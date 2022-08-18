Stiri Recomandate

După ce au format Republica Moldova, Stalin și armata rusă au „fondat” la Chișinău o „mitropolie”. Astăzi e condusă de ÎPS Vladimir (Cantarean)

După ce au format Republica Moldova, Stalin și armata rusă au „fondat” la Chișinău o „mitropolie”. Astăzi e condusă de ÎPS Vladimir (Cantarean)

Biserica Ortodoxă din Moldova (BOM) este o biserică ortodoxă autonomă, aflată sub… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul arhitect-șef al capitalei, cu explicații privind lucrările cu polistiren, din subterana de la Ciuflea: Economisim 30% din bani și va ține minim 10 ani. Problemele politice aici nu se aplică

Fostul arhitect-șef al capitalei, cu explicații privind lucrările cu polistiren, din subterana de la Ciuflea: Economisim 30% din bani și va ține minim 10 ani. Problemele politice aici nu se aplică

Fostul… [citeste mai departe]

Ați văzut-o? Minora de 14 ani, din Orăștie, a dispărut din nou

Ați văzut-o? Minora de 14 ani, din Orăștie, a dispărut din nou

În data de 17 august 2022, la ora 19:31, Poliția Municipiului Orăștie a fost sesizată de un educator al Rețelei de Case Familiale Orăștie cu privire la faptul că, în jurul orei 18:00, minora LĂBAN DENISA-ALEXANDRA (foto), de 14 ani, a părăsit instituția fără acordul… [citeste mai departe]

As ECB mulls another big hike, Schnabel says inflation outlook hasn’t improved

As ECB mulls another big hike, Schnabel says inflation outlook hasn’t improved

The euro zone inflation outlook has failed to improve since a July rate hike, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said, suggesting she favours another large interest rate increase next month even as recession risks harden, according… [citeste mai departe]

Când sportul și dieta dau greș, Accent Prime este soluția pentru remodelarea corporală și facială!￼

Când sportul și dieta dau greș, Accent Prime este soluția pentru remodelarea corporală și facială!￼

Pentru fermitatea și remodelarea corporală și facială, precum și pentru tratarea celulitei, Dr. Amalia Anghel, medic primar dermatovenerologie în cadrul Skinmed Clinic, mizează pe Accent… [citeste mai departe]

Din toamnă: Cursa aeriană Baia Mare – Paris va avea un alt program

Din toamnă: Cursa aeriană Baia Mare – Paris va avea un alt program

Începând din această toamnă, cursa aeriană Baia Mare – Paris va avea un alt program, în urma discuțiilor purtate de conducerea Aeroportului Internațional Maramureș cu compania Hi Sky. Astfel, începând cu 30 octombrie, cele două curse vor avea loc joia și duminica.… [citeste mai departe]

Plahotniuc riscă să rămână fără vila de 84 mil. de lei din Franța: Un tribunal francez a pus-o sub sechestru, la cererea procurorilor de la Chișinău

Plahotniuc riscă să rămână fără vila de 84 mil. de lei din Franța: Un tribunal francez a pus-o sub sechestru, la cererea procurorilor de la Chișinău

Tribunalul judiciar din Thonon-les-Bains, Franța, a acceptat demersul Procuraturii pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Un sofer din Constanta a pus in torpedoul unei masini de politie 1000 de lei! Povestea completa

Un sofer din Constanta a pus in torpedoul unei masini de politie 1000 de lei! Povestea completa

La data de 16 august a.c., in jurul orei 12.30, un politist din cadrul Sectiei Regionale de Politie Transporturi Constanta se afla in exercitarea atributiilor de serviciu, in statia C.F. Constanta.Acesta a efectuat… [citeste mai departe]

Tenis / Sorana Cîrstea, eliminată de cehoaica Petra Kvitova din turneul de la Cincinnati

Tenis / Sorana Cîrstea, eliminată de cehoaica Petra Kvitova din turneul de la Cincinnati

Jucătoarea română de tenis Sorana Cîrstea (32 ani, 40 WTA) a ratat calificarea în optimile de finală ale turneului WTA 1.000 de la Cincinnati (Ohio, SUA), competiţie în care organizatorii oferă premii în valoare totală de… [citeste mai departe]

ȘOCANT! Un copil de 10 ani, cel mai tânăr model transgender, a defilat pe podiumul Săptămânii Modei de la New York! – FOTO&VIDEO

