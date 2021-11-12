Stiri Recomandate

As many as 97,711 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours, 27,793 as first-time recipients

Publicat:
As many as 97,711 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours, 27,793 as first-time recipients

As many as 97,711 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Friday.

As many as 27,793 people were given the first shot, 43,701 received the second shot, and 26,217 the third booster shot.

According to CNCAV, 13,611,328 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 7,425,604 persons of whom 6,737,547 received the complete vaccination scheme and 1,132,616…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


