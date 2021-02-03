Auction: Barack Obama's "A Promised Land", with his handwritten signature, sold for 7,500 euros

Auction: Barack Obama's "A Promised Land", with his handwritten signature, sold for 7,500 eurosPublicat:
The book "A Promised Land", signed by the 44th President of the United States of America, Barack Obama, was awarded, on Tuesday evening, at the Artmark auction organized online, for the price of 7,500 euros, according to the session's catalogue, as reported by AGERPRES.
Artmark previously informed that the volume, with the handwritten signature of the former American president, is the only piece available for purchase in Romania and the revenues collected from the sale will be redirected to the OvidiuRO Association program - "Read me 100 stories!". The funds will contribute to the acquisition…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
