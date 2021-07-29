Arctic Stream has started trading on BVB

Stiri Recomandate

OFICIAL - 170 de cazuri noi de Covid-19, la peste 28.000 de teste prelucrate

OFICIAL - 170 de cazuri noi de Covid-19, la peste 28.000 de teste prelucrate

Până astăzi, 29 iulie, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 1.082.880 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19). 1.047.528 de pacienți au fost declarați vindecați. În urma testelor efectuate la nivel național, față de ultima… [citeste mai departe]

(live/update) Deputații își aleg președintele. Igor Grosu, singurul candidat: „Vom crește pensia minimă la 2 mii de lei. Vom relua finanțarea externă"

(live/update) Deputații își aleg președintele. Igor Grosu, singurul candidat: „Vom crește pensia minimă la 2 mii de lei. Vom relua finanțarea externă”

Organele de conducere ale forului legislativ se vor alege la ședința de astăzi… [citeste mai departe]

Ce spune Nicușor Dan despre situația șobolanilor din Capitală. Primarul a ținut să le facă precizări importante bucureștenilor

Ce spune Nicușor Dan despre situația șobolanilor din Capitală. Primarul a ținut să le facă precizări importante bucureștenilor

Situația de astăzi din București este una fără precedent. Deși problemele sunt evidente, Primarul General Nicușor Dan neagă creșterea… [citeste mai departe]

Accident feroviar grav în România – două trenuri s-au ciocnit

Accident feroviar grav în România – două trenuri s-au ciocnit

Un grav accident feroviar petrecut azi-noapte în staţia Feteşti a dat peste cap circulaţia trenurilor către litoral.   Un tren privat de marfă, condus de un mecanic care era băut a intrat ca un bolid în altă garnitură. Ministrul Transporturilor susţine că mecanicul ar… [citeste mai departe]

Ce se întâmplă între Alexia Eram și Mario Fresh, după o relație de patru ani. Tânăra, surprinsă alături de un alt băiat în aeroport

Ce se întâmplă între Alexia Eram și Mario Fresh, după o relație de patru ani. Tânăra, surprinsă alături de un alt băiat în aeroport

În ultima perioadă, Alexia Eram și Mario Fresh au fost surprinși tot mai rar împreună, iar zvonurile cum că s-au… [citeste mai departe]

Parcare supraetajată începută în 2011 cu 500 de locuri, dată în folosință la 1 noiembrie. Anunțul primarului

Parcare supraetajată începută în 2011 cu 500 de locuri, dată în folosință la 1 noiembrie. Anunțul primarului

Primarul Capitalei, Nicuşor Dan, a anunţat joi că parcarea supraetajată din Pantelimon este gata în proporţie de 99%, urmând să fie funcţională la 1 noiembrie, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

A apărut dovada: Nevaccinații au dat de belea

A apărut dovada: Nevaccinații au dat de belea

Peste 80% din cazurile de Covid înregistrate în ultima săptămână în România au fost raportate la persoane nevaccinate, potrivit raportului săptămânal al Institutului Național de Sănătate Publică (INSP). Potrivit INSP, în săptămâna 19 – 25 iulie 2021, 51.9% din totalul cazurilor s-au înregistrat în București,… [citeste mai departe]

170 cazuri COVID în România, în ultimele 24 de ore

170 cazuri COVID în România, în ultimele 24 de ore

Au fost înregistrate 170 de cazuri COVID-19, în ultimele 24 de ore, la nivel național, potrivit datelor transmise joi, 29 iulie, de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. Până astăzi, 29 iulie, pe... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe știri complete! [citeste mai departe]

Rata de pozitivare a testelor este de 0,59%. La ATI numărul pacienților COVID crește la 49

Rata de pozitivare a testelor este de 0,59%. La ATI numărul pacienților COVID crește la 49

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost raportate 170 de cazuri noi de COVID-19, din 28.514 teste. Rata de pozitivare este de 0,59%. Încă o peroană a murit din cauza infectării cu coronavirus. Crește ușor și numărul pacienților… [citeste mai departe]

Terenul Stadionului Republican din Chişinău ajunge în proprietatea SUA. Abrogarea legii ce autoriza vânzarea Stadionului, neconstituţională

Terenul Stadionului Republican din Chişinău ajunge în proprietatea SUA. Abrogarea legii ce autoriza vânzarea Stadionului, neconstituţională

Legea din decembrie 2020, pentru abrogarea legii din 2018 ce autoriza vânzarea terenului Stadionului Republican… [citeste mai departe]


Arctic Stream has started trading on BVB

Publicat:
Arctic Stream has started trading on BVB

Arctic Stream, a Romanian IT infrastructure and security integrator founded in 2017, was listed today, July 29th, on Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market. The company's shares are traded under the ticker AST, according to a press release from BVB. The company will continue to use capital market mechanisms for financing and development, such as providing

