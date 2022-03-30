All Russia’s big exports could soon be in roubles, Kremlin signals

Stiri Recomandate

Dan Vîlceanu anunță prima discuție pe modificarea PNRR: O echipă a Comisiei Europene a vebit la București

Ministrul Investițiilor și Proiectelor Europene, Dan Vîlceanu, a declarat, miercuri, că o echipă a Comisiei Europene a venit la Minister, unde au fost invitați toți coordonatorii… [citeste mai departe]

Nancy Pelosi a mulțumit României

Există câte o lozincă a masculinității toxice pentru orice context. În vreme de război, cea mai auzită este: „bărbații se sacrifică, femeile stau acasă, în siguranță”. Adevărul este că genul nu te poate proteja de tragedia războiului. Vedem asta acum, odată cu invazia Federației Ruse în Ucraina. [citeste mai departe]

3 parlamentari au fost excluși din AUR - surse

AUR i-a exclus din partid pe deputații Dănuț Aelenei, Nicolae Roman și Ciprian Ciubuc, decizia fiind luată „în unanimitate” de noua conducere aleasă la Congres, spun surse din formațiunea parlamentară. Potrivit surselor citate, liderul AUR George Simion le-a transmis parlamentarilor AUR că „la fel vor păți… [citeste mai departe]

Judetul Constanta. Barbat arestat, dupa ce a incalcat ordinul de restrictie emis impotriva lui

Politistii au fost sesizati de catre o femeie, prin apel la numarul unic de urgenta 112, ca sotul acesteia ar fi incalcat ordinul de protectie emis impotriva lui. Astfel, marti, 29 martie, politistii din cadrul Sectie… [citeste mai departe]

Oamenii de știință fug pe capete din Rusia! Președintele Academiei deplânge un flux mare de plecări: Este dificil să evaluăm amploarea pierderilor

Președintele Academiei Ruse de Științe (RAS), Alexander Sergeev, consideră că „amploarea pierderilor”… [citeste mai departe]

Oină / Sportul nostru naţional a câştigat o nouă structură. Mult succes ACS Şoimii Târgu Lăpuş!

Maramureșul va fi reprezentat de o nouă structură sportivă în cadrul Federaţiei Române de Oină. Organizarea competiţiilor de oină la Târgu Lăpuș, la sfârșitul anului trecut, a avut ca efect… [citeste mai departe]

Comsia Europeană spune că este pregătită să gestioneze împreună cu statele UE o perturbare a livrărilor de gaze rusești

Comisia Europeană este pregătită pentru posibile perturbări ale livrărilor de gaze din Rusia după ce aceasta a cerut plata gazelor în ruble, a declarat… [citeste mai departe]

Recomandare de purtare a măştii de protecţie în spaţiile aglomerate

Recomandare de purtare a măştii de protecţie în spaţiile aglomerate     Foto: Grupul de Comunicare Strategică RADIO ROMÂNIA ACTUALITĂŢI  - Medicii epidemiologi sunt de părere că masca de protecţie ar trebui purtată în continuare… [citeste mai departe]

Pasionat de frizerie, un pompier giurgiuvean tunde refugiați ucraineni în Gara de Nord

În turele de serviciu stinge incendii sau intervine la accidente, iar în timpul liber tunde refugiați ucraineni în Gara de Nord. Este povestea un tânăr pompier giurgiuvean, care a găsit o metodă proprie de a veni în sprijinul… [citeste mai departe]

Elevii nu vor mai avea nici semestre, dar nici trimestre și chiar nici teze! Anunțul lui Cîmpeanu

Ministrul Educației, Sorin Cîmpeanu, a anunțat noua structură a anului școlar, care va avea module de învățare de 6-7-8 săptămâni, alternate cu vacanțe scurte, potrivit declarațiilor de presă susținute… [citeste mai departe]


All Russia’s big exports could soon be in roubles, Kremlin signals

Publicat:
indicated on Wednesday that all of Russia‘s energy and commodity exports could be priced in roubles, toughening ‘s attempt to make the West feel the pain of the sanctions it imposed for the invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. ’s economy facing its gravest crisis since the 1991 collapse of […] The post ’s big exports could soon be in roubles, Kremlin signals appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

