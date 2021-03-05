ANM issued a Yellow Code, rains and snowfalls expected this weekend

Stiri Recomandate

7 caracteristici ale unui ferăstrău de mână circular pe care trebuie să le cunoşti înainte de a-l cumpăra (Economic)

7 caracteristici ale unui ferăstrău de mână circular pe care trebuie să le cunoşti înainte de a-l cumpăra (Economic)

Dacă vrei să amenajezi locuinţa, dacă lucrezi într-un atelier sau vrei să repari orice nu funcţionează perfect în casă, ai nevoie de scule potrivite pentru… [citeste mai departe]

DECIZIE Soţia UCIGAȘULUI din Oneşti rămâne în arest preventiv

DECIZIE Soţia UCIGAȘULUI din Oneşti rămâne în arest preventiv

Soţia bărbatului care a ucis doi muncitori într-un apartament din Oneşti rămâne în arest preventiv, a decis Tribunalul Băcău. Hotărârea instanţei este definitivă, anunță news.ro. Tribunalul Bacău a respins, vineri, ca nefondată, contestaţia formulată de Aurelia Moroşan… [citeste mai departe]

Abecedarul politicii de locuire la Cluj-Napoca și zona sa metropolitană: calitate, coerență și integrare

Abecedarul politicii de locuire la Cluj-Napoca și zona sa metropolitană: calitate, coerență și integrare

O strategie coerentă și unitară de locuire la nivelul municipiului Cluj-Napoca și al ariei sale metropolitane va duce la creșterea calității vieții pentru toți locuitorii. Aceasta este… [citeste mai departe]

IAȘI: De luni începe Programul național pilot de tip „Școala după școală“

IAȘI: De luni începe Programul național pilot de tip „Școala după școală"

10627 de elevi din județul Iași vor participa începând de luni, 8 martie, la activitățile din Programul național pilot de tip „Școala după școală“. Astăzi, 5 martie 2021, Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Iași a stabilit unitățile de învățământ… [citeste mai departe]

Primele animale vaccinate împotriva COVID-19 din lume: maimuțe de la o grădină zoo din San Diego

Primele animale vaccinate împotriva COVID-19 din lume: maimuțe de la o grădină zoo din San Diego

Nouă maimuțe de la grădina zoologică din San Diego, California, au fost primele animale vaccinate cu ser experimental anti-COVID-19. În ianuarie, opt gorile au fost testate pozitiv pentru noul coronavirus… [citeste mai departe]

Navalnîi a pierdut procesul cu bucătarul lui Putin. Ce despăgubiri trebuie să plătească opozantul rus

Navalnîi a pierdut procesul cu bucătarul lui Putin. Ce despăgubiri trebuie să plătească opozantul rus

Un tribunal din Moscova a acceptat parţial vineri cererea omului de afaceri rus Evgheni Prigojin - cunoscut drept "bucătarul lui Putin", pentru organizarea banchetelor oficiale - şi l-a… [citeste mai departe]

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost administrate 47.353 de doze de vaccin

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost administrate 47.353 de doze de vaccin

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost administrate 47.353 de doze de vaccin Foto: facebook.com/ROVaccinare Comitetul naţional pentru vaccinarea anti-COVID informează că în ultimele 24 de ore au fost administrate 47.353 de doze de vaccin, dintre care 31.226 - Pfizer,… [citeste mai departe]

AUR cere ridicarea restricțiilor în noaptea de Paști

AUR cere ridicarea restricțiilor în noaptea de Paști

Alianța pentru Unirea Românilor cere Guvernului și CNSU, ridicarea restricțiilor de deplasare în noaptea Învierii, în data de 4 aprilie pentru Paștele catolic și 2 mai pentru Sfintele Paști serbat de ortodocși. „Alianța pentru Unirea Românilor cere Guvernului și CNSU, ținând seama de importanța… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Ivan, infectat cu COVID-19: „Voi continua să particip online, atât la activitățile de la Senat, cât și la cele din cadrul partidului”

Dan Ivan, infectat cu COVID-19: „Voi continua să particip online, atât la activitățile de la Senat, cât și la cele din cadrul partidului"

