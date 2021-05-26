AmCham Romania elects its new board of directors for 2021

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Wednesday that in the first quarter of 2021, the number of job vacancies in Romania was 38,400 as it increased by 2,800 compared to the previous quarter and that the job vacancy rate was 0.79%, increasing by 0.06 percentage points. Analysts at INS…

- EU Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday said that the shadow of COVID-19 is beginning to lift from Europe’s economy after a weak start to the year and projects strong growth in both 2021 and 2022. It is projected the EU economy will expand by 4.2% in 2021 and by 4.4% in 2022. The euro…

- The World Bank’s Board of Directors approved a E100 million loan to be extended to Romania under the Safer, Inclusive and Sustainable Schools Project, aimed at upgrading to modern standards for safety, resilience, inclusion, sustainability and digital access nearly 100 buildings across 55 schools in…

- The European Union announced on Wednesday a provisional agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the 27-member bloc by 55% by 2030, according to Reuters. The 2030 target is part of a larger goal of getting the EU to be carbon-neutral by 2050 and put the EU on a pathway which, if adopted globally…

- Romania’s Prime Minister Florin Cițu fired Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu on Wednesday and has appointed Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna as interim Health Minister to lead the Ministry of Health until a new minister is appointed, according to politico.eu. Cițu also announced that Andreea Moldovan State…

- The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday a digital travel pass for COVID-19 test results and vaccine certificates would be launched on the Apple platform in mid-April, according to Reuters. The digital travel pass currently in the testing phase had been planned to be launched…

- President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on the occasion of World Wildlife Day on Wednesday, stating that torturing, trafficking, or killing wild animals are reprehensible acts that must be punished in accordance with the law, according to Agerpres. “Romania holds a special place in Europe in terms of…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogan Aurescu hosted Stefan Tomasevic, the ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Romania, on Wednesday. The two dignitaries addressed Belgrade’s European path as well as the cooperation in multilateral formats, informed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), according…