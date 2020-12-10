Almost 34,000 dwellings completed in first 9 months, by 13,000 fewer

Stiri Recomandate

S-a ales cu un ordin de protecție provizoriu, după ce a provocat scandal și distrugeri

S-a ales cu un ordin de protecție provizoriu, după ce a provocat scandal și distrugeri

Un bărbat din comuna Șcheia care locuia de o bucată de timp la rudele sale a fost internat în secția de psihiatrie și s-a ales cu un ordin provizoriu de protecție, după ce a venit beat acasă și a provocat scandal. Pentru distrugerile… [citeste mai departe]

Tips&tricks: cum îngrijeşti iarna plantele în apartament

Tips&tricks: cum îngrijeşti iarna plantele în apartament

Millenialii cumpără din ce în ce mai multe plante pentru apartament, dar asta înseamnă şi multă atenţie pentru îngrijirea lor. Mai ales iarna. Dacă eşti la început de drum, la fel ca mine, ţi-au murit deja câteva plante şi nu ştii ce să faci, am apelat la întăriri şi vin cu răspunsuri. [citeste mai departe]

Hoață recidivistă, arestată din nou. Intra în case și fura, dându-se cerșetoare

Hoață recidivistă, arestată din nou. Intra în case și fura, dându-se cerșetoare

O tânără în vârstă de 26 de ani, din Șcheia, care are la activ mai multe condamnări pentru furturi, a ajuns din nou în arest, pentru mai multe furturi și tentative de furt comise în municipiul Suceava. Elena Gherman acționa împreună… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Vela a dispus trimiterea de urgenţă la Suceava a unei echipe pentru a verifica un caz de furt de lemne

Marcel Vela a dispus trimiterea de urgenţă la Suceava a unei echipe pentru a verifica un caz de furt de lemne

Ministrul Afacerilor Interne, Marcel Vela, a dispus trimiterea, de urgenţă, în judeţul Suceava, a unei echipe mixte de specialişti din cadrul Poliţiei Române, pentru a verifica un… [citeste mai departe]

Prima agenție europeană în România. Noul Centru European pentru Securitate Cibernetică va fi la București

Prima agenție europeană în România. Noul Centru European pentru Securitate Cibernetică va fi la București

Țara noastră va găzdui noul Centru European pentru Securitate Cibernetică. Va fi prima agenție europeană de pe teritoriul României. Bucureștiul a fost ales în urma unui vot, dintr-o… [citeste mai departe]

Israelul va începe campania de vaccinare contra Covid-19 pe 27 decembrie

Israelul va începe campania de vaccinare contra Covid-19 pe 27 decembrie

Premierul israelian Benjamin Netanyahu a anunţat miercuri că ţara sa va începe administrarea vaccinurilor anti-COVID-19 pe 27 decembrie, după ce a primit un prim lot de la gigantul farmaceutic american Pfizer, informează AFP potrivit Agerpres. Aceste prime… [citeste mai departe]

Filipine, cea mai dependentă ţară de social media

Filipine, cea mai dependentă ţară de social media

Filipine este cea mai dependentă ţară din lume de social media, în timp ce Japonia se situează la polul opus, deşi prezintă a doua cea mai mare speranţă de viaţă analizată. În total, 82% dintre persoanele chestionate din întreaga lume au recunoscut că petrec prea mult timp pe reţelele de socializare,… [citeste mai departe]

Expoziţia Bucureştiul Istoric - mix, desen, stil, arhivă - la Biblioteca Naţională a României

Expoziţia Bucureştiul Istoric - mix, desen, stil, arhivă - la Biblioteca Naţională a României

Expoziţia "Bucureştiul Istoric - mix, desen, stil, arhivă", care conţine materiale de arhivă, din colecţiile speciale ale instituţiei, reprezentative pentru patru arhitecţi ai perioadei începutului de secol… [citeste mai departe]

Criză de anesteziști la Spitalul de Pediatrie din Pitești. Urgențele chirurgicale, transferate la București sau la Spitalul Județean

Criză de anesteziști la Spitalul de Pediatrie din Pitești. Urgențele chirurgicale, transferate la București sau la Spitalul Județean

