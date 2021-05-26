AmCham Romania elects its new board of directors for 2021

Stiri Recomandate

Navalnîi, audiat prin videoconferinţă după ce s-a plâns de condiţiile din arest. Ce nereguli reclamă opozantul rus

Un tribunal rus a examinat miercuri trei plângeri depuse de către Aleksei Navalnîi împotriva administraţiei peniteniare, o audiere la care opozantul politic rus… [citeste mai departe]

EPPO începe activitatea: Vera Jourova a anunțat ce ȚINTE va avea Laura Codruța Kovesi

Comisia Europeană (CE) a confirmat oficial miercuri că Parchetul European (EPPO) își va începe activitatea la 1 iunie. „Ne aflăm acum pe ultima sută de metri: suntem pe punctul de a lansa primul organism independent al UE… [citeste mai departe]

Mădălina Ghenea, într-o ipostaza în care rar e văzută. Fotografia spune totul

Mădălina Ghenea este una dintre cele mai frumoase românce. Actrița, care va împlini în august 34 de ani, se mândrește cu o siluetă zveltă la care multe femei visează. Cu trăsături ce amintesc de faimoasa Sophia Loren, românca este râvnită… [citeste mai departe]

Terifiant! Oseminte umane descoperire în urma unor săpături la Leușeni - Foto

CHIȘINĂU, 26 mai - Sputnik. Poliția din Hâncești a fost alertată de către niște muncitori care au anunțat că mai multe oseminte umane au fost găsite lângă postul vamal Leușeni. Ofițerul de presă al Inspectoratului de Poliție Hâncești Cristina… [citeste mai departe]

Viciul o putea costa viața pe o femeie din Florești. S-a salvat cu ajutorul vecinilor

Pompierii clujeni au avut, miercuri, o intervenție pentru stingerea unui incendiu care a cuprins mai multe piese de mobilier dintr-o cameră a unui apartament, de la parterul unui bloc de locuințe, situat pe strada Gheorghe Doja… [citeste mai departe]

Handbal: Duel cu Steaua pentru un loc în Final Four-ul Cupei României

Potaissa Turda va evolua mâine, începând cu ora 15:50, contra celor de la Steaua București, într-o partidă ce va conta pentru faza sferturilor de finală, din Cupa României. Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe știri… [citeste mai departe]

Fermierii au venit cu tractoarele la Parlament. Acuză Guvernul că i-a mințit. Galerie FOTO

Tractoare la Parlament. Fermierii îl acuză pe ministrul Agriculturii că i-a minţit. Una dintre nemulţumirile protestatarilor are legătură cu subvențiile de la bugetul național, care ar fi fost înjumătățite față de… [citeste mai departe]

Ruby i-a spus lui Connect-R cum să câștige Asia Express. Sfat de aur pentru toți concurenții EXCLUSIV

Ana Claudia Grigore, alias Ruby, susține, și azi, la doi ani de când a ratat trofeul “Asia Express” (Antena 1), în faţa echipei CRBL-Oase, că nu s-a împăcat cu gândul înfrângerii. Ruby i-a… [citeste mai departe]

Brigitte, în lacrimi după Pastramă: “Familia lui mă urăște. Consideră că l-am umilit prea mult în reality-show”

Căsnicia lui Brigitte cu Florin Pastramă este pe butuci! Florin Pastramă a plecat de acasă pentru a doua oară într-o lună, iar Brigitte acuză că familia… [citeste mai departe]

Michael Douglas ar vrea ca John Krasinski să îl interpreteze într-un film despre viața sa

Michael Douglas a mărturisit că și-ar dori ca John Krasinski, în vârstă de 41 de ani, să îi joace rolul într-un posibil film despre viața sa, pentru că adoră la el „compasiunea și umorul”. Starul din ‘Kominsky Method’… [citeste mai departe]


AmCham Romania elects its new board of directors for 2021

Publicat:
AmCham Romania elects its new board of directors for 2021

of Commerce in Romania () has elected 5 of a total of 13 board of directors members on Wednesday at their , according to a press release. AmCham stated that the board of directors members has been elected for a 1-year mandate and that their leadership and representation body […] The post elects its new board of directors for 2021 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

