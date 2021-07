Raiffeisen Bank second green bonds worth over RON 1.2bln trades on BVB

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stated that Raiffeisen Bank‘s second green bonds issue worth over RON 1.2bln started trading on BVB on Friday and it is the largest corporate bond issue in RON of an issuer in Romania, according to a press release. “The total… [citeste mai departe]