Criză de anesteziști la Spitalul de Pediatrie din Pitești. Urgențele chirurgicale, transferate la București sau la Spitalul… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: O mașină s-a răsturnat în albia râului Bistrița

FOTO: O mașină s-a răsturnat în albia râului Bistrița

Joi dimineața, un accident rutier s-a produs în municipiul Bistrița, în zona Codrișor. Din primele informații, un autoturism ar fi derapat din cauza poleiului și s-a răsturnat în albia râului Bistrița. O tânără a avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale. Potrivit Inspectoratului Județean… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Almost 34,000 dwellings completed in first 9 months, by 13,000 fewer

Publicat:
Almost 34,000 dwellings completed in first 9 months, by 13,000 fewer

A number of 33,571 dwellings were completed in the first nine months of the year, down by 12,866 from the corresponding period of the previous year, according to provisional data published on Thursday by the of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.

In the third quarter of 2020, 18,725 dwellings were completed, down by 508 dwellings, compared to the similar quarter of 2019. By areas of residence, in the third quarter of 2020, most dwellings were built in urban areas (61.0%), the INS states.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Net investments in the national economy, up 0.7% in first 9 months

11:20, 10.12.2020 - Net investments in the national economy in the first nine months of this year amounted to 68.880 billion lei, up 0.7% compared to the same period in 2019, more than half of which were made in the new construction sector, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics…

Business in market services rendered to enterprises increases by 2.9 pct in first nine months

10:21, 16.11.2020 - Business in market services rendered to enterprises increased in the first nine months of this year by 2.9 pct, over the similar period of 2019, shows the data of the National Institute for Statistics (INS), published on Monday. Thus, in the January 1 - September 30, 2020 period compared to…

New orders in processing industry, down 8.8% in first nine months

11:25, 12.11.2020 - New orders in the processing industry, reported both in the domestic and foreign markets, decreased by 8.8% in the first nine months of the year, compared to the same period in 2019, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.According…

Industrial turnover in Romania, down almost 10pct nine months into 2020 (INS)

10:45, 12.11.2020 - Industrial turnover in Romania went on a downward trend in the first nine months of 2020 as against the same period of 2019 of 9.7%, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.According to official statistics published on Thursday, January 1…

5.1% decrease in end energy consumption in Romania, on Aug 31

12:26, 12.10.2020 - End electricity consumption in Romania was 35.164 billion kWh in the first eight months of this year, 5.1% lower than the similar period in 2019, while energy resources primary education decreased by 12%, and electricity by 3.1%, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported…

Turnover for retail increases by 1.3 pct in first eight months

11:50, 05.10.2020 - The volume of turnover in retail, with the exception of commerce with vehicles and motorcycles, rose in the first eight months of this year, over the period January 1 - August 31, 2019, both as a gross series, as well as an adjusted series depending on the number of working days and seasonality by…

INS: Coal production fell by more than 37% in first seven months of 2020

15:50, 20.09.2020 - Romania's net coal production totaled 1.357 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) in the first seven months of 2020, by 37.1% (800,200 toe), lower than in similar period of 2019, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).During the mentioned period, Romania…

INS: Cow's milk collection down 0.2 pct in first seven months of year

10:50, 11.09.2020 - The amount of cow's milk collected by processing units in the first seven months of the year was down 0.2%, compared to the same period in 2019, standing at 684,889 tons, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).In the first seven months of the year,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 10 decembrie 2020
Bucuresti 6°C | 9°C
Iasi 7°C | 9°C
Cluj-Napoca 3°C | 11°C
Timisoara 3°C | 9°C
Constanta 10°C | 15°C
Brasov 5°C | 11°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 13°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri EXTRAGERI SPECIALE la 6/49 din 06.12.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT - 484.127,60
II (5/6) 1 94.709,20 -
III (4/6) 127 745,74 -
IV (3/6) 3.440 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 776.746,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 09 decembrie 2020
USD 4.0155
EUR 4.868
CHF 4.5181
GBP 5.4014
CAD 3.1409
XAU 240.032
JPY 3.8575
CNY 0.6147
AED 1.0932
AUD 3.0033
MDL 0.2321
BGN 2.4889

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec