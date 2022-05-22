As many as 9,569 Ukrainians enter Romania on May 21 As many as 95,276 people have entered Romania on May 21, of whom 9,569 were Ukrainian citizens (up 8.4% from the previous day), with 4,870 Ukrainian nationals crossing into Romania at the border with Ukraine (by 7.3% more), and 1,032 entering the country at the border with Moldova (by 0.7% more), the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports on Sunday in a press release sent to AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook … Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

