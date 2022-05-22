As many as 9,569 Ukrainians enter Romania on May 21

Stiri Recomandate

Ucraina: Continua luptele in jurul oraselor Severodonetk si Lisiceansk din regiunea Lugansk

Luptele continua duminica, 22 mai, in estul Ucrainei in jurul oraselor Severodonetk si Lisiceansk din regiunea Lugansk, iar pozitii ale trupelor ucrainene din zona aflata de a lungul intregii linii a frontului sunt bombardate… [citeste mai departe]

Marea umilință a lui Putin. Cauzele prăbușirii militare a Rusiei în Ucraina

Armata rusă s-a descurcat mult mai rău în Ucraina decât ar fi putut cineva să prevadă vreodată. După ce nu au reușit să cucerească Kievul, trupele rusești au fost nevoite acum să se concentreze asupra regiunii Donbas. În ciuda acestei concentrări… [citeste mai departe]

AMANTLÂC în război! O refugiată ucraineană i-a „furat” soţul gazdei sale!

Războiul din Ucraina a născut şi un scenariu la care poate puţini s-au gândit: destrămarea familiilor celor care îi găzduiesc pe refugaţi. Un astfel de caz s-a întîmplat deja. Britanica Lorna Garnett a fost părăsită de soț pentru o ucraineancă… [citeste mai departe]

Au pus în pericol siguranța circulației: bărbați cercetați penal de Poliția Alba, după ce au fost opriți în trafic

Au pus în pericol siguranța circulației: bărbați cercetați penal de Poliția Alba, după ce au fost opriți în trafic Polițiștii din Alba au deschis mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

CSȘ Blaj a terminat pe locul 5 la volei juniori, iar Tudor Balu – desemnat MVP-ul turneului din Sala „Timotei Cipariu”

CSȘ Blaj a terminat pe locul 5 la volei juniori, iar Tudor Balu – desemnat MVP-ul turneului din Sala „Timotei Cipariu” CSȘ Blaj (antrenor Alexandru “Delu”… [citeste mai departe]

Școala Gimnazială „Ion Creangă” Humuleşti Servicii educaționale pentru toți copiii / interviu cu prof. Constantin Roșu, director al școlii din 2012

– Care au fost cele mai importante investiții, dar și proiecte realizate în ultimii… [citeste mai departe]

Fructe de pandanus sau banane false: Ce am putea ajunge să mâncăm până în 2050?

Oamenii de ştiinţă au întocmit o listă cu plante mai puţin cunoscute care ar putea fi în meniu până în 2050, scrie BBC, conform news.ro. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×… [citeste mai departe]

BAIA MARE – Acțiune de dezinsecție împotriva căpușelor și țanțarilor

Serviciul Public Ambient Urban Baia Mare anunță băimărenii că în perioada 23 mai – 03 iunie 2022 (cu posibilitate de prelungire dacă situaţia va impune) desfășoară activitatea de dezinsecţie terestră împotriva ţântarilor şi căpuşelor, pe raza Municipiului… [citeste mai departe]

Forumul economic mondial revine la Davos. Pe listă nu se află Rusia

Forumul Economic Mondial 2022 de la Davos-Klosters, Elveția, are loc perioada 22-26 mai. Evenimentul va reuni peste 2.000 de lideri și experți din întreaga lume în timpul unuia dintre cele mai importante momente geopolitice și geoeconomice din ultimele trei decenii.… [citeste mai departe]

MAY 22 IN HISTORY

1809 - Birth of politician Constantin A. (Cretulescu) Kretzulescu, honorary member of the Romanian Academic Society (d. March 21, 1884) Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și… [citeste mai departe]


As many as 9,569 Ukrainians enter Romania on May 21

Publicat:
As many as 95,276 people have entered Romania on May 21, of whom 9,569 were Ukrainian citizens (up 8.4% from the previous day), with 4,870 Ukrainian nationals crossing into Romania at the border with Ukraine (by 7.3% more), and 1,032 entering the country at the border with Moldova (by 0.7% more), the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports on Sunday in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

As many as 7,767 Ukrainians enter Romania on May 3

10:46, 04.05.2022 - As many as 71,410 travelers of whom 7,767 Ukrainian nationals entered Romania on Tuesday (by 15 pct more compared to the previous day), with 4,323 Ukrainian nationals crossing into Romania at the border with Ukraine (by 26.2 pct more), and 1,710 entering the country at the border with Moldova (by…

Germany's Steinmeier expected in Romania on May 4 to discuss Euro-Atlantic security

23:46, 02.05.2022 - Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on May 4 will welcome President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier as part of the latter's official visit to Romania at the invitation of Iohannis. Special attention will be paid to the recent developments in regional, European and Euro-Atlantic…

Romania, Bulgaria will act together for their Schengen accession

21:06, 29.04.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Friday that he had agreed with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov that, by the end of next week, a task force with specialists from both countries will be set up to carry out transport and energy programmes, noting that the two countries will act together…

As many as 3,189 Ukrainians enter Romania on Orthodox Easter Sunday

12:36, 25.04.2022 - As many as 56,322 travelers of whom 3,189 Ukrainian nationals entered Romania on Orthodox Easter Sunday (by 37.8 pct less compared to the previous day), with 1,166 Ukrainian nationals crossing into Romania at the border with Ukraine (by 52 pct less), and 830 entering the country at the border with…

Romania - Ukraine road freight transport and transit haul liberalisation secured until July 1

20:10, 12.04.2022 - The first stage of the liberalization of road freight transport and transit haul between Romania and Ukraine was set in place until July 1, 2022, Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu announced on Tuesday on Facebook, adding that a 5 km broad-gauge railway line in the port of Galati will be rehabilitated…

Tens of volunteers support refugees reaching Curtici railway station before leaving Romania

15:25, 07.03.2022 - Tens of volunteers are working now in the Curtici railway station, where the flow of refugees on their way out of Romania has increased a lot in the past couple of days, with the trains now full of Ukrainians having been added more wagons than the usual days. The volunteers are allowed by the border…

Modular constructions, for refugees, aid from state reserves for Ukraine, Moldova

09:06, 07.03.2022 - The National Emergency Management Committee (CNSU) adopted on Sunday a decision that proposes to take 18 light constructions form the state reserve, made from modular elements and material goods and means of accommodations required for supporting foreign and stateless persons that are arriving from…

Union of Ukrainians in Romania condemns aggression of Russian Federation, calls for responsibility

11:35, 24.02.2022 - The Council of the Union of Ukrainians in Romania (UUR) expresses its solidarity with the Ukrainian people and strongly condemns the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, after recognizing the independence of the separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, acts that are "blatant…


