Secretar de stat în MAI respinge teoria confom căreia protestul din 10 august a fost finanţat din afară: Nu s-a hotărât în alt mod sau ceva deosebit

Secretarul de stat în Ministerul Afacerilor Interne (MAI), Gheorghe Nucu Marin, a declarat,… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis, despre lupta împotriva corupției: Nu vreau să dau sfaturi altora cum să rezolve problema

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat marţi că România luptă efectiv şi cu rezultate împotriva corupţiei, conform Agerpres."Nu vreau să dau sfaturi altora cum să rezolve problema corupţiei,… [citeste mai departe]

Igor Dodon a revenit la muncă după accidentul de duminică. Mama preşedintelui ţării este încă în spital

Preşedintele Igor Dodon a revenit la muncă după accidentul de duminică. Pe pagina sa de Facebook au fost plasate fotografii de la ședința operativă de astăzi privind situația din… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectul Gusturi Romanesti, la conferinta PRIA Agriculture, in 27 septembrie 2018

PRIAevents organizeaza conferinta PRIA Agriculture, insotita de Gala PRIA Romanian Farmers, in cadrul careia fermierii romani vor fi premiati si anul acesta, la Bucuresti, in 27 septembrie 2018, la Academia de Stiinte Agricole si Silvice.… [citeste mai departe]

Creșterea peste așteptări a salariilor nu acoperă criza de angajați. Țara europeană cu număr record de locuri de muncă vacante

Majorarea salariilor în Marea Britanie a fost peste aşteptări în perioada mai - iulie 2018, în timp ce firmele nu reuşesc să facă… [citeste mai departe]

Cel puţin 45 de persoane au murit după ce un autobuz a căzut într-o prăpastie din sudul Indiei

Cel puţin 45 de persoane au murit marţi după ce un autobuz a căzut într-o prăpastie într-o regiune muntoasă din sudul Indiei, potrivit unor oficiali, relatează dpa, potrivit Antena3.ro.Accidentul s-a produs… [citeste mai departe]

Se construiește primul HOBBIT LAND din România

În România se dorește construirea primului Hobbit Land din România. Casele în stil hobbit sunt niște case realizate doar din materiale naturale, care ar trebui să păstreze o temperatură în interior de 18 grade, iar acest tip de casă a devenit cunoscut din cărţile lui J.R.R. Tolkien. Ionuț Buta a scris pe… [citeste mai departe]

Ludovic Orban ar fi fost înregistrat ambiental, în perioada în care conducea PNL Dâmbovița

Liberalii dâmbovițeni s-au spravegheat și înregistrat între ei, înainte de localele din 2016. Cel puțin așa reiese dintr-o înregistrare făcută Post-ul Ludovic Orban ar fi fost înregistrat ambiental, în perioada… [citeste mai departe]

Ce spune șeful SPP din Republica Moldova, despre varianta ca accidentul lui Igor Dodon să fi fost un atentat

Şeful interimar al Serviciului de Protecţie şi Pază din Republica Moldova (SPPS), Anatolie Golea, a dezminţit marţi afirmaţiile făcute de reprezentanţi ai Partidului Socialiştilor… [citeste mai departe]

Venituri mai mari pentru profesorii de la țară

Dascălii vor primi, pe lângă salariu, şi un spor de suprasolicitare de 10%, a anunţat, ieri, ministrul Educaţiei, Valentin Popa. Totodată, din acest an, două noi categorii de personal didactic au fost incluse la... [citeste mai departe]


Andi Cristea, mesaj ”dincolo de fake news sau Cătălin Ivan”

Publicat:
Andi Cristea, mesaj ”dincolo de fake news sau Cătălin Ivan”

”Un mic efort de documentare si va prezint mai jos situatia partidelor membre ale Partidul Socialistilor Europeni (PES) din SM UE in ceea ce priveste intentia de vot. Sursele sunt wikipedia si europe elects. Nu este un snapshot precis la momentul septembrie, insa suprinde bine imaginea de ansamblu.

Altfel spus, dupa partidele partenere din Malta si UK (laburistii nu se vor mai regasi in mandatul urmator din pacate, urmare a Brexitului), PSD e cel mai solid partid ca intentie de vot nationala, pe cale de consecinta in interiorul S&D.

Dincolo de fake news sau Catalin Ivan.

Sursa articol si foto: dcnews.ro


