'Art of the Top Sleeve Embroidery Folk Blouse' exhibition opens at Village Museum

Cusută cu multă iscusință, ia moldovenească a devenit un element vestimentar popular în garderoba oamenilor contemporani. De Ziua Universală a Iei, promotorii costumelor tradiţionale au prezentat autenticitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Ambasadorul SUA în Rusia, John Sullivan, a revenit joi la post la Moscova, după ce plecase în aprilie pentru consultări la Washington în plină criză diplomatică ruso-americană, a relatat agenţia de presă Interfax, în contextul unei ameliorări… [citeste mai departe]

Uneori călcatul hainelor poate să se transforme într-un adevărat coșmar și îți poți distruge hainele, mai ales dacă sunt făcute dintr-un material delicat. A pus apă și… [citeste mai departe]

■ unitatea sanitară romaşcană a primit un extractor ARN, care ajută la depistarea virusului SARS Cov 2 ■ aparatul este performant, timpul de extargere a virusului fiind redus la jumătate ■ au mai fost primite şi şase tărgi hidraulice ■ Spitalul Municipal de Urgenţă Roman a primit… [citeste mai departe]

Campionul la motociclism Cătălin Cazacu și solista de muzică de petrecere Nicoleta Delinescu s-au iubit vreme de patru, rodul dragostei lor fiind Andrei. Puștiul în vârstă de 11 ani… [citeste mai departe]

Vicepreședintele CJ Alba Marius Hațegan a transmis că DJ 762 Baraj Mihoiesti-Vidra-Avram Iancu va… [citeste mai departe]

SANADOR, unul dintre cei mai importanți jucători de pe piața serviciilor medicale private din România, a anunțat recent deschiderea unei noi clinici, pe Calea Floreasca nr. 165, în clădirea ONE Tower. Clinica SANADOR Floreasca oferă acces la cea mai… [citeste mai departe]

Misiune contracronometru a echipelor de la ISU Timiș. Două persoane au fost prinse joi seara se o surpare de pământ între localitățile Rudicica și Urseni, din județul Timiș, a informat ISU Timiș. Incidentul s-a produs la ora 19:40. La… [citeste mai departe]

Lidera Camerei Reprezentanților a Congresului Statelor Unite, Nancy Pelosi, a anunțat, joi, crearea unei comisii speciale pentru investigarea Asaltului de… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Consiliului Județean Bihor, Ilie Bolojan, a salutat fondarea Alianție Apusenilor. ”Am convenit cu președinții Consiliilor Județene Alba și Cluj, Ion Dumitrel și Alin Tișe, încheierea unui parteneriat pentru a dezvolta zona Munților… [citeste mai departe]


'Art of the Top Sleeve Embroidery Folk Blouse' exhibition opens at Village Museum

Publicat:
'Art of the Top Sleeve Embroidery Folk Blouse' exhibition opens at Village Museum

The exhibition " of the Top Sleeve Embroidery Folk Blouse" that brings together heritage items from the collections of the and the of Ethnography and in Chisinau opened on Thursday, on the of the , at the H.H. of the '' .

"We didn't radically separate the costumes from the Republic of Moldova from the costumes from Romania's region of Moldova - I would say that both are Romanian - from our Moldova, so to say. We cannot even distinguish which are…

