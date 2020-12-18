Artistic Gymnastics: Romania, gold medals in junior team and all-around events at 2020 European Championships

Stiri Recomandate

Diseară, marea finală X Factor 2020. Cine sunt cei care se bat pentru titlu

Adrian Petrache, Andrada Precup, Super 4 și Sonia Mosca vor fi sub semnul competiției, în marea finală X Factor sezonul 9. Au mai rămas doar câteva ore până când vom afla cine va pleca acasă cu marele premiu. Ștefan Bănică Jr, Loredana Groza, Delia… [citeste mai departe]

Încă o asistentă medicală din Buzău, răpusă de coronavirus

Încă un cadru medical buzoian cade victimă temutului virus SARS-C0V-2, care ne-a răpit atâția oameni dragi. Una dintre cele mai iubite și apreciate asistente medicale din Buzău s-a stins la vârsta de 69 de ani, după aproape trei săptămâni de luptă cu boala. Potrivit șansanews.ro,… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus dictatorul, avertisment pentru români: Cei care nu înteleg de vorba bună, vor avea surpriza să fie amendați

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat, la finalul vizitei pe care a efectuat-o la Institutul Cantacuzino din Capitală, că de Crăciun și Revelion se vor păstra regulile… [citeste mai departe]

Aglomeraţie la mijloacele de transport pe cablu, în prima zi a sezonului de schi, la Sinaia: Au fost semnalate încălcări ale măsurilor de protecție sanitară

Zeci de iubitori ai sporturilor de iarnă au stat la rând, vineri, la deschiderea… [citeste mai departe]

La ședințele online de la Consiliul Local al municipiului Galați votează cine vrea...dacă e prieten cu vreun consilier

În imaginile transmise live, se vede cum Gheorghe Bezman se ridică de pe scaun după o oră şi 13 minute de la începerea şedinţei, iar în locul lui se aşează… [citeste mai departe]

Criza Covid reduce turismul mondial la nivelurile din 1990

Turismul internațional a scăzut cu 72% în primele 10 luni ale anului 2020, împingând această ramură a industriei înapoi la nivelurile din 1990, potrivit Organizației Internaționale a Turismului a ONU, relatează The Guardian.Destinațiileglobale au primit cu 900 de milioane mai puțini… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele francez, testat pozitiv la COVID-19, continuă să lucreze din izolare. Mai mulți lideri europeni, contacți ai lui Emmanuel Macron, s-au autoizolat

Preşedintele francez, Emmanuel Macron, testat pozitiv la COVID-19 şi care… [citeste mai departe]

Cum să îți decorezi apartamentul de Crăciun fără a cheltui mulți bani

Dacă ai un buget redus după lucrări de amenajare sau alte cheltuieli recente și îți dorești ca locuința ta să înceapă să arate de sărbătoare, chiar dacă nu mai ai foarte mulți bani sau nu îi poți direcționa către acest proiect, acest articol îți poate… [citeste mai departe]

Cine e Paul de România, de fapt. Care e numele real al prințului și cu ce se ocupă

Prințul Paul de România a fost condamnat la închisoare, după ce acesta a comis mai multe ilegalități în cazul ”Ferma Băneasa”. Dar cine este Paul Lambrino și ce a făcut. Cine e Paul de România, de fapt Judecătorii au ajuns la o… [citeste mai departe]

Iranul a început lucrările de construcție în complexul nuclear Fordo

Iranul a iniţiat lucrări de construcţie în complexul nuclear subteran de la Fordo, în contextul tensiunilor cu Statele Unite din cauza programului atomic, relevă imagini obţinute prin satelit, conform agenţiei Associated Press, informează Mediafax.ro. Iranul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Publicat:
Artistic Gymnastics: Romania, gold medals in junior team and all-around events at 2020 European Championships

Romania won the gold medals in the team and all-around events in the juniors competition of the 2020 in Women's in Mersin, Turkey, according to AGERPRES.

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Multe și marunte:Burtanete si „Marocanul”

06:40, 14.12.2020 -   Romania a obtinut o singura medalie la Campionatul European de gimnastica masculina, de la Mersin - aur la sarituri, in finala juniorilor. La aproape 40 de ani, Marian Dragulescu a fost la un pas de podiumul sariturilor. Marian Dragulescu s-a clasat pe locul IV la sarituri (14.283), iar in finala…

Echipa de gimnastica masculina a Romaniei a ratat calificarea in finala Campionatului European de la Mersin

22:00, 10.12.2020 - Echipa de gimnastica masculina a Romaniei a ratat, joi, calificarea in finala, la Campionatul European de la Mersin. Gimnastii tricolori au acces doar in doua finale individuale. Marian Dragulescu, care implineste 40 de ani peste opt zile, este finalist la sarituri. Romania s-a clasat doar…

CONAF: Ziua Antreprenoriatului Feminin sarbatorita, in premiera, in Romania

15:55, 20.11.2020 - Confederatia Nationala pentru Antreprenoriat Feminin (CONAF) a celebrat "Women's Entrepreneurship Day - WED" in cadrul unui summit dedicat antreprenoriatului si egalitatii de gen, potrivit unui comunicat al Confederatiei, remis, vineri, AGERPRES. Potrivit sursei citate, cu aceasta…

La aproape 40 de ani, Marian Dragulescu a devenit campion național la sarituri

18:20, 14.11.2020 - Marian Dragulescu a caștigat, sambata, titlul național la sarituri și a devenit cel mai varstnic campion național din istorie. Gimnastul va implini 40 de ani in luna decembrie, dar, sambata, a dovedit ca este in continuare cel mai bun saritor din Romania și și-a asigurat un nou titlu național. Pe langa…

Turkish Honorary Consulate General inaugurated in Tulcea

22:30, 29.10.2020 - Turkey's ambassador to Romania, Fusun Aramaz, inaugurated today the headquarters of the Honorary Consulate General of the Republic of Turkey in Tulcea and laid a wreath at the bust of modern Turkey founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in the Minorities' Rotunda, the County Council informed in a release.The…

COVID-19 test centres in Romania report maximum daily capacity of around 35,000 tests

15:50, 21.10.2020 - The COVID-19 test centres in Romania have reported a constant value of around 35,000 tests a day, with a possibility to increase depending on organising, the Ministry of Health informed on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.The testing capacity is said to vary with the number of samples collected,…

President Klaus Iohannis to attend the European Council meeting in Brussels

12:45, 01.10.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis will attend the meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, which includes topics such as the European Union's Single Market, industrial policy and the Union's digital policy, according to a Presidential Administration release, according to Agerpres.European…

Kelemen Hunor: We have good results in elections around the country - 199 UDMR mayors

17:10, 28.09.2020 - The chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, stated, on Monday, in a press conference in western Cluj-Napoca, that he is happy with the results obtained by his formation in the local elections of Sunday, especially because it received more mandates for mayors and…


