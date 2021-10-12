As many as 58,409 people get the COVID shot in past 24 hours As many as 58,409 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, of whom 17,051 people were given the first shot, 5,026 the second shot and 25,835 the third booster shot, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Tuesday. According to CNCAV, 10,873,225 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 5,823,169 persons of whom 5,566,121 received the complete vaccination scheme and 412,475 were given the third… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- As many as 10,849 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Thursday. As many as 7,793 people were given the priming shot and 3,056…

- As many as 11,017 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Wednesday. As many as 7,951 people were given the priming shot and…

- As many as 13,234 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Friday. As many as 9,305 people were given the priming shot…

- As many as 16,502 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Friday. As many as 11,099 people were given the priming shot…

- As many as 15,997 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Thursday. As many as 11,170 people were given the priming shot…

- As many as 15,178 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Wednesday. As many as 10,403 people were given the priming shot…

- As many as 16,671 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Tuesday. As many as 11,375 people were given the priming shot…

- As many as 13,242 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Monday. As many as 8,642 people were given the priming shot…