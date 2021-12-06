Stiri Recomandate

Sondaj PwC: 61% dintre consumatori sunt optimişti cu privire la viitor, revin la cumpărături în magazinele fizice

Sondaj PwC: 61% dintre consumatori sunt optimişti cu privire la viitor, revin la cumpărături în magazinele fizice

61% dintre consumatori sunt optimişti cu privire la viitor, revin la cumpărături în magazinele fizice şi au în plan creşterea cheltuielilor în următoarele şase luni,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Eric Zemmour, candidatul de extremă-dreapta la președinția Franței, a fost atacat

VIDEO Eric Zemmour, candidatul de extremă-dreapta la președinția Franței, a fost atacat

Candidatul de extremă dreapta la președinția Franței , Eric Zemmour, a fost atacat la primul său miting de campanie. Imaginile cu violențele dintre susținători și contestatari au ajuns virale. În timp ce Zemmour s-a deplasat… [citeste mai departe]

AROBS Transilvania Software starts trading on BVB

AROBS Transilvania Software starts trading on BVB

Romanian IT company AROBS Transilvania Software started trading on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday under the ticker symbol AROBS, according to a press release. BVB stated that in October this year, AROBS closed in advance on the first day, the largest private placement… [citeste mai departe]

Județul din România mai bogat decât multe state din Europa, dar care zace în sărăcie. Ce comori ascunde

Județul din România mai bogat decât multe state din Europa, dar care zace în sărăcie. Ce comori ascunde

Un județ din România ascunde multe comori. Încă din anii 1980 s-au descoperit resurse care ar putea să aducă un profit de milioane de dolari, însă nu sunt exploatate. În mai multe zone… [citeste mai departe]

Explozie de vânzări de jucării electronice în decembrie! Impactul asupra mediului este covârșitor!

Explozie de vânzări de jucării electronice în decembrie! Impactul asupra mediului este covârșitor!

Explozie de vânzări de jucării electronice în decembrie! Impactul asupra mediului este covârșitor! Conform informațiilor oferite de reprezentanții Asociației RESPO DEEE, o jucărie electrică este… [citeste mai departe]

Vaccinolog, avertisment sumbru: Următoarea pandemie ar putea fi mai contagioasă și mai letală decât COVID-19

Vaccinolog, avertisment sumbru: Următoarea pandemie ar putea fi mai contagioasă și mai letală decât COVID-19

Unul dintre creatorii vaccinului AstraZeneca atenționează că viitoarele pandemii ar putea fi mai letale decât COVID-19, astfel încât lecţiile învăţate în urma celei de acum nu… [citeste mai departe]

Iuliana Tudor s-a îmbolnăvit de covid

Iuliana Tudor s-a îmbolnăvit de covid

S-a întâmplat în luna octombrie, în urma unei vizite la părinţi, mama sa fiind ulterior depistată pozitiv. Aflată în mijlocul filmărilor pentru pentru sezonul 7 al emisiunii „Vedeta populară”, de la TVR 1,... [citeste mai departe]

Un alpinist a găsit o comoară plină cu pietre prețioase într-o expediție pe Mont Blanc și a predat-o poliției. Cum a fost răsplătit de autorități

Un alpinist a găsit o comoară plină cu pietre prețioase într-o expediție pe Mont Blanc și a predat-o poliției. Cum a fost răsplătit de autorități

Un alpinist care se afla într-o expediție pe Mont Blanc, în Franța, a dat peste o comoară.… [citeste mai departe]

Programul de lucru inegal, tot mai frecvent întâlnit în pandemie

Programul de lucru inegal, tot mai frecvent întâlnit în pandemie

Studiu McCann Pandemia de COVID-19 a făcut ca munca la distanță să devină o opțiune din ce în ce mai frecventă pentru angajați, iar programul clasic de opt ore să nu mai fie o constantă. Lucrul în regim de telemuncă a oferit flexibilitate și posibilitatea gestionării… [citeste mai departe]

Înghesuiala de aseară, ANALIZATĂ în CJSU. Gașca Zurli și Ducu Bertzi au „blocat” tot centrul istoric

Înghesuiala de aseară, ANALIZATĂ în CJSU. Gașca Zurli și Ducu Bertzi au „blocat” tot centrul istoric

Mii de oameni s-au adunat aseară pe pietonalul Liviu Rebreanu pentru a asista la unul dintre puținele evenimente organizate anul acesta. Pe scenă au urcat Gașca Zurli, dar și Ducu… [citeste mai departe]


AROBS Transilvania Software starts trading on BVB

Publicat:
AROBS Transilvania Software starts trading on BVB

Romanian IT company AROBS started trading on the AeRO market of the (BVB) on Monday under the ticker symbol AROBS, according to a press release. BVB stated that in October this year, AROBS closed in advance on the first day, the largest private placement in the history of the AeRO […] The post AROBS starts trading on BVB appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romanian pupils return to classrooms after two-week holiday

11:10, 08.11.2021 - Romania‘s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) announced that only the Romanian schools and kindergartens where more than 60% of the employees are vaccinated against Covid will open with physical presence starting Monday, according to a Romania-Insider. “In the educational units, where…

BRK Financial Group lists its first bonds worth RON 25mln on BVB

12:31, 26.10.2021 - Romanian brokerage company, BRK Financial Group (BRK) listed its first bond issue worth RON 25 mln on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) main market on Tuesday under the ticker BRK26, according to a press release.  “The RON 25mln attracted through the private placement will support the expansion of…

Romgaz gets extension of concession contracts for 8 petroleum blocks in Romania

18:30, 25.10.2021 - Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz announced on Monday it was granted an extension to its concession contracts for eight oil blocks by the National Agency for Mineral Resources (NAMR), according to See News.  Romgaz requested the extension of the exploration period by 6 years, until October 2027 since…

BVB to launch the first index for the AeRO market, BET AeRO

13:10, 11.10.2021 - Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Monday that it is launching the first index for the AeRO market, BET AeRO and that the index will start with a value of 1,000 points, according to a press release.  The market capitalization of all companies listed on the AeRO market has exceeded RON 15bln,…

BVB: Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months

19:21, 07.10.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that the Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months when looking at the BET index, and by 35.6% when taking into account BET-TR, which includes also dividends, according to a press release. Romania’s BET index surged by 3.8% in…

Romanian dairy producer Agroserv Mariuta’s H1 net profit increased 53% y/y

11:51, 21.09.2021 - Agroserv Mariuta, the Romanian company which owns the dairy brand Laptaria cu Caimac, announced that its net profit soared by an annual 53% to 600,000 lei (121,258 euro) in the first six months of the year, according to See News. “Turnover rose 25% on the year during January-June, reaching 25.6 million…

Romanian-German startup StageMe.Live aims to raise EUR 160 000 financing

14:15, 20.09.2021 - Romanian-German startup StageMe.Live, developer of a live video streaming tool for e-commerce platforms, said on Monday that it started its first round of financing. The company aims to raise EUR 160,000, the equivalent of 10% of the company, as its pre-money valuation is EUR 1.6 million. The financing…

Romanian online retailer Elefant reportedly prepares IPO

14:45, 16.09.2021 - Wood & Company Financial Services, a top 10 intermediary on the Romanian stock exchange, is reportedly preparing the listing of the online retailer Elefant.ro through an initial public offering (IPO) at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) through an IPO scheduled for November 2021, stated Ziarul Financiar…


