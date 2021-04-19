At FAC meeting, ForMin Aurescu underscores need for strategic vision on Eastern Partnership

Stiri Recomandate

Nora și-a rupt în bătaie socrul: Din spital, bărbatul a cerut ordin de restricție de la poliție

Poliţiştii din Ialomiţa au emis un ordin de protecţie împotriva unei femei, care, în urma unor discuţii în contradictoriu, şi-a bătut socrul. Femeia de 47 de ani este cercetată pentru violenţă în familie.… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Reghin a fost arestat preventiv: este acuzat că a condus beat și fără permis

Un bărbat care ar fi urcat la volan beat și cu dreptul de a conduce suspendat, a fost arestat preventiv. Cercetările continuă sub supravegherea Parchetului de pe lângă Judecătoria Reghin, informează Mediafax. Inițial,… [citeste mai departe]

Alți 20 de moldoveni au pierdut lupta cu viața din cauza complicațiilor provocate de COVID-19

Alţi 23 moldoveni au fost răpuşi de COVID-19, în ultimele 24 de ore. Astfel, bilanţul deceselor provocate de coronavirus a ajuns la 5 571 în Republica Moldova.Potrivit Ministerului Sănătăţii, ultimele victime… [citeste mai departe]

Un sindicalist despre Mafia din MAI şi Poliţie

■ Ioan Cănărău a acuzat din nou Mafia din Poliţia Română şi MAI ■ protestul acestuia a fost transmis live, pe pagina de socializare a Sindicatului Europol ■ liderul nemţean a cerut demisia conducerii Poliţiei Roman şi a Inspectoratului Judeţean Neamţ ■ Persoanele aflaţe în trecere pe strada Bogdan Dragoş… [citeste mai departe]

Lăsaţi-o în pace pe doctoriţa Secară! Toată admiraţia şi sprijinul meu

M-a uns la suflet ascultând-o pe doctorița Oana Mihaela Secară vorbind despre Covid-19, într-o înregistrare de pe net. Calmă, de-o logică impecabilă, elegantă în formulări. O profesionistă, îți dai seama instantaneu. Demonstrează că blocarea în… [citeste mai departe]

Creația studentului, proprietatea studentului! ANOSR critică decizia Senatului UNArte și solicită revocarea acesteia

ANOSR se alătură demersurilor întreprinse de către studenții Universității Naționale de Arte din București și Asociația Studenților UNArte și solicită revocarea… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul zice că România o duce bine, dar ministrul de Finanțe continuă împrumuturile: Încă 533 de milioane de lei luate de la bănci

Ministerul de Finanţe a redeschis o emisiune de obligaţiuni scadentă în 2027 şi a împrumutat luni de la bănci suma de… [citeste mai departe]

Coaliția „Guvernului Meu” e în comă politică

După cum merg lucrurile, e tot mai limpede că scandalul generat de demiterea lui Vlad Voiculescu nu se va încheia prea repede. Beligeranții s-au așezat pe labele din spate și acum își arată unul altuia colții. Teoretic, conflictul s-ar putea stinge destul de ușor. Practic însă, așa ceva nu este… [citeste mai departe]

La Blaj continuă investițiile în infrastructura sportivă. Gazon nou și sistem automat de irigații, la Stadionul CIL din Veza

Stadionul CIL aflat în cartierul Veza din Blaj, lângă Sala Polivalentă aflată în construcție, va beneficia de un gazon nou și un sistem automat… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a slăbit Adda 9 kilograme, de fapt. Vedeta le-a spus fanilor secretul reușitei sale

Adda trece printr-o perioadă minunată. Cântăreața a slăbit 9 kilograme în 6 luni și arată spectaculos. Fanii nu contenesc cu aprecieri și complimente. Aceasta a dat detalii despre marea transformare. Adda a slăbit 9 kilograme… [citeste mai departe]


At FAC meeting, ForMin Aurescu underscores need for strategic vision on Eastern Partnership

Publicat:
Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Monday attended a videoconference of the 's (FAC), underscoring the need for a strategic vision on the Eastern Partnership (EaP) and an ambitious post-2020 agenda.

According to a press statement released by Romania's (MAE), the meeting focused on the situation in Georgia, Belarus, the Navalny case, EU-India relations, the situation in Myanmar, the latest developments in the of Action on the Iranian nuclear file, the situation in Mozambique and the post-Cotonou

