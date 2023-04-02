April 2 in history

Stiri Recomandate

Poliţia canadiană a identificat două persoane de origine română printre cele 8 care au murit înecate încercând să intre ilegal în SUA

Poliţia din Canada a identificat două dintre victime, în urma recuperării a opt cadavre , membri a două familii, una… [citeste mai departe]

Razie, polițiștii au împânzit județul, șoferi beți și drogați, depistați pe drumurile din Dâmbovița.VIDEO

Razie, polițiștii au împânzit județul, șoferi beți și drogați, depistați pe drumurile din Dâmbovița.VIDEO The post Razie, polițiștii au împânzit județul, șoferi beți… [citeste mai departe]

Ambasadorul UE la Chișinău: Cu cât țara va avansa pe calea sa de aderare, lucrurile vor devenim și mai tehnice

Republica Moldova beneficiază deja de pe urma obținerii statutului de țară candidat la Uniunea Europeană, având posibilitatea de a se folosi de unele programe la care au… [citeste mai departe]

Doliu în sport - Un campion a murit în războiul din Ucraina

Primarul Ruslan Martsynkiv a numit, într-o postare pe Facebook, moartea lui Merinov ”o pierdere ireparabilă pentru comunitatea din Ivano-Frankivsk”. Merinov era, de asemenea, un membru al Comiteteului executiv al Consiliului oraşului, potrivit lui Martsynkiv.”Vitali Merinov a… [citeste mai departe]

Nava-ambulanţă Ocean Viking a salvat 92 de migranţi sâmbătă după-amiază, în largul coastei Libiei

Ocean Viking, nava-ambulanţă închiriată de SOS Méditerranée, a salvat sâmbătă după-amiază 92 de migranţi aflaţi în primejdie la bordul unei bărci pneumatice "supraîncărcate şi dezumflate"… [citeste mai departe]

Tragedie la Tulcea: O tanara soferita a murit dupa ce a intrat cu masina intr-un copac

La data de 1 aprilie a.c., in jurul orei 16:44, politistii Serviciului Rutier Tulcea au fost sesizati pentru a interveni la un eveniment rutier produs pe DJ 222.Din primele verificari, politistii rutieri au constatat ca o tanara… [citeste mai departe]

Păstrați frunzele de gutui. Reprezintă o adevărată sursă de sănătate încă din Antichitate. Cu ajutorul lor putem trata zeci de boli . Mod de preparare

02 Frunzele de gutui. Reprezintă o adevărată sursă de sănătate încă din Antichitate.… [citeste mai departe]

Cel puțin 27 de morţi în urma unei alunecări de teren în Ecuador

Cel puţin 27 persoane au murit şi 67 sunt în continuare date dispărute în urma unei alunecări de teren provocate de ploile abundente în regiunea andină din Ecuador. Un cartier din oraşul Alausi a fost îngropat duminică sub pământ. [citeste mai departe]

Cât câștigă Ştefan Vuza, de la Chimcomplex Borzești, companie evaluată la 6,2 miliarde de lei. Omul de afaceri spune că are cea mai mare colecție Lego

Ştefan Vuza, 54 de ani, preşedinte executiv şi acţionar majoritar indirect al combinatului… [citeste mai departe]


April 2 in history

Publicat:
April 2 in history

Prefect's Institution Day

March 21 in history

08:20, 21.03.2023 - Spring equinox Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și…

March 20 in history

08:40, 20.03.2023 - 1476 - Pope Sixtus IV addresses Prince of Moldavia Stephen the Great (1457-1504) a letter, praising his bravery "that brought such brilliance to your name that it is on everybody's lips and highly extolled by all in unity of thought" Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

February 19 in history

08:20, 19.02.2023 - Brancusi Day Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și…

Artmark: One of the largest collections of Dali litographs to be auctioned

09:05, 31.01.2023 - One of the largest collections of lithographs by Salvador Dali is being auctioned, on Tuesday, by Artmark, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…

Wizz Air launches three routes from Romania to Turkey

15:05, 19.01.2023 - Ultra-low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced the phased launch of three new routes from Romania to Turkey starting from April this year, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…

Home appliance producer Electrolux announces collective layoffs, more than 100 personnel to be made redundant

18:36, 03.01.2023 - Home appliance producer Electrolux Satu Mare notified the authorities that it is initiating collective layoff procedures due to the sales slump caused by the war in Ukraine, the Prefect's Institution informs on Facebook on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

JANUARY 3 IN HISTORY

08:10, 03.01.2023 - 1472 - Stefan cel Mare/Stephen the Great, Ruler of Moldova (1457-1504) grants a trade privilege to Brasov merchants under which these receive full commercial freedom throughout the country Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

JANUARY 2 IN HISTORY

10:05, 02.01.2023 - 1529 - Radu de la Afumati /Radu of Afumati, ruler of Wallachia (1522-1529), is killed together with his son Vlad, at Ramnicu Valcea Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…


