.2331
BGN 2.492

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec