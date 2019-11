Water polo: CSM Oradea qualifies for LEN Euro Cup semifinals

CSM Oradea qualified for the semifinals of the LEN Euro Cup men's water polo event on Saturday, although it was defeated in an away match by Spanish team Quadis CN Mataro, 10-8 (3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 2-2), in the second round of the quarterfinals.