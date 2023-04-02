April 2 in history Prefect's Institution Day Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

- Spring equinox

- 1476 - Pope Sixtus IV addresses Prince of Moldavia Stephen the Great (1457-1504) a letter, praising his bravery "that brought such brilliance to your name that it is on everybody's lips and highly extolled by all in unity of thought"

- Brancusi Day

- One of the largest collections of lithographs by Salvador Dali is being auctioned, on Tuesday, by Artmark, told Agerpres.

- Ultra-low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced the phased launch of three new routes from Romania to Turkey starting from April this year, told Agerpres.

- Home appliance producer Electrolux Satu Mare notified the authorities that it is initiating collective layoff procedures due to the sales slump caused by the war in Ukraine, the Prefect's Institution informs on Facebook on Tuesday.

- 1472 - Stefan cel Mare/Stephen the Great, Ruler of Moldova (1457-1504) grants a trade privilege to Brasov merchants under which these receive full commercial freedom throughout the country

- 1529 - Radu de la Afumati /Radu of Afumati, ruler of Wallachia (1522-1529), is killed together with his son Vlad, at Ramnicu Valcea