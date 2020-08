Retail trade turnover advance 0.5pct in H1 2020

Retail trade (except of motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased in the first six months of 2020 in Romania, in terms of turnover, both unadjusted and adjusted for working days and seasonality by 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The unadjusted increase… [citeste mai departe]