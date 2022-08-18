As ECB mulls another big hike, Schnabel says inflation outlook hasn’t improved

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Italy plans to approve on Thursday a new aid package worth around 14.3 billion euros ($14.5 billion) to help shield firms and families from surging energy costs and consumer prices, government officials said, according to Reuters. The scheme, one of the last major acts of outgoing Prime Minister Mario…

- Euro zone inflation rose to another record high in July and its peak could still be months away, keeping pressure on the European Central Bank to opt for another big interest rate increase in September, according to Reuters. Consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency accelerated…

- German inflation edged up unexpectedly in July after a further reduction in gas flows from Russia prompted concerns of even higher energy bills, data showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. Consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries…

- Uniunea Europeana va incuraja tarile membre sa reduca cererea de gaze, stimuland industriile sa utilizeze mai putin acest carburant, in timp ce se pregateste pentru posibile reduceri suplimentare ale livrarilor rusesti, potrivit unui proiect de plan vazut de Reuters. Bruxelles-ul se pregateste pentru…

- Fortele ruse au atacat din nou joi Insula Serpilor din Marea Neagra, fiind afectat un chei ca urmare a impactului a doua rachete, a anuntat purtatorul de cuvant al administratiei militare ucrainene din Odesa (sud), Serghei Bratciuk, pe contul sau de Telegram, transmite EFE. Reuters informeaza ca atacul…

- Eurozone inflation surged to a record high of 8.6% in June, racing ahead of expectations once again and adding pressure on the European Central Bank to step up its fight against spiraling prices, flash Eurostat data showed on Friday, according to Politico. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to…

- The European Central Bank (ECB) will pull the plug on years of stimulus on Thursday and signal a string of rate hikes to fight surging inflation, leaving markets only to guess the size and speed of policy tightening, according to Reuters. With inflation at a record-high 8.1% and broadening quickly,…

- BofA Securities now expects the European Central Bank to hike interest rates by 150 basis points this year including 50 bps moves in July and September, it said in a note distributed on Monday, according Reuters. The bank, which previously expected 100 bps of hikes this year, said last week’s euro zone…