Judo: Andreea Chitu, Alexandru Raicu and Vladut Simionescu qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Three Romanian judokas, Andreea Chitu (women's 52kg), Alexandru Raicu (men's 73 kg) and Vladut Simionescu (the men's +100kg event), managed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) announced… [citeste mai departe]