ȘOCANT! Un copil de 10 ani, cel mai tânăr model transgender, a defilat pe podiumul Săptămânii Modei de la New York! – FOTO&VIDEO

O fetiță de 10 ani devine cel mai tânăr model transgender. La 6 ani după ce a început transformarea, Noella McMaher a scris istorie… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

As ECB mulls another big hike, Schnabel says inflation outlook hasn’t improved

Publicat:
As ECB mulls another big hike, Schnabel says inflation outlook hasn’t improved

The euro zone inflation outlook has failed to improve since a July rate hike, board member said, suggesting she favours another large interest rate increase next month even as recession risks harden, according to Reuters.  The central bank for the 19-country bloc surprised investors with a 50-basis-point rate hike last […] The post As ECB mulls another big hike, Schnabel says inflation outlook hasn’t improved appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Italy to approve $14.5 billion package against inflation

11:45, 04.08.2022 - Italy plans to approve on Thursday a new aid package worth around 14.3 billion euros ($14.5 billion) to help shield firms and families from surging energy costs and consumer prices, government officials said, according to Reuters. The scheme, one of the last major acts of outgoing Prime Minister Mario…

Euro zone inflation hits yet another record high after big jump

12:35, 29.07.2022 - Euro zone inflation rose to another record high in July and its peak could still be months away, keeping pressure on the European Central Bank to opt for another big interest rate increase in September, according to Reuters. Consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency accelerated…

German inflation rises unexpectedly after fall in Russian gas supply

16:40, 28.07.2022 - German inflation edged up unexpectedly in July after a further reduction in gas flows from Russia prompted concerns of even higher energy bills, data showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. Consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries…

Bruxelles-ul se pregateste sa inchida conducta gazului rusesc. Planul Uniunii Europene pentru a reduce consumul in țarile membre.

09:01, 14.07.2022 - Uniunea Europeana va incuraja tarile membre sa reduca cererea de gaze, stimuland industriile sa utilizeze mai putin acest carburant, in timp ce se pregateste pentru posibile reduceri suplimentare ale livrarilor rusesti, potrivit unui proiect de plan vazut de Reuters. Bruxelles-ul se pregateste pentru…

Insula Șerpilor din Marea Neagra atacata din nou de forțele rusești in aceasta dimineața

12:36, 07.07.2022 - Fortele ruse au atacat din nou joi Insula Serpilor din Marea Neagra, fiind afectat un chei ca urmare a impactului a doua rachete, a anuntat purtatorul de cuvant al administratiei militare ucrainene din Odesa (sud), Serghei Bratciuk, pe contul sau de Telegram, transmite EFE. Reuters informeaza ca atacul…

Euro zone inflation hits record 8.6% as the ECB prepares for its first rate hike in 11 years

15:10, 01.07.2022 - Eurozone inflation surged to a record high of 8.6% in June, racing ahead of expectations once again and adding pressure on the European Central Bank to step up its fight against spiraling prices, flash Eurostat data showed on Friday, according to Politico.  A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to…

Charting course out of stimulus, ECB to set stage for rate hikes

11:45, 09.06.2022 - The European Central Bank (ECB) will pull the plug on years of stimulus on Thursday and signal a string of rate hikes to fight surging inflation, leaving markets only to guess the size and speed of policy tightening, according to Reuters. With inflation at a record-high 8.1% and broadening quickly,…

Investment banks ramp up ECB rate hike forecasts

14:25, 06.06.2022 - BofA Securities now expects the European Central Bank to hike interest rates by 150 basis points this year including 50 bps moves in July and September, it said in a note distributed on Monday, according Reuters. The bank, which previously expected 100 bps of hikes this year, said last week’s euro zone…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 18 august 2022
Bucuresti 20°C | 34°C
Iasi 18°C | 29°C
Cluj-Napoca 16°C | 32°C
Timisoara 21°C | 37°C
Constanta 21°C | 30°C
Brasov 15°C | 29°C
Baia Mare 18°C | 32°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 17 august 2022
USD 4.8018
EUR 4.8849
CHF 5.0503
GBP 5.8119
CAD 3.7296
XAU 273.737
JPY 3.5619
CNY 0.7082
AED 1.3073
AUD 3.3448
MDL 0.2507
BGN 2.4976

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec