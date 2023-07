July 11 in history

1428 - First documented attestation of Horaita monastery (Neamt county), issued by Chancellery of Moldova's ruler prince Alexandru cel Bun (1400-1432) CITESTE SI Fechet: Romania has a significant and diversified capacity to produce energy from renewable sources 10/07/2023 17 PNL's Ciuca: What happened in the nursing homes is inadmissible 10/07/2023 7 We want to… [citeste mai departe]