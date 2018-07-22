Stiri Recomandate

ASF: Mandatory private pension funds' assets worth 43.7 bn lei on June 30 2018

Publicat:
ASF: Mandatory private pension funds' assets worth 43.7 bn lei on June 30 2018

Mandatory private pension funds recorded assets worth approximately 43.7 billion lei on June 30 2018, up 21.22 per cent against the same month last year, according to the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).
Government bonds weighted the most among the assets, being worth 26.58 billion lei, 60.79 per cent of the total assets respectively. Coming next were the shares, with 8.006 billion lei (18.31 per cent). The bank deposits ranked 3rd, with 4.49 billion lei, 10.28 per cent of the total assets respectively.

