Net average pay decreases in Romania by 58 lei in August 2021 (INS)

The average gross nominal earnings in Romania were 5,688 lei in August 2021, by 92 lei (-1.6%) lower than in July 2021, and the net average nominal earnings were 3,487 lei, down from the previous month by 58 lei (-1.6%), data published on Tuesday by the National Institute… [citeste mai departe]