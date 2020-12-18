Artistic Gymnastics: Romania, gold medals in junior team and all-around events at 2020 European Championships

Artistic Gymnastics: Romania, gold medals in junior team and all-around events at 2020 European ChampionshipsPublicat:
Romania won the gold medals in the team and all-around events in the juniors competition of the 2020 European Championships in Women's Artistic Gymnastics in Mersin, Turkey, according to AGERPRES.
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Multe și marunte:Burtanete si „Marocanul”
06:40, 14.12.2020 - Romania a obtinut o singura medalie la Campionatul European de gimnastica masculina, de la Mersin - aur la sarituri, in finala juniorilor. La aproape 40 de ani, Marian Dragulescu a fost la un pas de podiumul sariturilor. Marian Dragulescu s-a clasat pe locul IV la sarituri (14.283), iar in finala…
Echipa de gimnastica masculina a Romaniei a ratat calificarea in finala Campionatului European de la Mersin
22:00, 10.12.2020 - Echipa de gimnastica masculina a Romaniei a ratat, joi, calificarea in finala, la Campionatul European de la Mersin. Gimnastii tricolori au acces doar in doua finale individuale. Marian Dragulescu, care implineste 40 de ani peste opt zile, este finalist la sarituri. Romania s-a clasat doar…
CONAF: Ziua Antreprenoriatului Feminin sarbatorita, in premiera, in Romania
15:55, 20.11.2020 - Confederatia Nationala pentru Antreprenoriat Feminin (CONAF) a celebrat "Women's Entrepreneurship Day - WED" in cadrul unui summit dedicat antreprenoriatului si egalitatii de gen, potrivit unui comunicat al Confederatiei, remis, vineri, AGERPRES. Potrivit sursei citate, cu aceasta…
La aproape 40 de ani, Marian Dragulescu a devenit campion național la sarituri
18:20, 14.11.2020 - Marian Dragulescu a caștigat, sambata, titlul național la sarituri și a devenit cel mai varstnic campion național din istorie. Gimnastul va implini 40 de ani in luna decembrie, dar, sambata, a dovedit ca este in continuare cel mai bun saritor din Romania și și-a asigurat un nou titlu național. Pe langa…
Turkish Honorary Consulate General inaugurated in Tulcea
22:30, 29.10.2020 - Turkey's ambassador to Romania, Fusun Aramaz, inaugurated today the headquarters of the Honorary Consulate General of the Republic of Turkey in Tulcea and laid a wreath at the bust of modern Turkey founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in the Minorities' Rotunda, the County Council informed in a release.The…
COVID-19 test centres in Romania report maximum daily capacity of around 35,000 tests
15:50, 21.10.2020 - The COVID-19 test centres in Romania have reported a constant value of around 35,000 tests a day, with a possibility to increase depending on organising, the Ministry of Health informed on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.The testing capacity is said to vary with the number of samples collected,…
President Klaus Iohannis to attend the European Council meeting in Brussels
12:45, 01.10.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis will attend the meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, which includes topics such as the European Union's Single Market, industrial policy and the Union's digital policy, according to a Presidential Administration release, according to Agerpres.European…
Kelemen Hunor: We have good results in elections around the country - 199 UDMR mayors
17:10, 28.09.2020 - The chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, stated, on Monday, in a press conference in western Cluj-Napoca, that he is happy with the results obtained by his formation in the local elections of Sunday, especially because it received more mandates for mayors and…