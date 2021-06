COVID vaccination campaign / 49,467 people immunized in last 24 hours, 19,248 with first dose

In the last 24 hours there were 49,467 vaccine doses administered, of which 36,312 from Pfizer, 8,728 from Johnson&Johnson, 2,891 from Moderna and 1,536 from AstraZeneca, according to an informative bulletin from… [citeste mai departe]