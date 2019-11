Sixty-seven Ltd. startups set up Jan.-Sept., 2019

The number of limited liability startups (SRL-D) established in the first nine months of 2019 was 67, with most of them, namely 11, being registered in Satu-Mare County, according to data with the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC). A large number of SRL-D was also established in Bucharest (ten) and… [citeste mai departe]