Romanian economy up 1.8 pct in Q2 2021 (official statistics)

The Romanian economy was up 1.8 percent in Q2 2021 compared to the previous quarter, with GDP growth at 13 percent YoY as unadjusted series and 13.6 percent as seasonally adjusted series, shows provisional data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). In… [citeste mai departe]