As many as 58,409 people get the COVID shot in past 24 hours

Stiri Recomandate

Serialul Squid Game, care a devenit un fenomen global, prezintă realitatea din Coreea de Sud, potrivit unui site nord-coreean

Serialul Squid Game, care a devenit un fenomen global, prezintă realitatea din Coreea de Sud, potrivit unui site nord-coreean

Site-ul propagandist nord-coreean Arirang Meari a postat marţi un articol, potrivit căruia serialul sud-coreean produs de Netflix, "Jocul calamarului"… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectul pentru vaccinarea obligatorie se mută în Parlament

Proiectul pentru vaccinarea obligatorie se mută în Parlament

Proiectul de act normativ privind vaccinarea obligatorie va fi promovat ca inițiativă parlamentară, miercuri, a anunțat marți după-amiază ministrul interimar al Sănătății Cseke Attila. „În Ministerul Sănătății s-a pregătit proiectul legislativ care prevede vaccinarea obligatorie… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Valeriu Gheorghiţă: Ezitarea sau refuzul de vaccinare anti-COVID, motivate de teama de reacţii adverse, informaţii insuficiente

VIDEO Valeriu Gheorghiţă: Ezitarea sau refuzul de vaccinare anti-COVID, motivate de teama de reacţii adverse, informaţii insuficiente

Valeriu Gheorghiţă, preşedintele Comitetului naţional de coordonare a activităţilor privind vaccinarea împotriva SARS-CoV-2, a… [citeste mai departe]

În 80% din totalul punctelor termice din București au fost încărcate instalaţiile pentru căldură

În 80% din totalul punctelor termice din București au fost încărcate instalaţiile pentru căldură

În proximativ 80% din totalul punctelor, modulelor şi centralelor termice (1.027) au fost încărcate instalaţiile pentru furnizarea căldurii, anunță Compania Municipală Termoenergetica Bucureşti. [citeste mai departe]

Şcoală monument istoric, redată circuitului didactic

Şcoală monument istoric, redată circuitului didactic

■ Corpul B al Şcolii Vasile Alecsandri a fost complet modernizat ■ investiţia a costat peste 3 milioane lei ■ Cu o lună întîrziere faţă de începerea anului şcolar, conducerea primăriei a realizat, în cursul zilei de luni, 11 octombrie, predarea către conducerea unităţii a Corpului B al Şcolii… [citeste mai departe]

Ce conține vaccinul în Germania: Peste 10% dintre pacienţii cu COVID-19 din ATI erau vaccinaţi

Ce conține vaccinul în Germania: Peste 10% dintre pacienţii cu COVID-19 din ATI erau vaccinaţi

Circa 10% dintre pacienţii cu coronavirus aflaţi în unităţile de terapie intensivă din Germania în lunile august şi septembrie erau complet vaccinaţi anti-COVID, relatează marţi dpa. Informaţia a fost publicată… [citeste mai departe]

SURPRIZĂ Când se încălzește din nou vremea? Vremea în următoarele patru săptămâni

SURPRIZĂ Când se încălzește din nou vremea? Vremea în următoarele patru săptămâni

Temperaturile vor fi mai scăzute decât în mod normal în săptămâna 11 – 18 octombrie. Vor urma două săptămâni cu temperaturi normale pentru această perioadă. Meteorologii prognozează apoi chiar temperaturi peste cele normale… [citeste mai departe]

Se schimbă vremurile în PSRM. Dodon pleacă?

Se schimbă vremurile în PSRM. Dodon pleacă?

Congresul PSRM va avea loc pe 18 decembrie, despre aceasta a anunțat Igor Dodon, liderul formațiunii. &"Astăzi am convocat ședința comitetului executiv politic al PSRM. În cursul acesteia am făcut un schimb de opinii vizavi de situația social – economică din țară, precum și din sectorul energetic&",… [citeste mai departe]

Kylian Mbappe își va lansa o carte de benzi desenate în 300.000 de exemplare

Kylian Mbappe își va lansa o carte de benzi desenate în 300.000 de exemplare

Atacantul francez al echipei Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappe, va lansa o carte de benzi desenate în 300.000 de exemplare. Cartea de benzi desenate se va numi "Mă numesc Kylian" şi va apărea la 12 noiembrie. Kylian Mbappé îşi va lansa propria… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

As many as 58,409 people get the COVID shot in past 24 hours

Publicat:
As many as 58,409 people get the COVID shot in past 24 hours

As many as 58,409 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, of whom 17,051 people were given the first shot, 5,026 the second shot and 25,835 the third booster shot, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Tuesday.

According to CNCAV, 10,873,225 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 5,823,169 persons of whom 5,566,121 received the complete vaccination scheme and 412,475 were given the third

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

As many as 10,849 people given the Covid jab in past 24 hours

18:40, 02.09.2021 - As many as 10,849 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Thursday. As many as 7,793 people were given the priming shot and 3,056…

As many as 11,017 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours

20:20, 01.09.2021 - As many as 11,017 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Wednesday. As many as 7,951 people were given the priming shot and…

As many as 13,234 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours

18:45, 20.08.2021 - As many as 13,234 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Friday. As many as 9,305 people were given the priming shot…

As many as 16,502 people get the Covid jab in past 24 hours

19:20, 23.07.2021 - As many as 16,502 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Friday. As many as 11,099 people were given the priming shot…

Covid jab daily update: 15,997 people inoculated in past 24 hours

23:26, 22.07.2021 - As many as 15,997 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Thursday. As many as 11,170 people were given the priming shot…

As many as 15,178 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours

21:10, 21.07.2021 - As many as 15,178 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Wednesday. As many as 10,403 people were given the priming shot…

As many as 16,671 people get the Covid jab in past 24 hours

18:30, 20.07.2021 - As many as 16,671 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Tuesday. As many as 11,375 people were given the priming shot…

As many as 13,242 people get the Covid jab in past 24 hours

21:26, 19.07.2021 - As many as 13,242 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Monday. As many as 8,642 people were given the priming shot…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 13 octombrie 2021
Bucuresti 7°C | 13°C
Iasi 3°C | 16°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 14°C
Timisoara 2°C | 15°C
Constanta 9°C | 15°C
Brasov 5°C | 11°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 14°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 10.10.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 617.573,04 6.869.201,84
II (5/6) 16 12.866,10 -
III (4/6) 511 402,85 -
IV (3/6) 8.498 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 7.535.857,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 12 octombrie 2021
USD 4.2811
EUR 4.9485
CHF 4.6172
GBP 5.8252
CAD 3.4347
XAU 242.324
JPY 3.7798
CNY 0.6635
AED 1.1655
AUD 3.1542
MDL 0.2462
BGN 2.5301

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec