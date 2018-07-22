ASF: Mandatory private pension funds' assets worth 43.7 bn lei on June 30 2018

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila says the government is due on Thursday to discuss a multiannual culture investment programme, under which one billion euros will be allocated to showcase historical monuments, libraries, museums, cultural centres and concert halls. "We are also discussing at today's…

- On a visit to Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday, Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila met European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu voicing strong commitment on the part of the Romanian government to increasing the country's intake of European funds. According to a press statement…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila voiced on Wednesday in Thessaloniki, Romania's interest in advancing energy interconnections with Serbia and in streamlining Romanian gas and electricity exports, informs Agerpres.According to a press release of the Government sent to AGERPRES, Premier Dancila…

- The net assets of the 200 domestic and foreign open-end and closed-end funds (except for the Financial Investment Society and Fondul Proprietatea) dipped in May by 2 percent, to 25.6 billion lei (5.5 billion euro), whereas as compared to the beginning of the year, by 3 percent, a press release of…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila will meet on Wednesday, with Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa, during her official visit to Portugal, and will sign some memoranda on health and scientific collaboration. According to the agenda of the Government's head, the meeting between Viorica Dancila…

- AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday that, in terms of foreign policy, the collaboration of the Government with the Presidency "is not optional, but mandatory." "In respect to the foreign policy matter, the collaboration is not…

- The mandatory pension funds - Pillar II - at 31 March were worth rd 42.53 billion lei (rd 9.14 bln euros), up by 25.22pct against the level at 31 March 2017, according to data released by the Financial Surveillance Authority (ASF). The government securities hold the biggest weight within the…