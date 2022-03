Football: Romania defeated by Greece 0-1 in friendly

The Romanian national football team was defeated 0-1 by Greece in a friendly that took place on Friday night at the Steaua Stadium in Bucharest, this being the debut match of the coach Edward Iordanescu.