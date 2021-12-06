AROBS Transilvania Software starts trading on BVB

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania‘s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) announced that only the Romanian schools and kindergartens where more than 60% of the employees are vaccinated against Covid will open with physical presence starting Monday, according to a Romania-Insider. “In the educational units, where…

- Romanian brokerage company, BRK Financial Group (BRK) listed its first bond issue worth RON 25 mln on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) main market on Tuesday under the ticker BRK26, according to a press release. “The RON 25mln attracted through the private placement will support the expansion of…

- Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz announced on Monday it was granted an extension to its concession contracts for eight oil blocks by the National Agency for Mineral Resources (NAMR), according to See News. Romgaz requested the extension of the exploration period by 6 years, until October 2027 since…

- Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Monday that it is launching the first index for the AeRO market, BET AeRO and that the index will start with a value of 1,000 points, according to a press release. The market capitalization of all companies listed on the AeRO market has exceeded RON 15bln,…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that the Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months when looking at the BET index, and by 35.6% when taking into account BET-TR, which includes also dividends, according to a press release. Romania’s BET index surged by 3.8% in…

- Agroserv Mariuta, the Romanian company which owns the dairy brand Laptaria cu Caimac, announced that its net profit soared by an annual 53% to 600,000 lei (121,258 euro) in the first six months of the year, according to See News. “Turnover rose 25% on the year during January-June, reaching 25.6 million…

- Romanian-German startup StageMe.Live, developer of a live video streaming tool for e-commerce platforms, said on Monday that it started its first round of financing. The company aims to raise EUR 160,000, the equivalent of 10% of the company, as its pre-money valuation is EUR 1.6 million. The financing…

- Wood & Company Financial Services, a top 10 intermediary on the Romanian stock exchange, is reportedly preparing the listing of the online retailer Elefant.ro through an initial public offering (IPO) at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) through an IPO scheduled for November 2021, stated Ziarul Financiar…