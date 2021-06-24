'Art of the Top Sleeve Embroidery Folk Blouse' exhibition opens at Village Museum

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis signed today the decrees on the establishment of Romania's Consulates General in Chisinau, London and Madrid, the Presidential Administration informs. The head of the state signed the decrees on the establishment of the Consulate General of Romania in Chisinau - Republic…

- Peste 100 de kilometri pe jos in 24 de ore. Ghidul si sportivul Fiodor Evstigneev a organizat inedita excursie pe traseul Comrat - Cimișlia - Hancești - Chișinau cu scopul de a include Moldova in Cartea Recordurilor Guinness.

- The Government approved on Thursday a new humanitarian aid package, free by nature, for the Republic of Moldova in view of managing the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a release of the Health Ministry, sent to AGERPRES, the humanitarian aid consists of granting 100,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine…

- Președintele Republicii Moldova, Maia Sandu, iși sarbatorește astazi, 24 mai, ziua de naștere, noteaza știri.md Maia Sandu a studiat la școala din satul Risipeni. In 1994, a absolvit Academia de Studii Economice din Moldova, Facultatea de Management. Din 1995 pana in 1998, a studiat la Academia…

- Marea Britanie sustine ambițiile autoritatilor de la Chisinau in lupta cu fenomenul coruptiei, inclusiv demersurile privind transferarea in Moldova a aproape jumatate de milion de lire sterline, bani retinuti de pe conturile lui Luca Filat, fiul fostului premier Vlad Filat.

- Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Government of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu, declared on Friday that the Black Sea region is "our common home" and must be "kept away from tensions". Yesterday [Thursday - ed.n.], together with Bogdan Aurescu [Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister],…

- Romania remains the main partner of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, in this sense being also the consistent support offered for the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, President Klaus Iohannis said at the meeting he had on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, with the President of the Republic…

- Under a government decision approved today, the Republic of Moldova will be offered another 132,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, free of charge, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday. "The regulatory act provides for the grant of a free humanitarian aid to the Republic of Moldova's National…