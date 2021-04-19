At FAC meeting, ForMin Aurescu underscores need for strategic vision on Eastern Partnership

At FAC meeting, ForMin Aurescu underscores need for strategic vision on Eastern PartnershipPublicat:
Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Monday attended a videoconference of the European Union's Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), underscoring the need for a strategic vision on the Eastern Partnership (EaP) and an ambitious post-2020 agenda.
According to a press statement released by Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), the meeting focused on the situation in Georgia, Belarus, the Navalny case, EU-India relations, the situation in Myanmar, the latest developments in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear file, the situation in Mozambique and the post-Cotonou…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Bogdan Aurescu - la reuniunea CAE; a accentuat necesitatea unei viziuni strategice privind Parteneriatul Estic
18:40, 19.04.2021 - Ministrul Afacerilor Externe, Bogdan Aurescu, a participat, luni, la reuniunea in sistem de videoconferinta a omologilor din statele membre ale UE (Consiliul Afaceri Externe/CAE), context in care a accentuat, intre altele, necesitatea unei viziuni strategice privind Parteneriatul Estic (PaE) si a…
ForMin Aurescu, at reunion of foreign ministers of EU states
08:45, 19.04.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will take part on Monday, in the reunion of ministers of foreign affairs from EU member states, which will take place as a video-conference. According to a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), topics regarding the situation…
Bogdan Aurescu - luni la reuniunea ministrilor afacerilor externe din statele UE
15:11, 18.04.2021 - Ministrul Afacerilor Externe, Bogdan Aurescu, va participa luni la reuniunea ministrilor afacerilor externe din statele membre ale UE, care va avea loc in sistem videoconferinta. Potrivit unui comunicat al MAE, transmis AGERPRES, vor fi abordate situatia din Georgia, relatiile UE - India,…
MAE: Romanian-Turkish consultations; Romania supports continuation of open, constructive dialogue between Turkey and the EU
22:01, 09.04.2021 - Secretary of State Iulia Matei had, on Friday, consultations with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Faruk Kaymakci, in a videoconference system a context in which the Romanian side expressed support for continuing an "open and constructive dialogue" between Turkey…
Minister Aurescu - at Foreign Affairs Council; developments in the EU-Russia relationship, on agenda
21:10, 22.03.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated, on Monday, in the meeting of the heads of diplomacies in the EU member states, which took place in Brussels, among the discussed points being the developments in the EU-Russia relationship and the approach to the Western Balkans. According…
ForMin Aurescu, to attend meeting of Foreign Affairs ministers of EU Member States
08:35, 22.02.2021 - Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will attend on Monday a meeting of the ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Member States of the European Union in Brussels, with the agenda including discussions on the European Union's relations with Russia, the situation in Hong Kong, the elaboration of the…
Senate elects deputy chair of council monitoring implementation rights of persons with disabilities
19:30, 08.02.2021 - At a plenary session on Monday, the Senate elected Gheorghe Atileanu deputy chair of the council monitoring the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities for a four-year term, 81 to one. According to the legal provisions, qualifying for the office of chair or deputy…
ForMin Aurescu attends EU foreign ministers meeting discussing distribution of COVID vaccines, Navalny case
19:35, 25.01.2021 - Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated on Monday in a meeting of the European Union heads of diplomacy that touched on a strategy for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to countries outside the EU, the Navaly case and recent protests in Russia, transatlantic relations, recent developments…