ParliamentaryElections2020/BEC - Final results Senate: PSD - 1,732,289 votes, PNL - 1,511,227 votes

The Social Democrat Party (PSD) has obtained in the parliamentary elections for the Senate 1,732,289 votes, while the PNL has obtained 1,511,227 votes, according to the final results after the solving of… [citeste mai departe]