Senatorul USR, Dan Ivan, a fost confirmat pozitiv cu virusul SARS-CoV-2. Acesta povestește, într-o postare… [citeste mai departe]

Ce s-a întâmplat cu Ecaterina Ladin, Dalida din „Las Fierbinți”, înainte de a naște. „M-am speriat. Am ajuns la spital când…”

Ce s-a întâmplat cu Ecaterina Ladin, Dalida din „Las Fierbinți", înainte de a naște. „M-am speriat. Am ajuns la spital când…"

Ecaterina Ladin, Dalida din „Las Fierbinți”, a devenit mamă pentru a doua oară, pe 18 februarie. Actrița a născut înainte… [citeste mai departe]


ANM issued a Yellow Code, rains and snowfalls expected this weekend

Publicat:
ANM issued a Yellow Code, rains and snowfalls expected this weekend

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Friday for moderate snowfall and blizzard in 16 counties, as of Saturday morning according to stiripesurse.ro. Snowfall and cold weather are forecasted for this weekend. The first alert for mixed falls, strong wind, snowfalls and blizzard are in the mountains in the northern and northwestern […] The post ANM issued a , rains and snowfalls expected this weekend appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Code Yellow for moderate snowfall and blizzard in 16 counties until Saturday

12:05, 05.03.2021 - The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Friday a Code Yellow for moderate snowfall and blizzard in 16 counties, until Saturday morning, as well as a report of accentuated cooling of the weather, valid in most regions, according to AGERPRES. According to the specialized forecast,…

University of Bucharest expelled 45 law students for cheating

17:55, 03.03.2021 - Marian Preda, the Rector of the University of Bucharest, announced on Tuesday that 45 first-year law students who cheated in the winter exams have been expelled from the Faculty of Law. “The Council of the Faculty of Law, comprised of the best-reputed law experts nationally, voted by a large majority,…

Lufthansa launches flights to Frankfurt from Iași

14:05, 02.03.2021 - German airline Lufthansa will operate four flights a week on the Iași-Frankfurt route starting on May 21, according to Romania-Insider. Vasile Stoicea, the interim director of Iasi Airport, emphasized that the new route will help the local business environment. According to the management of Iași Airport,…

Romania’s martisor tradition to celebrate the start of spring

17:40, 01.03.2021 - The tradition of martisor marks the beginning of spring and the change of seasons in Romania. This is only the first of a series of celebrations in March. Celebrated on the first of March, martistor is one of the most important local spring traditions. On this day, even until March 8, men will provide…

In fiecare weekend, Vasile Dancu il invita pe Victor Ponta in PSD

14:00, 27.02.2021 - Președintele Consiliului Național al PSD, Vasile Dancu l-a nominalizat di nou, vineri seara, pe Victor Ponta cu partidul Pro Romania pentru o eventuala alianța cu PSD. Weekend-ul trecut, Dancu ii propunea, direct, lui Victor Ponta, o alianța intre partidul sau și PSD. Vasile Dancu susține ca invitația…

Tulpina sud-africana nu produce mortalitate mai mare, dar e cu 50% mai contagioasa

00:40, 19.01.2021 - Noua tulpina a coronavirusului identificata in Africa de Sud in octombrie, predominanta in prezent in tara de pe continent cea mai afectata de pandemie, nu este mai mortala, dar este de 1,5 ori mai contagioasa, a afirmat luni un grup de experti sud-africani, noteaza AFP, preluata de Agerpres. Numita…

Vor romanii redeschiderea școlilor? Sondaj

11:51, 18.01.2021 - Un donsaj de ultima ora arata ca aproape toți romanii vor ca școlile sa se redeschida in sistem clasic la inceputul semestrului 2 sau cat mai repede, respectiv cand au decis și autoritațile. 8 din 10 romani vor ca scolile sa se redeschida cel tarziu la inceputul semestrului 2 (8 februarie), potrivit…

Rains in south, east, center until Friday; heavy snowfalls in mountains

13:10, 09.12.2020 - The National Meteorological Administration on Wednesday issued a weather report on and rain and frost in the south, east and center of the country, as well as a Code Yellow of heavy snow falls in the mountain area, according to AGERPRES. Thus, from Wednesday, at 14:00, until Friday, at 15:00,…


