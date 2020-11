Timisoaras Covid infection rate spikes at 8.02 per 1,000 population

Timisoara city's 14-day Covid infection rate spiked today at 8.23 per 1,000 population, after Monday's slight decrease to 8.02 per 1,000 population, the Timis Prefecture announced, according to AGERPRES. The coronavirus positivity rate stands above 3 per 1,000 population… [citeste mai departe]