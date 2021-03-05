ANM issued a Yellow Code, rains and snowfalls expected this weekend

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Friday a Code Yellow for moderate snowfall and blizzard in 16 counties, until Saturday morning, as well as a report of accentuated cooling of the weather, valid in most regions, according to AGERPRES. According to the specialized forecast,…

- Marian Preda, the Rector of the University of Bucharest, announced on Tuesday that 45 first-year law students who cheated in the winter exams have been expelled from the Faculty of Law. “The Council of the Faculty of Law, comprised of the best-reputed law experts nationally, voted by a large majority,…

- German airline Lufthansa will operate four flights a week on the Iași-Frankfurt route starting on May 21, according to Romania-Insider. Vasile Stoicea, the interim director of Iasi Airport, emphasized that the new route will help the local business environment. According to the management of Iași Airport,…

- The tradition of martisor marks the beginning of spring and the change of seasons in Romania. This is only the first of a series of celebrations in March. Celebrated on the first of March, martistor is one of the most important local spring traditions. On this day, even until March 8, men will provide…

- Președintele Consiliului Național al PSD, Vasile Dancu l-a nominalizat di nou, vineri seara, pe Victor Ponta cu partidul Pro Romania pentru o eventuala alianța cu PSD. Weekend-ul trecut, Dancu ii propunea, direct, lui Victor Ponta, o alianța intre partidul sau și PSD. Vasile Dancu susține ca invitația…

- Noua tulpina a coronavirusului identificata in Africa de Sud in octombrie, predominanta in prezent in tara de pe continent cea mai afectata de pandemie, nu este mai mortala, dar este de 1,5 ori mai contagioasa, a afirmat luni un grup de experti sud-africani, noteaza AFP, preluata de Agerpres. Numita…

- Un donsaj de ultima ora arata ca aproape toți romanii vor ca școlile sa se redeschida in sistem clasic la inceputul semestrului 2 sau cat mai repede, respectiv cand au decis și autoritațile. 8 din 10 romani vor ca scolile sa se redeschida cel tarziu la inceputul semestrului 2 (8 februarie), potrivit…

- The National Meteorological Administration on Wednesday issued a weather report on and rain and frost in the south, east and center of the country, as well as a Code Yellow of heavy snow falls in the mountain area, according to AGERPRES. Thus, from Wednesday, at 14:00, until Friday, at 15:00,…