GCS: 1,392 new cases of COVID-19; death toll reaches 3,196

As many as 1,392 news cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the last report at the national level, according to the Strategic Communication Group's (GCS) report on Friday.The total number of persons who got infected in Romania reached 76,355. A number of 34,523… [citeste mai departe]